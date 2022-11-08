ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, OH

Another Powerball Ticket Sold in Ohio: Here’s How Much

By Sean Griffin
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UoqBk_0j3Y017J00
(Photo illustration by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The Powerball lottery produced the largest winning in its history recently when it sold a $2.04 billion ticket in California. However, one winner in Ohio will walk away with a nice consolation prize.

The Ohio Lottery reports that a ticket matching all five of the winning Powerball drawing numbers, without the Powerball, was sold at Get Go #3431 in Lakewood, Ohio.

The Lottery says the winning ticket is the seventh $1 million winner so far this year.

So, while this Ohioan didn’t get the lucky Powerball that would’ve had them split the biggest prize in history, they did walk away with a nice $1 million prize.

The Powerball player from California took home a $2.04 billion prize after purchasing a ticket in Altadena, California. It marked the California Lottery’s first-ever billionaire winner.

The winning numbers were 10-33-41-47-56 and the Powerball 10.

Millions across the country anxiously waited to see the reveal of the numbers, with many claiming conspiracy theories over the long waiting period for results.

California officials initially reported that the delay was caused because of “security reasons.”

About the Powerball Lottery’s History

Powerball is offered by 45 states. It’s also available in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It is coordinated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL).

From its inaugural drawing on April 19, 1992, until August 21, 2021, Powerball drawings were held twice a week (Wednesday and Saturday).

However, a third weekly drawing (held Mondays) was added on August 23, 2021. Drawings take place every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday evening at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Drawings occur at Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee.

Since October 7, 2015, the game has used a 5/69 (white balls) + 1/26 (Powerballs) matrix. The winning numbers are chosen from here, resulting in odds of 1 in 292,201,338 of winning a jackpot per play. Each play costs $2 or $3 with the Power Play option. The official cutoff for ticket sales is 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Some lotteries cut off sales earlier. The drawings are held at the Florida Lottery’s studio in Tallahassee.

Powerball’s minimum advertised jackpot is $20 million (annuity). Powerball’s annuity is paid in 30 graduated installments, or winners may choose a lump sum payment instead. One lump sum payment will be less than the total of the 30 annual payments because with the annuity option each yearly payment is increased by 5%.

On November 7, 2022, Powerball produced the largest lottery jackpot in world history. The $2.02 billion jackpot was won by a single ticket sold in Altadena, California.

The numbers were originally drawn in West Des Moines, Iowa, before moving to Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. Drawings moved to their current home in Tallahassee in 2012.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC San Diego

Powerball Lottery Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in El Cajon

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are...
EL CAJON, CA
The Associated Press

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence. “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries,” said Drew Svitko, the chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery acknowledged their sales verification system caused the lengthy delay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox32chicago.com

$4 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in southern Illinois

CHICAGO - One lucky Illinois Lottery player has won a life-changing amount of money – a whopping $4 million - after buying a winning Mega Millions ticket in the Tuesday, Nov. 9 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at a Circle K convenience store and gas station, located at...
MURPHYSBORO, IL
Outsider.com

Winning Powerball Ticket Sells in California: Here’s How Much the Winner Will Pay in Taxes

On Tuesday morning, the Powerball announced the winning numbers for the largest jackpot prize in lottery history. Before Tuesday, more than 40 straight drawings had passed without a single winner. Finally though, a lucky ticketholder in California won an unbelievable $2.04 billion, blowing the previous record—$1.586 billion—entirely out of the water. Further, because most Powerball winners choose to claim their prize in cash, a lot of those winnings will go to taxes. But just how much can we expect the lucky winner to lose out on?
CALIFORNIA STATE
iheart.com

Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The Record-Setting $2.04 Billion Jackpot

One player won Monday's record-setting Powerball jackpot. A ticket purchased in California matched all six numbers to win the estimated grand prize of $2.04 billion ($997.6 million), the largest jackpot offered in U.S. lottery history, according to the official Powerball website. Additionally, one player in Florida matched the five white...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

Californians are interested in moving to this state: study

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Heading into the end of 2022, Californians looking to move out of The Golden State have their eyes on The Keystone State. A new study found that Californians are searching for more affordable places to live in a state that’s far from the usual magnets where California refugees have flocked to […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

A Winner's Worry: Lottery-winning reality check

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - So...you didn't win the big one. Someone in California won Powerball's big jackpot of over $2 billion. There was also a big Mega Millions drawing last night and another Powerball drawing tonight. So, what is your play-or-don't-play threshold? It wasn't all that long ago when a lottery game reached $100 million and lines formed to buy tickets. Now, $150 million barely draws a yawn. "When jackpots get to the three, four, or 500 million range, we really start to see an uptick in sales," said Drew Svitko, the Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. "Anything over that and sales grow very dramatically."This...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KMPH.com

4 big Powerball Lottery winners announced, all from California

The Powerball Lottery winners were announced and all four were from California. One of the tickets matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing for the record-setting $2.04 million prize. The big winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles County at Joe’s Service Center at 12 West Woodbury Road in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on

With the new emphasis the U.S. Supreme Court put on the importance of state government in this post-Roe v. Wade era, many Americans decided Tuesday to put some checks in place. They also roasted some conspiracy nuts over the camp fire. Abortion rights ballot questions were passed in five states, including GOP-dominated Kentucky to the […] The post In new post-Roe era of “states rights,” voters told Ohio Republicans they can get their freak on appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

582K+
Followers
66K+
Post
232M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy