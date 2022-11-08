Another Powerball Ticket Sold in Ohio: Here’s How Much

(Photo illustration by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The Powerball lottery produced the largest winning in its history recently when it sold a $2.04 billion ticket in California. However, one winner in Ohio will walk away with a nice consolation prize.

The Ohio Lottery reports that a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without the Powerball, was sold at Get Go #3431 in Lakewood, Ohio.

The Lottery says the winning ticket is the seventh $1 million winner so far this year.

So, while this Ohioan didn’t get the lucky Powerball that would’ve had them split the biggest prize in history, they did walk away with a nice $1 million prize.

The Powerball player from California took home a $2.04 billion prize after purchasing a ticket in Altadena, California. It marked the California Lottery’s first-ever billionaire winner.

The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball 10.

Millions across the country anxiously waited to see the reveal of the numbers, with many claiming conspiracy theories over the long waiting period for results.

California officials initially reported that the delay was caused because of “security reasons.”

About the Powerball Lottery’s History

Powerball is offered by 45 states. It’s also available in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL).

From its inaugural drawing on April 19, 1992, until August 21, 2021, Powerball drawings were held twice a week (Wednesday and Saturday).

However, a third weekly drawing (held Mondays) was added on August 23, 2021. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evening at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Drawings occur at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

Since October 7, 2015, the game has used a 5/69 (white balls) + 1/26 (Powerballs) matrix. The winning numbers are chosen from here, resulting in odds of 1 in 292,201,338 of winning a jackpot per play. Each play costs $2 or $3 with the Power Play option. The official cutoff for ticket sales is 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Some lotteries cut off sales earlier. The drawings are held at the Florida Lottery’s studio in Tallahassee.

Powerball’s minimum advertised jackpot is $20 million (annuity). Powerball’s annuity is paid in 30 graduated installments, or winners may choose a lump sum payment instead. One lump sum payment will be less than the total of the 30 annual payments because with the annuity option each yearly payment is increased by 5%.

On November 7, 2022, Powerball produced the largest lottery jackpot in world history. The $2.02 billion jackpot was won by a single ticket sold in Altadena, California.

The numbers were originally drawn in West Des Moines, Iowa, before moving to Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Drawings moved to their current home in Tallahassee in 2012.