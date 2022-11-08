ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WITF

Oath Keepers’ Stewart Rhodes denies he organized the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol

Rhodes and his co-defendants are accused of conspiring to prevent — by force, if necessary — the transfer of presidential power to Joe Biden. Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes testified Monday that his far-right group had no plan to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and that the members of his organization who did barrel into the building that day made a “stupid” decision.
WASHINGTON, DC
WITF

Schools clash with parents over bans on student cellphones in Pennsylvania and other states

“Everything is just so politicized, so divisive. And I think parents just have a general fear of what’s happening with their kids during the day." Cellphones — the ultimate distraction — keep children from learning, educators say. But in attempts to keep the phones at bay, the most vocal pushback doesn’t always come from students. In some cases, it’s from parents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Journalist Roundtable focuses on election

It’s Friday – a day when The Spark welcomes Pennsylvania journalists onto the program to discuss what’s in the news and maybe get some behind the scenes insight into the events and news that are impacting our lives. Joining on today’s program are:. Dennis Owens, ABC...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Democrat John Fetterman wins US Senate race in Pennsylvania

Fetterman credited his “every county, every vote” campaign strategy and sought to bring the Democratic Party back to predominantly white working-class areas that have increasingly rejected the party. Marc Levy/The Associated Press. Democrat John Fetterman won Pennsylvania’s pivotal race for U.S. Senate, flipping a Republican-held seat as he...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Mishaps, distrust spur Election Day misinformation

Voters casting ballots in Tuesday’s pivotal midterms grappled with misleading claims about glitchy election machines and delayed results, the final crest of a wave of misinformation that’s expected to linger long after the last votes are tallied. In Arizona, news of snags with vote tabulators spawned baseless claims...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

With Democrats’ win in Arizona, control of the Senate may come down to Nevada

(Washington) — Democratic incumbent Mark Kelly has won reelection to the U.S. Senate, according to a late Friday night call by the Associated Press. The result gets Democrats one seat closer to retaining their Senate majority. The call came after Kelly increased his lead after the release of the latest batch of votes from Maricopa County, Arizona’s largest.
NEVADA STATE
WITF

Close races put Pennsylvania House majority control in limbo

Partisan control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives remained up in the air Thursday, two days after 100 Democrats and 100 Republicans were elected, leaving three races in swing districts still unresolved. All three of the seats are held by Republicans in the General Assembly session that ends later this...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pennsylvanians scurry to fix mail-in ballots after ruling

Some of Pennsylvania’s largest counties were among those working Monday to help voters fix mail-in ballots that have fatal flaws such as incorrect dates or missing signatures on the envelopes used to send them in. Elections officials in Philadelphia and Allegheny, which includes Pittsburgh, announced measures they were taking...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

In election, support for abortion rights was about much more

To Mona Cohen, a lifelong Philadelphia Democrat, democracy is under attack in the United States. In the midterm elections, she lists a woman’s right to abortion as one of many fleeting freedoms she voted to defend. Cohen, 68, feared the Supreme Court’s decision in June to eliminate women’s constitutional...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

Arizona officials correct false claims about ballot issues. CLAIM: When ballots were rejected by tabulators at some voting locations across Maricopa County on Election Day, an alternate solution for voters to drop ballots in a secure drop box onsite resulted in the ballots getting shredded, thrown in the trash, or marked for Democrats.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
WITF

Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania

The video on Fox News showed a Wisconsin poll worker initialing ballots before they were given to voters. It’s normal procedure on Election Day. On Tuesday someone posted the clip to social media and claimed instead that it showed a Philadelphia election worker doctoring ballots. By Wednesday the bogus...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Democrat Chris Deluzio beats Shaffer in Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, a crucial battleground

Of the workers who supported him, from firefighters to baristas to steelworkers, he said, “I will have your backs in Washington. That is a promise.”. Democrat Chris Deluzio bested Republican Jeremy Shaffer in the contest for Pennsylvania’s 17th Congressional District, according to unofficial results Tuesday. Deluzio credited organized...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
