We waited more than a year for “The Amazing Race 33” after COVID-19 suspended production in 2020, but the wait for Season 34 was not as long. Here’s what you need to know about the new installment of “The Amazing Race.” When will Season 34 premiere? It already did. Season 34 premiered Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10/9c on CBS. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, it moved up an hour to 9/8c, where it will air for the remainder of the season. Who is in the Season 34 cast? Click here to meet the 12 new teams. The cast includes “Big Brother 23” couple Derek Xiao...

8 MINUTES AGO