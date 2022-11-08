ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, VA

WSET

Vehicle fire in Bedford County: Firefighters

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a report of a vehicle fire Thursday in Bedford County. The Bedford Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of East Lynchburg Salem Turnpike and Krantz Corner. Units arrived on the scene at 4:05 p.m. to find an SUV with heavy fire...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Single-vehicle accident in Rustburg: Firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — A pickup truck was down in an embankment Thursday. The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a single motor vehicle crash of a pickup truck down an embankment. This incident happened at the intersection of Campbell Highway and Poor House Road, according to firefighters.
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Daughter charged after stabbing her mother at a Henry Co. home: Deputies

HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bassett woman is charged in a stabbing that happened Wednesday night in Fieldale. 24-year-old Jassmyn Shelton is facing one count of aggravated malicious wounding in reference to the incident, according to deputies. The Henry County Sheriff's said at approximately 10:31 p.m., the Martinsville-Henry...
FIELDALE, VA
WSET

House fire in Roanoke County on Skyview Road: Firefighters

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — There was a house fire in Roanoke County Saturday morning. The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue responded at 6:08 a.m. on Saturday to the report of a residential structure fire. This happened at the 1400 block of Skyview Road, in the Ft. Lewis area,...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WSET

US-220 cleared in Roanoke from crash near Clearbrook Walmart

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A crash on 220 in Roanoke had closed both the north and south lanes but the roads are cleared as of 8:45 a.m. The crash took place in the 7600 block of Franklin Road (US-220) near the Clearbrook Walmart. The crash involved one vehicle but...
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Vehicle hydroplaned off the road in Rustburg: Firefighters

RUSTBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Rustburg Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched for a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash Friday. The Ford Crown Vic was traveling northbound on Campbell Highway just prior to Poor House Road when it hydroplaned off the southbound side hitting the guardrail and going behind it as it rolled, according to firefighters.
RUSTBURG, VA
WSET

Motorcycle crash victim airlifted on Turkey Foot Road

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday a motorcycle crash took place on Turkey Foot Road that the Brookville-Timberlake Volunteer Fire Department responded to. BTVFD said the crash only involved the motorcycle and that arriving crews found a motorcycle off the roadway in the woods. The victim's condition required an...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Enough is Enough: Lynchburg community joins forces to cut crime

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The string of violence we've seen in the Hill City has some families fearing for their safety on their own doorsteps. However, one community group is working to calm those fears. Enough is enough. That's the message from one community one voice about the string...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

A Little Bit Hippy officially opens in River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A cool and unique new store, with other locations in Virginia, has officially made River Ridge its latest location. The store, “A Little Bit Hippy,” officially opened to guests at River Ridge last week. A Little Bit Hippy is a family-friendly “hippie shop”...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Gunnoe's Sausage relocating: 4th manufacturer to leave this quarter

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Gunnoe's Sausage marks the fourth manufacturer to leave the Lynchburg/Bedford County area in the last quarter. Gunnoe's is a family-owned business that made Goode their home for 57 years. They've sold the brand to Logan Sausage, based in Alexandria. About 30 employees are impacted by this deal.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Open House at The General Store & Inn to Get You in Holiday Spirit

ALTAVISTA, Va (WSET) — The General Store and Inn in Altavista is hosting a Christmas Open House on Saturday, November 12. You even have the option of having a basket created as a gift for Christmas! Emily got to check out the store and see all the amazing items that would make for great Christmas gifts!
ALTAVISTA, VA
WSET

Tornado warnings whirl through Central Virginia

(WSET) — A tornado warning was issued in Roanoke until 12:45 p.m. on Friday afternoon. The warning did expire on time, and as of 12:50 p.m. there have been no reports of tornado damage. A tornado watch has been issued in parts of Virginia and North Carolina, including areas...
ROANOKE, VA

