Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Beach's Free Things To DoTerry MansfieldVirginia Beach, VA
Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby treesRoger MarshNorfolk, VA
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
3 Great Seafood Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Norfolk, VA's Best NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
Related
princessanneindy.com
Counting incomplete, but big changes on Virginia Beach City Council after election under new local voting system
VIRGINIA BEACH — For the first time, Virginia Beach on Tuesday, Nov. 8, completed voting in a local election process in which City Council and School Board candidates were selected as district representatives only by the voters who live within said district. In the past, under the city’s former...
WAVY News 10
A “change” election for Virginia Beach: shifting dynamics on city council
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY)- A handful of retirements and the unseating of two incumbents likely mean an entirely different complexion on the Virginia Beach City Council. The results from Tuesday’s election will likely be certified in the coming weeks. “We feel like this is a ‘change’ election, not only...
13newsnow.com
Big changes coming to Newport News' city council
A new beginning for Newport News City Council. Four new faces will take a seat, come January.
13newsnow.com
Virginia Beach completes first election with new system. How did it go?
Mayor Dyer said it went as well as it could have, but wants to get public input. He said if there’s a better option for future elections, that’s not off the table.
WAVY News 10
Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler joins field for newly drawn 17th District in Va. State Senate
SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Former NASCAR driver Hermie Sadler is running as a Republican to represent the newly drawn 17th District in the Virginia State Senate. The new district, which includes much of Sen. Louise Lucas’ former District 18, runs from Brunswick County and part of Dinwiddie County in the west to Suffolk, Isle of Wight and a portion of Portsmouth to the east. Sadler’s hometown of Emporia was among the areas being represented by Lucas, who lives in Portsmouth.
Early election results come in for Virginia Beach's School Board
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Early results show voters in Virginia Beach wanted to revamp the city’s school board. So far, all incumbents except for one are lagging behind in their races. There are 11 candidates -- including four incumbents -- vying for seats. As of late Tuesday evening,...
WAVY News 10
Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street
Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk …. Business hit during exchange of gunfire on Suffolk street Kiahnna Patterson reports. Norfolk PD investigating walk-in gunshot wound. Norfolk PD investigating walk-in gunshot wound Kiahnna Patterson reports. Local makers...
Independent law firm finds Portsmouth city manager allegations do not constitute 'breach of contract' by city leaders
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There are new developments in the investigation into a complaint by Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman, where she alleges some city leaders breached her contract. According to new documents obtained by 13News Now, an independent law firm hired by the City of Portsmouth found the alleged...
School in Norfolk is getting 50-foot 'bioswale' to combat flooding
NORFOLK, Va. — The Chesapeake Bay Foundation worked with volunteers to combat flooding at a Norfolk elementary school Saturday, a spokesperson for CBF said. Volunteers and CBF staff planted more than 300 native plants in a 50-foot-long bioswale aimed at soaking up floodwaters that disrupt students as they try to walk about the school, the spokesperson said.
WAVY News 10
Paige looks to combat violence following Norfolk City Council win
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – In the heart of Ward 4 the Attucks Theater has stood watch over historic Church Street through times good and bad. It was the ideal location for an interview with 52-year old John Paige who defeated two others to win the seat that was held by the retiring councilman Paul Riddick for 30 years.
U.S. Capitol Christmas tree ‘Ruby’ comes to Suffolk
The stop is one of the 14 stops that the tree will make during its trip on its way to the U.S. Capitol Lawn in D.C.
Here are the 5 apparent winners in Chesapeake's City Council race
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Thirteen candidates squared off to win five seats on Chesapeake's City Council. Based on preliminary results from the Virginia Department of Elections, the top five candidates for Chesapeake City Council are:. John de Triquet. Ella Ward. Daniel Whitaker. C. Jeff Bunn. Amanda Newins. John de Triquet...
Hampton City Council votes in favor of rezoning proposal for historic site
Hampton City Council are set to vote Wednesday on a rezoning proposal that would approve a 63-acre development at the site of a former school for the disabled.
whro.org
Live updates from the polls: Hampton Roads is key to determining a U.S. House majority
WHRO will carry live results coverage starting at 8 p.m on WHRV FM 89.5. It can also be streamed online. State elections officials said only minor problems disrupted Election Day. That’s according to two daytime updates from elections Commissioner Susan Beals. Polls close at 7 p.m., and there is...
Here are the projected Chesapeake School Board election winners
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As the polls came to a close on Election Day, frontrunners, and therefore new school board members, became apparent in Chesapeake. The hotly contested race saw 16 candidates run for six open seats. None of the candidates was the incumbent in their race, and they all ran at large, meaning anyone could vote for them as opposed to just a specific district.
WAVY News 10
Portsmouth police launches 'child check-in' campaign on social media
Portsmouth police launches ‘child check-in’ campaign …. Bond granted for NN assistant principal facing 26 …. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. Chesapeake fire sparked by battery charger, investigators …. The Chesapeake Fire Department was alerted to the fire in the 1700 block of Swan Lake Crescent around...
Will Virginia Beach voters ‘flip’ the school board?
The post-pandemic world has created great debate as to what schools should teach and what public education should look like for students. This certainly holds true in Virginia Beach where some are looking to 'flip' the school board.
State commission investigating Virginia Beach 2019 mass shooting seeks missing 'piece of the puzzle'
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A state-run investigation is underway working to learn more about the 2019 mass shooting at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. On Thursday, a member from an independent state commission is asking for more people to come forward and talk about the tragic day when a disgruntled employee shot and killed 12 people in Building 2.
Two incumbents heading toward election day losses on Portsmouth City Council
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Three incumbents faced challengers in Portsmouth's city council election, and early results seem to indicate only one will be re-elected. Council members Chris Woodard, Bill Moody and Paul Battle were challenged by Donna Sayegh, LaKeesha "Klu" Atkinson, LaKesha "Onyx" Hicks, Mark Hugel, Nathan Clark, Ronald Diggs, Sharon Anderson and Vernon Tillage.
Republican Jen Kiggans flips Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District seat
Republican Jen Kiggans defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Elaine Luria in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District race.
Comments / 0