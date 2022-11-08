EMU men’s basketball take victory in season premiere against Wayne State; drew in historically large attendance

Read full article on original website
Echo online
EMU men’s basketball falls to the Michigan Wolverines at Little Caesars Arena in Motown showdown thriller
The highly anticipated matchup between the Eastern Michigan University men’s basketball team and the school down the road, the University of Michigan Wolverines, took place on Friday, Nov. 11, at neutral site Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, where the Eagles fell to Michigan, 88-83, in a nail-biting finish.
Echo online
EMU women's basketball picks up dominating season opener win over Lindenwood, 71-56
The EMU women's basketball team played their season opener against Lindenwood at the George Gervin GameAbove Center with an attendance of 1,849 people. The Eagles had a commanding 15-point victory over Lindwood with the final score of 71-56. Senior Irekpitan Ozzy-Momodu had a double-double with 18 points and 11rebounds paired with Lachelle Austin who finished with 16 points and 7 assists. Freshman Olivia Smith added 13 points off of the bench for the Eagles as well.
MLive.com
Emoni Bates to make his Eastern Michigan debut against Michigan in Detroit
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan will play Eastern Michigan on Friday night in a showcase game for local superstar Emoni Bates. For most all of Bates’ basketball career, it would have seemed obvious which team he’d be playing for in that game given his prodigious talent. But Bates won’t...
Michigan high school football playoffs: Detroit King runs by Brother Rice late, 22-12
There were more than a few anxious moments for defending Division 3 football champion Detroit King in Friday’s Region 4 championship final. But the host Crusaders rode the legs of running back Sterling Anderson Jr., and quarterback Dante Moore made some clutch plays to subdue Birmingham Brother Rice with a pair of fourth quarter scores, 22-12, to advance to the state semifinals.
Michigan Daily
Michigan looks to contain Emoni Bates in Detroit
With tipoff set for Friday night at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, one thing should be clear: The No. 22 Michigan men’s basketball team is a level above Eastern Michigan, and that’s understandable. The Eagles’ arena is significantly smaller than Crisler, they play in the Mid-American Conference and...
Echo online
TheBlockE Podcast - Pilot Episode
Discussion about EMU women's and men's basketball premieres and EMU football teams bowl eligibility win. Host Blake McQueary sits down with co-hosts Pritish Kokate and Cody Almasy to talk about Eastern Michigan University women’s and men’s basketball, EMU football’s bowl eligibilty securing win over Akron, and EMU men’s basketball’s highly anticipated matchup with the Michigan Wolverines coming up this Friday at Little Ceasers Arena in Downtown Detroit for the debut of the new Eastern Echo sports podcast, TheBlockE Podcast.
saturdaytradition.com
Juwan Howard discusses how Michigan will defend Emoni Bates Friday
Juwan Howard knows that it will be a difficult task for his Wolverines to guard Eastern Michigan big man Emoni Bates as they meet on Friday. Howard spoke to the press on Thursday to preview the matchup, outlining the plan to stop the Memphis transfer. According to the coach, it’s going to come down to a Wolverine group effort and putting pressure on the forward. The coach stated that almost everyone on the team will get the opportunity to try and guard Bates at some point.
Wolverine recruiting report: Why Ronnie Bell’s brother committed to Michigan
Michigan receiver Ronnie Bell was set to play basketball at Missouri State before Jim Harbaugh came calling. The Wolverines were the only program to offer Bell a football scholarship, and the low three-star recruit jumped at the opportunity. With Bell, the No. 1,473-ranked recruit in the 2018 class, on track...
Echo online
Extra extra read all about it: EMU football player announces plans for student athlete book club
‘We’re more than just athletes’ is the message Steven Bird hopes to get across after announcing plans to start a book club for athletes at EMU. Eastern Michigan University football long snapper and part-time actor Steven Bird, who made his debut during a special halftime show on Oct. 29, is working on a new project to bring a student-athlete book club to campus.
Pride Source
Out Lesbian Detroit Police Corporal Dani Woods Named to Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame
Corporal Danielle “Dani” Woods, a 20-year veteran of the Detroit Police Department, was inducted into the Michigan Women’s Hall of Fame at a ceremony in Detroit this week. In 2013, she was assigned to the Chief’s Neighborhood Liaison Unit as the first ever LGBTQ Liaison for the department.
Big Sean debuts Emagine snack pack for ‘Wakanda,’ says his Detroit cinema will open 2024
To mark the opening of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Big Sean is rolling out a customized snack deal at Emagine theaters across the Midwest. The Big Sean Cinema Mix — featuring a large drink, fruit snacks and a big Detroit-style popcorn mix (buttered, caramel and cheese) — became available starting Thursday night at...
Wayne State University closing Hilberry Theatre, set to become new jazz center
(CBS DETROIT) - Wayne State University will be closing its Hillberry Theatre later this month after 58 years.According to a press, the building is expected to be transformed into the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center.Beginning Friday through Nov. 20, WSU's Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance will present "The Merry Wives of Windsor," The department will then move to the new Hilberry Gateway next door. That new building will open in February 2023."Both the Gateway and the Valade give Wayne State the opportunity to fulfill its mission as an anchor institution in new ways," Mary Anderson, chair of the Maggie Allesee Department of Theatre and Dance, said in the press release. "We have always been a hub for the campus and the community; now, we will have the facilities to welcome the campus and the community to help us build new stories, new relationships and new futures for the arts."Hilberry Theatre was built in 1917 as the First Church of Christ Scientist before it was bought by WSU in 1961. The building reopened three years later and was renamed the Hilberry Theatre after the university's fourth president, Clarence B Hilberry.
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to pass through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is returning to southeast Michigan after the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to its cross-continent tour for three years. "We are very pleased to be resuming our CP Holiday Train program raising money, food and awareness for local food banks in communities along the CP network," said...
Holiday fun, Bobby Brown and more coming to metro Detroit this weekend
The Belle Isle Conservatory is in its final weekend before reopening in 2024, and people can attend holiday events including getting pictures with their pets alongside Santa Clause.
Lifelong Detroit educator and advocate Tyrone Winfrey has died
Tyrone Winfrey Sr., a longtime educator and advocate for Detroit’s youth who helped many of them to go to college, died Saturday. He was 63.Winfrey, who was born and raised in Detroit, was the executive director of community affairs for the Detroit Public Schools Community District. He was a former DPSCD board member and board president, according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked for the Education Achievement Authority of Michigan....
tri-statedefender.com
Challenges & opportunities: A conversation with COGIC’s Presiding Bishop Sheard
Bishop J. Drew Sheard, the presiding bishop of the Church of God in Christ, has been described as “a difference-maker” in his base city of Detroit and beyond. In Memphis for the international denomination’s 114th Holy Convocation, the presiding bishop fielded a question about that description during a conversation with The New Tri-State Defender’s Associate Publisher/Executive Editor Karanja A. Ajanaku.
PLANetizen
Detroit Opens Segment of Joe Lewis Greenway
A 27.5 mile multi-use greenway in Michigan is one step closer to reality, with the city of Detroit opening one segment on its west side between Warren Avenue and Joy Road. The segment follows an old railroad right-of-way adjacent to the Barton McFarland neighborhood. In an article for WDET, Laura...
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: First Black Speaker of the House Elected by Michigan Democrats
Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. Democrat Joe Tate has been selected as the next Speaker of the Michigan House of Representatives. Tate represents Detroit’s Lower Eastside and Grosse Pointe Park, Grosse Pointe City and Grosse Pointe Farms. Tate is a former professional football player, former Detroit public school teacher and a former firefighter.
Detroit News
Metro Detroit restaurants open and serving on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Rather than turning your kitchen upside down or organizing a family-sized potluck-style dinner for Thanksgiving this year, make nothing but a reservation. Many Metro Detroit restaurants are open and serving guests this holiday, and even more are offering carryout packages with everything taken care of, from appetizers to desserts. Below...
swmichigandining.com
Joe’s Pizza NYC (Ann Arbor)
I was so excited when we first moved to Kalamazoo because it was a college town. College towns usually have open late pizza by the slice places. Imagine my disappointment when Kalamazoo didn’t have one of those. There was a place that tried for a while. Hot Slice opened...
