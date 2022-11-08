Read full article on original website
Dickens of a Christmas celebrates 40 years in RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Wrestling: No. 4 Ohio State downs No. 10 Virginia Tech 18-13 in home openerThe LanternBlacksburg, VA
Elmwood on Ice is back in Downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Holiday Gift and Craft Show Saturday at Lord BotetourtCheryl E PrestonDaleville, VA
Grandin Village is beginning to look a lot like Christmas and will host the children's parade on Saturday November 19Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
WSET
1 killed in shooting at Iron & Ale in Lynchburg, wanted suspect still on the run: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One man has been killed in a shooting at Iron & Ale on Cornerstone Street in Lynchburg, according to Lynchburg Police. LPD officers responded to reports of a shot being fired at 9:11 p.m. Additional callers reported that an adult male had been shot. Citizens...
WSET
Vehicle fire in Bedford County: Firefighters
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a report of a vehicle fire Thursday in Bedford County. The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and Krantz Corner. Units arrived on the scene at 4:05 p.m. to find an SUV with heavy fire...
WSET
Single-vehicle accident in Rustburg: Firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — A pickup truck was down in an embankment Thursday. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a single motor vehicle crash of a pickup truck down an embankment. This incident happened at the intersection of Campbell Highway and Poor House Road, according to firefighters.
WSET
55-year-old arrested in connection to armed robbery at the Sunshine Market: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at the Sunshine Market. 55-year-old Lamont Duan Wilkins was charged and arrested Thursday, police said. According to police, Wilkins was charged with the following:. Robbery - 18.2-58 Use of a Firearm in...
WSET
Daughter charged after stabbing her mother at a Henry Co. home: Deputies
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bassett woman is charged in a stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Fieldale. 24-year-old Jassmyn Shelton is facing one count of aggravated malicious wounding in reference to the incident, according to deputies. The Henry County Sheriff's said at approximately 10:31 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry...
WSET
House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area,...
WSET
US-220 cleared in Roanoke from crash near Clearbrook Walmart
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 220 in Roanoke had closed both the north and south lanes but the roads are cleared as of 8:45 a.m. The crash took place in the 7600 block of Franklin Road (US-220) near the Clearbrook Walmart. The crash involved one vehicle but...
WSET
Vehicle hydroplaned off the road in Rustburg: Firefighters
RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash Friday. The Ford Crown Vic was traveling northbound on Campbell Highway just prior to Poor House Road when it hydroplaned off the southbound side hitting the guardrail and going behind it as it rolled, according to firefighters.
WSET
Motorcycle crash victim airlifted on Turkey Foot Road
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday a motorcycle crash took place on Turkey Foot Road that the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to. BTVFD said the crash only involved the motorcycle and that arriving crews found a motorcycle off the roadway in the woods. The victim's condition required an...
WSET
Have you seen him? FBI, Roanoke police looking 'armed and dangerous' bank robber
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — FBI Richmond, Roanoke Resident Agency’s Safe Streets Task Force is working with the Roanoke City Police Department to investigate two bank robberies that occurred in October 2022. On October 26, an unknown black male subject, armed with a gun, entered the Truist Bank located...
WSET
Enough is Enough: Lynchburg community joins forces to cut crime
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The string of violence we've seen in the Hill City has some families fearing for their safety on their own doorsteps. However, one community group is working to calm those fears. Enough is enough. That's the message from one community one voice about the string...
WSET
Roanoke Co. native named new Chief of Police, becomes 4th overall to lead department
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke County will soon have a new chief in charge. County Administrator Richard L. Caywood, P.E. announced the appointment of Michael Poindexter as the next Chief of Police effective January 1, 2023, on Wednesday. Roanoke County conducted a nationwide search to fill the Chief...
WSET
Monument Terrace Troop Rally moved to Lynchburg City Armory from Nicole weather
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The remnants of Nicole are creating some changes for Veterans Day in Hill City -- but that's not stopping one organization from honoring their brothers and sisters in uniform. Every Friday at noon, Veterans in our area are invited to the Monument Terrace in Downtown...
WSET
The Satanic Temple to host family movie night at Jefferson Forest HS Auditorium
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A group called The Satanic Temple is planning to host an event for families at Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County. The Satanic Temple is hosting what they're calling a Family Movie Night at the high school in February. "Shock, at the fact...
WSET
Christmas Open House Happening at Main Street Shoppes in Altavista
ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — Main Street Shoppes in Altavista is hosting a Christmas Open House on November 11-12. They have everything from Vera Bradley to Virginia apparel to candles! Emily got to walk around and check out the kind of deals you'll find if you stop by!
WSET
A Little Bit Hippy officially opens in River Ridge Mall
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A cool and unique new store, with other locations in Virginia, has officially made River Ridge its latest location. The store, “A Little Bit Hippy,” officially opened to guests at River Ridge last week. A Little Bit Hippy is a family-friendly “hippie shop”...
WSET
Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
WSET
Christmas at Avoca Happening Soon, Complete with Tree Lighting
ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The Avoca Museum is hosting Christmas at Avoca on December 10-11. There will be a hot chocolate bar, baked goods area, tours of the home, and a tree lighting! Emily went to check it all out!
WSET
Open House at The General Store & Inn to Get You in Holiday Spirit
ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The General Store and Inn in Altavista is hosting a Christmas Open House on Saturday, November 12. You even have the option of having a basket created as a gift for Christmas! Emily got to check out the store and see all the amazing items that would make for great Christmas gifts!
WSET
Tornado warnings whirl through Central Virginia
(WSET) — A tornado warning was issued in Roanoke until 12:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The warning did expire on time, and as of 12:50 p.m. there have been no reports of tornado damage. A tornado watch has been issued in parts of Virginia and North Carolina, including areas...
