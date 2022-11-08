ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Iranian Man Who Inspired Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks Film ‘The Terminal’ Dies At Airport

Merhan Karimi Nasseri, an Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris’s Charles de Gaulle Airport and inspired the Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks film The Terminal, died Saturday at the airport, officials said. He was believed to be 80 years old. Nasseri died from a heart attack in the airport’s Terminal 2F around midday, officials said. A medical team and police treated him, but were unable to save him. Nasseri lived in the airport’s Terminal 1 from 1988 until 2006. He was in legal limbo at first because he lacked residency papers, but later stayed on at...
Red and Black

The Front Page: National Native American Heritage Month

Your browser does not support the audio element. In this episode, we bring you coverage of National Native American Heritage month. Podcast editor Midori Jenkins and assistant podcast editor Jim Bass discuss different ways you can celebrate in the month of November. National Native American Day occurs the day following Thanksgiving, many only know this day as Black Friday. The hosts will also discuss the interesting contractions between these two notable events.
Red and Black

GUEST COLUMN: Lest we forget the COVID-19 pandemic

Remember how terrifying the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic were? Back then, it felt like the world was ending. I remember spending many late nights in February 2020 combing the internet for information about the novel virus. I remember my fear growing, slowly but surely, as reports of the nature of the virus trickled out of China, and it was revealed to be both deadly and highly contagious.
Red and Black

UGA student choreographers premiere work at "Endure" showcase

The three-night “Endure” showcase presented by the University of Georgia Department of Dance and Young Choreographers Series set the bar high after the opening night on Thursday. “Endure” is a Senior Exit and Emerging Choreographer Showcase. All choreographers in the Young Choreographers Series study dance as a major...
ATHENS, GA
GoldDerby

Everything to know about ‘The Amazing Race 34’

We waited more than a year for “The Amazing Race 33” after COVID-19 suspended production in 2020, but the wait for Season 34 was not as long. Here’s what you need to know about the new installment of “The Amazing Race.” When will Season 34 premiere? It already did. Season 34 premiered Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10/9c on CBS. On Wednesday, Nov. 2, it moved up an hour to 9/8c, where it will air for the remainder of the season. Who is in the Season 34 cast? Click here to meet the 12 new teams. The cast includes “Big Brother 23” couple Derek Xiao...

Comments / 0

Community Policy