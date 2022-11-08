ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

103.3 WKFR

Top Ten States Michiganders Regretted Moving To

How many friends or family members do you know that have moved out of Michigan, and regretted their move? I know a good handful...the grass is NOT always greener somewhere else. There are things to dislike no matter where you go. Yup - once they move away, it may take...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

CDC urges masking in 1 Michigan county this week

Michigan’s streak of four consecutive weeks without a county at a high COVID-19 Community Level has ended. Dickinson County in the Upper Peninsula is at a high Community Level this week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map on Thursday, Nov. 10. The CDC uses Community...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Michigan Senate pass Bill to permanently allow cocktails to-go

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Senate passed SB1163 on Thursday. This Bill would permanently allow the sale of cocktails to-go from restaurants, bars, and distilleries with tasting rooms. Passing by a vote of 37 – 1, the Bill will now go to the House for consideration. “Cocktails to-go...
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

'Not okay': West Michigan man finds metal in pizza

A West Michigan man is warning others to beware of what they’re eating after he says he bit into a sharp piece of metal while eating a slice of pizza. (Nov. 11, 2022) ‘Not okay’: West Michigan man finds metal in pizza. A West Michigan man is warning...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Find all 2022 Michigan election results here

Michigan's report card is almost complete, as millions of voters cast their ballots in a midterm election Tuesday with massive ramifications for the future of the state. While total unofficial results are not expected until Wednesday morning at the earliest, most of the results are already tabulated. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Brothers carry on family legacy in Michigan State Police

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The newest members of the Michigan State Police marched into their graduation ceremony Thursday morning. Among those in attendance were four brothers and one cousin - all Michigan State Police troopers. Two brothers from the Bowers’ family graduated from the 142nd Trooper Recruit School. Bailey...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan GOP memo blames Tudor Dixon's performance for lost majorities

Lansing — A Thursday memo from Paul Cordes, the chief of staff for the Michigan Republican Party, blamed the party's historic midterm election losses on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's performance and an internal power struggle. On Tuesday, Michigan Democrats won majorities in the Michigan Legislature for the first...
MICHIGAN STATE
Fox17

Nessel issues subpoenas to local tree company accused of overcharging clients

LANSING, Mich. — Attorney General Dana Nessel has sent out subpoenas to a local tree company on suspicions it violated the Michigan Consumer Protection Act. The state alleges Michigan’s Choice Tree Service overcharged clients for its services and went against promises that customers would not owe money for expenses that weren’t covered by insurance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111222

Partly cloudy at times during the evening with clouds thickening up by daybreak. That is when we will start to see light lake effect rain mixed with snow developing. (Nov. 12, 2022) Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 111222. Partly cloudy at times during the evening with clouds thickening up...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
awesomemitten.com

Enjoy Thanksgiving Every Day at These 5 Turkey-Themed Restaurants in Michigan

Want a Thanksgiving meal any time of year? These turkey-themed restaurants in Michigan serve your favorite Thanksgiving foods year-round. The Thanksgiving meal is the epitome of the classic, American home-cooked dinner. At the center of the meal, of course, is the fresh-roasted turkey, but it’s the side dishes that truly make the meal stand apart from the rest — stuffing, collard greens, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, macaroni and cheese, fresh-made rolls.
MICHIGAN STATE

