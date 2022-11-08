ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

WAVY News 10

Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler joins field for newly drawn 17th District in Va. State Senate

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler is running as a Republican to represent the newly drawn 17th District in the Virginia State Senate. The new district, which includes much of Sen. Louise Lucas’ former District 18, runs from Brunswick County and part of Dinwiddie County in the west to Suffolk, Isle of Wight and a portion of Portsmouth to the east. Sadler’s hometown of Emporia was among the areas being represented by Lucas, who lives in Portsmouth.
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street

NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding

NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Paige looks to combat violence following Norfolk City Council win

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In the heart of Ward 4 the Attucks Theater has stood watch over historic Church Street through times good and bad. It was the ideal location for an interview with 52-year old John Paige who defeated two others to win the seat that was held by the retiring councilman Paul Riddick for 30 years.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Here are the projected Chesapeake School Board election winners

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As the polls came to a close on Election Day, frontrunners, and therefore new school board members, became apparent in Chesapeake. The hotly contested race saw 16 candidates run for six open seats. None of the candidates was the incumbent in their race, and they all ran at large, meaning anyone could vote for them as opposed to just a specific district.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth police launches 'child check-in' campaign on social media

PORTSMOUTH, VA

