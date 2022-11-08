ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Plano ISD voters OK new property tax rate, nearly $1.35B in bonds while rejecting funds for event center, stadium renovations

A Haggard Middle School student works on an assignment with a school-issued laptop. Voters approved Proposition C on the Nov. 8 ballot to provide funds to update the mobile devices used by students. (Valerie Wigglesworth/Community Impact) Plano ISD will get extra funds for day-to-day operations and nearly $1.35 billion in...
PLANO, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Mesquite lifts boiling order

The City of Mesquite has lifted a boil water notice that was issued on Nov. 9. Samples collected on Wednesday have been tested and confirm that water is safe for drinking and cooking. The City issued the notice due to a drop in system pressure in the Markout Water System...
MESQUITE, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Argyle takes down Town Hall flag display

After a heated exchange during this week’s Argyle Town Council meeting, a display honoring fallen U.S. soldiers has been taken down from the town’s council chambers. At the Town Council’s Sept. 7, 2021 meeting, the council held a ceremony and set up 13 U.S. flags on the council dais in honor of 13 U.S. Military soldiers who were killed in August 2021 when a bomb exploded at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan. The flags have stood in a line behind the council members’ seats since then.
ARGYLE, TX
ketr.org

Hunt County voters pass property tax freeze for seniors, people with disabilities

Hunt County voters approved a homestead property tax freeze for senior citizens and people with disabilities in this week’s general election. The measure passed with more than 90 percent of voters approving the ballot item. A homestead designation refers to a person’s primary or only residence. Hunt County Chief Appraiser Brent South told the Greenville Herald Banner the tax freeze will affect a little less than 10,000 property owners.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Plans Revealed for 2,545-Acre Local Development

City leaders were given a sneak peek behind the first phase of the Fields development in Frisco, revealing plans for more than 200 home lots, a gated and guarded community, and a network of walking trails. Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney gave a video presentation on November 2 outlining plans for...
FRISCO, TX
The Cross Timbers Gazette

Voters recall Denton City Council member

A Denton City Council member has been recalled by her new constituents because of her political views and a misunderstood meme. The recall effort of Alison Maguire, spearheaded by Robson Ranch residents, was approved by about 64% of 13,556 District 4 voters, according to unofficial results from the Denton County Elections Office.
DENTON, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Celina alcoholic beverage election to bring economic impact to the city

Celina voters’ decision to approve all alcoholic beverage sales within the city is expected to have an economic impact within the community. Part of Tuesday’s election ballot for Celina voters included a local option election to allow for the sale of alcoholic beverages including mixed beverages within current city limits.
CELINA, TX
starlocalmedia.com

McKinney's package liquor election results expected to bring economic impact to the city

A local option election that found success in McKinney Tuesday night is expected to result in a positive economic impact for the city. In 2004, McKinney voters approved allowing for beer and wine sales in grocery and convenience stores and for mixed beverage sales in restaurants. The item approved this week as part of the Nov. 8 election expands current McKinney law to include allowing fine wine and package liquor stores.
MCKINNEY, TX
keranews.org

Denton council member fighting to stay in office despite recall election

A majority of voters were in favor of recalling Denton Council Member Alison Maguire. But her fight to stay in office may not be over. Maguire is the district 4 council member and was elected in May 2021. She posted a controversial meme of a Black man being shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Day this year.
DENTON, TX

