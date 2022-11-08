Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Related
Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes denies he organized the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol
Rhodes and his co-defendants are accused of conspiring to prevent — by force, if necessary — the transfer of presidential power to Joe Biden. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes testified Monday that his far-right group had no plan to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and that the members of his organization who did barrel into the building that day made a “stupid” decision.
Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones in Pennsylvania and other states
“Everything is just so politicized, so divisive. And I think parents just have a general fear of what’s happening with their kids during the day." Cellphones — the ultimate distraction — keep children from learning, educators say. But in attempts to keep the phones at bay, the most vocal pushback doesn’t always come from students. In some cases, it’s from parents.
Doug Mastriano loses Pa. governor’s race as Josh Shapiro keeps the seat for Democrats
Franklin County Republican Doug Mastriano, one of the loudest voices attempting to cast doubt on the 2020 presidential election results, lost his bid to become Pennsylvania’s next governor. The Associated Press called the race for Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro at 12:16 a.m. Wednesday, with 54.6 percent of the...
Candidates — like Doug Mastriano — who backed overturning Donald Trump loss are rebuffed
“It turns out that trying to overturn an election is not wildly popular with the American people." Republicans made a striking decision earlier this year to nominate candidates for top statewide posts in swing states who backed overturning President Donald Trump’s loss in 2020. Most of those candidates lost in the midterm election.
Journalist Roundtable focuses on election
It’s Friday – a day when The Spark welcomes Pennsylvania journalists onto the program to discuss what’s in the news and maybe get some behind the scenes insight into the events and news that are impacting our lives. Joining on today’s program are:. Dennis Owens, ABC...
Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania
Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy and sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected the party. Marc Levy/The Associated Press. Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he...
Republican Scott Perry defeats Democrat Shamaine Daniels to retain 10th Congressional District seat
The key figure in former President Donald Trump’s attempt to stay in power despite losing the 2020 election will serve a sixth term in Congress. Republican U.S. Rep. Scott Perry has been given another term, after defeating Democratic challenger Shamaine Daniels. The Associated Press called the race for Perry...
Democrat Summer Lee wins Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District
She will be the state's first Black congresswoman. State Rep. Summer Lee has been elected to represent Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. She will be the state’s first Black congresswoman. “Our communities have been waiting far, far too long for this,” Lee said...
How does author and former Washington Post foreign correspondent Michael Dobbs see the world today?
Best-selling author and journalist Michael Dobbs will be speaking at Messiah University this Thursday. As a foreign correspondent for the Washington Post, Dobbs had a front row seat to the collapse of Communism, covering landmark events such as the breakup of the Soviet Union, the rise of Solidarity in Poland, and the Tiananmen protests in China.
Mishaps, distrust spur Election Day misinformation
Voters casting ballots in Tuesday’s pivotal midterms grappled with misleading claims about glitchy election machines and delayed results, the final crest of a wave of misinformation that’s expected to linger long after the last votes are tallied. In Arizona, news of snags with vote tabulators spawned baseless claims...
With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada
(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo
Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 100 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving three races in swing districts still unresolved. All three of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session that ends later this...
Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling
Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties were among those working Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny, which includes Pittsburgh, announced measures they were taking...
In election, support for abortion rights was about much more
To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman’s right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend. Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court’s decision in June to eliminate women’s constitutional...
NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week
Arizona officials correct false claims about ballot issues. CLAIM: When ballots were rejected by tabulators at some voting locations across Maricopa County on Election Day, an alternate solution for voters to drop ballots in a secure drop box onsite resulted in the ballots getting shredded, thrown in the trash, or marked for Democrats.
Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania
The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It’s normal procedure on Election Day. On Tuesday someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots. By Wednesday the bogus...
Democrat Chris Deluzio beats Shaffer in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, a crucial battleground
Of the workers who supported him, from firefighters to baristas to steelworkers, he said, “I will have your backs in Washington. That is a promise.”. Democrat Chris Deluzio bested Republican Jeremy Shaffer in the contest for Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, according to unofficial results Tuesday. Deluzio credited organized...
Why ‘undated’ ballots have sparked a new election lawsuit in Pennsylvania
A new federal lawsuit is now trying to stop local election officials from rejecting what are often called "undated ballots." In the key swing state of Pennsylvania, there’s been a tangle of litigation over mail-in ballots that arrive on time to be counted but in envelopes that are missing dates handwritten by voters.
Why mail voting laws may slow the count in Pennsylvania and other key swing states
Before mail-in ballots can be counted, they have to go through a process sometimes referred to as "pre-canvassing." In states where voting by mail is on the rise, there’s a wonky reason why officials may be slower to report midterm results on election night. Before mail-in ballots can be...
WITF
Harrisburg, PA
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.https://witf.org
Comments / 0