sheltonherald.com
Laredo College unveils historical marker honoring Pvt. David B. Barkley Cantu
Laredo College unveiled a historical marker Thursday in tribute of paid tribute to Pvt. David B. Barkley Cantu, a Laredoan who was posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor for his heroic actions during World War I in France and has a chapel named at the Fort McIntosh campus. The marker...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo's Concha Fest celebrates famous sweet bread
The gastronomy of the Gateway City is some of the best in the state, if not the country, and one delicacy Laredoans enjoy when the weather gets colder along with some coffee is the famous concha. To celebrate this traditional sweet bread found commonly in the city, Laredo’s 4th Annual...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo veterans gather for parade to honor local heroes
Local veterans who served the country gathered at St. Peters Plaza Friday where UISD and LISD schools and other organization prepared an energetic parade to celebrate the bravery and the sacrifices of this patriotic heroes. Schools such as Elias Herrera Middle School, Nixon High School, M.S Ryan Elementary and others...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo College hosting STEAM open house for local students
Students interested in the STEAM curriculum of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics are being invited by Laredo College to a free open house from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10 at the Kazen Student Center on the Ft. McIntosh Campus. “The Latinx community is very underrepresented in the STEAM fields,”...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo College Automotive Collision Repair Program to host open house
With the strong reliance on vehicles within Los Dos Laredos, the Laredo College Automotive Collision Repair Program is hosting an open house event for prospective students interested in the art of sheet molded compound repair, refinishing, estimating job repairs, color analysis and matching, suspension systems, structural analysis and damage repair.
sheltonherald.com
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo treating local veterans
The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo are honoring veterans with a free snack from Cinnabon on Friday, Nov. 11 in celebration of Veterans Day. Any veteran can visit The Outlet Shoppes at Laredo on Friday between noon and 7 p.m. to receive a free cinnamon roll. A military ID will be required to redeem the promotion.
sheltonherald.com
Melissa Ortega wins a place on the Texas Board of Education for District 1
Melissa Ortega has been elected to the position of State Board of Education District 1. Ortega's victory was confirmed on Wednesday. The Democrat Ortega took 245,182 votes, racking up 55.7% of the ballots. She bested Republican Michael "Travis" Stevens who had 195,010 votes, or 44.3%. "I’m incredibly honored to be...
sheltonherald.com
LMT salutes Laredo's military heroes for Veterans Day 2022
The staff at the Laredo Morning Times is saluting Laredo's military heroes on this Veterans Day, Friday November 11. To celebrate the occasion, we're sharing our Veterans Day special section here online.
sheltonherald.com
Sport Clips to offer free haircuts for Veterans Day
Laredo's two Sport Clips locations are recognizing Veterans Day by providing free haircuts to veterans and active duty members on Friday, Nov. 11 along with raising funds for veteran scholarships. “What we are doing right now is a national thing that Sport Clips does to honor our veterans as all...
sheltonherald.com
City of Laredo announces holiday closures for Veterans Day
The City of Laredo announced Thursday the closure of all administrative offices on Friday, Nov. 11 for observance of Veterans Day. The administrative offices will all be closed Friday and will resume normal operation on Monday, Nov. 14. Several operations and services will maintain some aspects of their usual schedule.
sheltonherald.com
Laredo City Council rejects convention center bid
A motion passed at the City Council meeting on Monday, Nov. 7 to reject the sole response received seeking bids for designing the City of Laredo Conference or Convention Center. The initial request for proposal seeking engineering submissions was issued on Feb. 23 with submissions due on March 31. It...
sheltonherald.com
Plans announced for Mobile Health Clinic Village
In a partnership between the City of Laredo Health Department, the Laredo Health Coalition, the Laredo Specialty Hospital and Laredo Rehabilitation Hospital, plans were announced Thursday, Nov. 10 for an upcoming Mobile Health Clinic Village. The Mobile Health Clinic Village will be held Friday, Nov. 18. It will provide various...
sheltonherald.com
Rio Bravo leadership excited to be back in office, has big plans
Some familiar faces will continue to remain in the municipal government for the City of Rio Bravo, as its current mayor and one of the city commissioners was reelected into office with one newcomer entering the city government ranks. The races in the City of Rio Bravo were almost all...
sheltonherald.com
'We did it!' 10 candidates win trustee spots for LISD, UISD, LC
During Tuesday elections, the new elected trustees for school districts boards as well as the local college were defined. Laredo Independent School District had four positions up for grabs in the election, coming from Districts 1, 3, 5 and 6. For District 1, Juan Ramirez won the majority of votes...
