Head-on wreck west of Cleveland seriously hurts 3
A head-on wreck between a rollback truck and pickup truck Wednesday afternoon in White County seriously injured three people. The wreck in the 2200 block of Ga. 115 West was reported about 4:15. Three people were trapped and there was a fire in the engine compartment of one of the...
Three Hurt Seriously In 115 West Accident
(Cleveland)- Three people received serious injuries Wednesday afternoon following a two-vehicle head-on crash in the 2200 block of Highway Highway 115 west of Cleveland. Georgia State Patrol spokesperson Franka Young said preliminary findings from the trooper who investigated the accident indicated the accident happened at approximately 4:10 p.m. The trooper reported that a Ford F-150 was traveling west on SR 115, and an Isuzu Wrecker Truck was traveling east. According to the state patrol the pickup truck driver failed to maintain his lane, crossing the centerline striking an Isuzu Wrecker Truck head-on.
Human skeleton discovered near White County road, investigators say
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators in White County said they're working to identify human skeletal remains discovered on the side of a road on Tuesday. The White County Sheriff's Office said the skeleton was found off of Duncan Bridge Road east of Cleveland. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation responded and...
GSP: Cornelia bicyclist struck Wednesday by small SUV seriously injured
A Habersham County driver struck a bicyclist in Cornelia Wednesday afternoon and the Georgia State Patrol said charges are pending in that wreck. The 47-year-old bicyclist, Celso Moraes of Cornelia, suffered suspected serious injuries when his bicycle was struck on its left side by a 2021 Honda CRV about 4:40 p.m. on Old Cleveland Road.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Cherokee (Cherokee, GA)
According to the Leesburg Police and Fire Department and the Cherokee County Rescue Squad, a motor vehicle crash was reported on Wednesday morning in Cherokee. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near the Dollar General Store with Floyd EMS.
SUV strikes, injures two pedestrians in Cleveland shopping center parking lot
Two individuals were injured Monday morning when they were struck by an SUV while walking across the parking lot to a Cleveland restaurant. The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. at Sunflower Restaurant in the shopping center at 868 South Main Street. “Two pedestrians were crossing the parking lot to...
UPDATED- Nicole Still Could Impact White County
(Cleveland)- Now that Nicole has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression White County Emergency Operations Center has reduced its status to OPCON 3, and will continue to monitor the storm system. Don Strength, Deputy Director of White County Emergency Management Agency said at 11:30 PM Nicole had weakened to a...
GBI investigates after human remains are found in White Co
There is an ongoing investigation in White County, where a property owner has discovered human skeletal remains: the GBI has been called in to help investigators in the White County Sheriff’s Office. From WSB TV…. The White County Sheriff’s Office is investigating human skeletal remains found near Cleveland.
Area briefs include a Bulldog Saturday in Starkville, plans for distribution center in Lavonia
The Georgia Bulldogs have a weekend road game: the top-ranked Dogs take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs Saturday in Starkville Mississippi. There is a 7 o’clock kickoff for the game that will be televised on ESPN. There is no word yet on how many jobs it might create, but...
Charges finally filed in fatal crash
After more than nine months, homicide charges were filed this week against a driver who caused the death of a Demorest woman Jan. 31. Rylee Wayne Higgins, 20, of Cleveland was arrested Nov. 3 on charges of hands free, failure to maintain lane and second-degree homicide by vehicle. The victim...
Walton County daycare worker arrested, charged with assaulting child
WALTON COUNTY, Ga — A Walton County daycare worker was arrested and charged with child assault on Friday, Loganville police said. Police said Amara Hazzard, 25, was arrested a short distance from the Strong Roots Academy’s building on the 100 block of Generation Boulevard. The exact details surrounding...
Multiple northeast Georgia school systems to close Friday ahead of tropical storm
Several northeast Georgia school systems will be closed Friday, November 11 in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Schools in Franklin County, White County, Stephens County, Rabun County and Banks County will be closed for students and staff. The private Tallulah Falls School will also be closed. In a release from...
15-year-old girls charged for TikTok challenge that caused possible head trauma in classmate
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two 15-year-old White County High School students are facing criminal charges. The two are accused of injuring a fellow student as part of a TikTok challenge, according to the White County Sheriff’s Office. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
Forsyth County Blotter: Stolen cash machine, meth and heroin arrests
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On October 30, an officer was dispatched to the Chase Bank at 3695 Peachtree Parkway concerning a burglary alarm for a money machine.
Head-on White County wreck injures 3
A three-vehicle head-on wreck on Ga. 115 West Tuesday morning in White County trapped two individuals and injured three. White County Public Safety spokesman Bryce Barrett said the wreck, reported just after 9:35 on Ga. 115 near Ed Lewis Road, involved two SUVs and a motorcycle. Emergency personnel from White...
Two Juveniles Arrested Following An Incident At School
(Cleveland)- Two White County High School Students have been arrested in connection with a Tik-Tok incident at the school. White County Sheriff Rick Kelley advised in a press release that on Monday, November 7, a White County Sheriff’s Office High School Resource Officer was notified that a student had a possible head trauma injury after being involved in a TikTok challenge, which took place between two teenaged girls during a class break.
Forsyth County man charged after Monday pursuit in Hall County
A man from Cumming is jailed in Forsyth County after a chase through Hall County Monday afternoon. Just after 4 p.m., Hall County deputies responded to reports of a wrong-way driver on Interstate 985 in Hall County. The sheriff’s office said the Dodge Challenger was heading north in the southbound...
Toccoa community remembers deadly dam break
TOCCOA, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - Forty-five years ago, disaster struck a small college campus in Northeast Georgia. Dozens of lives were lost. The small community has not forgotten, but the stories of the catastrophic event aren’t widely known. “It had rained almost all day,” Sam Thompson said, “I jokingly...
Gwinnett County Police investigate Duluth homicide
Update, Nov. 10, 12:47 a.m.: Gwinnett County Police have identified the victim shot to death in the parking lot of the Studio 6 hotel. Donoven Jones, 18, of Powder Springs was shot after an alleged altercation with Kobe Williams, 21, of Buford. Officers were provided a description of Williams by witnesses. He was found nearby with a gun in his possession according to a press release.
Gainesville man arrested on elder abuse charges
A Gainesville man is in the Hall County Jail, charged with the financial exploitation of an elderly woman. 28 year-old Dillion Stowers is accused of stealing $50 thousand from his 82 year-old victim. Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they found more than three dozen weapons and more than $40 thousand worth of marijuana in Stowers’ home in Gainesville. He is being held without bond.
