Vote for the county sales and use tax : 15,031, 66.95%. Against the county sales and use tax : 7.420 - 33.05%. Voting at Industrial Building, Natrona County Fairgrounds. OPTIONAL 1% SALES AND USE TAX IT IS AN OPTIONAL SALES TAX WITHIN THE COUNTY AT A RATE OF 1% UPON RETAIL SALES AND OTHER TRANSACTIONS, EXCLUDING FOOD, AUTHORIZED BY STATUTE TO BE TAXED. THE OPTIONAL SALES TAX HAS BEEN IN PLACE FOR 47 YEARS, AND THE RECEIPTS OF THIS TAX ARE SHARED BY ALL MUNICIPALITIES AND NATRONA COUNTY GOVERNMENT BASED ON POPULATION. THE MONEY IS USED FOR OPERATIONS AND CAPITAL PROJECTS AS DETERMINED BY THE ELECTED OFFICIALS OF THE RESPECTIVE GOVERNMENTS.

NATRONA COUNTY, WY ・ 3 DAYS AGO