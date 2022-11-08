CHP San Jose officer involved in Highway 17 crash at Summit, significant injuries reported

LEXINGTON HILLS, Calif. (KION-TV)- Caltrans said that both northbound lanes of Highway 17 are closed at Summit.

There is a heavy police presence in the area, and a SIG alert has been issued.

CHP San Jose said one of their officers was involved in the crash with another vehicle. There are significant injuries, but it is unknown how many people were involved.

CHP San Jose said their officer's injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, as well as one person in the other vehcile. No other details were shared with KION.

There is no estimated time for reopening.

This is a developing story.

