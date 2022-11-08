Read full article on original website
Midlothian City Council denies three-story multi-family residential SUP
MIDLOTHIAN – It is back to the drawing board for the applicant and architects who applied for an ordinance granting a Specific Use Permit (SUP) for a multi-family residential development at Tuesday evening’s City Council meeting. The Planned Development No. 146 is in the Westside Preserve area located on Highway 287 and Old Fort Worth Road on 17.35 acres.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Considers Permanent Protections for Tenants While Also Cutting Eviction Timeline
Throughout the pandemic, a temporary ordinance in Dallas offered additional protections for tenants facing eviction. Over time, though, it became difficult to get the full benefit of these protections. Changes to the ordinance City Council approved Wednesday aim to remedy that. Before, the deal was your landlord had to give...
McKinney residents lean toward approving liquor election, early results show
Plano ISD voters OK new property tax rate, nearly $1.35B in bonds while rejecting funds for event center, stadium renovations
A Haggard Middle School student works on an assignment with a school-issued laptop. Voters approved Proposition C on the Nov. 8 ballot to provide funds to update the mobile devices used by students. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Plano ISD will get extra funds for day-to-day operations and nearly $1.35 billion in...
starlocalmedia.com
Mesquite lifts boiling order
The City of Mesquite has lifted a boil water notice that was issued on Nov. 9. Samples collected on Wednesday have been tested and confirm that water is safe for drinking and cooking. The City issued the notice due to a drop in system pressure in the Markout Water System...
Argyle takes down Town Hall flag display
After a heated exchange during this week’s Argyle Town Council meeting, a display honoring fallen U.S. soldiers has been taken down from the town’s council chambers. At the Town Council’s Sept. 7, 2021 meeting, the council held a ceremony and set up 13 U.S. flags on the council dais in honor of 13 U.S. Military soldiers who were killed in August 2021 when a bomb exploded at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The flags have stood in a line behind the council members’ seats since then.
Denton County residents favor $650M bond in early results
Denton County residents voted on a $650 million transportation bond during the Nov. 8 election. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Denton County voters favored the county's $650 million bond in early voting results Nov. 8. About 75.17% favored the transportation bond that looks to update the county's infrastructure. About 36% of registered...
ketr.org
Hunt County voters pass property tax freeze for seniors, people with disabilities
Hunt County voters approved a homestead property tax freeze for senior citizens and people with disabilities in this week’s general election. The measure passed with more than 90 percent of voters approving the ballot item. A homestead designation refers to a person’s primary or only residence. Hunt County Chief Appraiser Brent South told the Greenville Herald Banner the tax freeze will affect a little less than 10,000 property owners.
Early-voting totals favor 3 of 5 Plano ISD propositions on Nov. 8 ballot
McKinney residents approve Nov. 8 measure allowing package liquor stores
dallasexpress.com
Plans Revealed for 2,545-Acre Local Development
City leaders were given a sneak peek behind the first phase of the Fields development in Frisco, revealing plans for more than 200 home lots, a gated and guarded community, and a network of walking trails. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney gave a video presentation on November 2 outlining plans for...
Voters recall Denton City Council member
A Denton City Council member has been recalled by her new constituents because of her political views and a misunderstood meme. The recall effort of Alison Maguire, spearheaded by Robson Ranch residents, was approved by about 64% of 13,556 District 4 voters, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.
Celina alcoholic beverage election to bring economic impact to the city
Celina voters’ decision to approve all alcoholic beverage sales within the city is expected to have an economic impact within the community. Part of Tuesday’s election ballot for Celina voters included a local option election to allow for the sale of alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages within current city limits.
Dallas County working to restore service after Central Appraisal District hacked
The Central Apppraisal District is used by homeowners, researchers and, heavily, by real estate agents. But since Tuesday morning everything has been shut down, the computers, the servers, the website, e-mail…everything.
McKinney's package liquor election results expected to bring economic impact to the city
A local option election that found success in McKinney Tuesday night is expected to result in a positive economic impact for the city. In 2004, McKinney voters approved allowing for beer and wine sales in grocery and convenience stores and for mixed beverage sales in restaurants. The item approved this week as part of the Nov. 8 election expands current McKinney law to include allowing fine wine and package liquor stores.
Lewisville’s Northern Gateway continues to grow
Tower Bay Lofts is one of the gateway’s newer developments. (Courtesy city of Lewisville) Lewisville’s Northern Gateway is experiencing a surge in development as city officials seek to transform the area. Several developments have been approved within the last year that will bring a mix of residential, office,...
Mesquite issues boil water notice for customers of Markout Water Supply system in Kaufman County
Mesquite has issued a “boil water” notice for customers of the Markout Water Supply system in Kaufman County. Mesquite’s supply to Markout was disrupted because of maintenance and that allowed the water pressure to drop.
keranews.org
Denton council member fighting to stay in office despite recall election
A majority of voters were in favor of recalling Denton Council Member Alison Maguire. But her fight to stay in office may not be over. Maguire is the district 4 council member and was elected in May 2021. She posted a controversial meme of a Black man being shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
State House election results: Democrat beating Republican for District 70 seat
COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The Texas House of Representatives looks to gain one additional Democrat this Election Day as one is beating a Republican for a traditionally Republican seat in District 70 in McKinney. Projected poll results show Democrat Mihaela Plesa less than 1,000 votes ahead of Republican Jamee...
Dallas Observer
Despite Ballot-Box Win, Denton's Fight to Decriminalize Low-Level Weed Possession Continues
Hopes weren’t exactly high for cannabis reform advocates in Texas on election night. Some of their biggest obstacles to statewide reform, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton, sealed the deal on additional terms in office. Proponents would have to settle for smaller victories...
