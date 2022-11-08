Read full article on original website
Selectboard discusses and reviews Bike/Ped Committee
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. – On Tuesday, Nov. 1, the Rockingham Selectboard discussed the Bike/Ped Committee with requests for a historic marker at Riverfront Park and additional bicycle racks. Board member Rick Cowan, as liaison for the Committee, proposed a new name; the Walk/Bike Committee. Members Marsha Stern, Bonnie Anderson, and...
Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing
“Just one person being out can affect a lot of business because we’re running pretty tight with our staffing,” said Cara Tobin, owner of Honey Road in Burlington. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont restaurants may be packed, but Covid still affects staffing.
The Vermont Holiday Market returns…Bigger and Bolder
Vermont Business Magazine The Third Annual Vermont Holiday Market returns to the Champlain Valley Exposition in Essex Junction, Vermont on December 3rd & 4th, 2022. The Blue Ribbon Pavilion will host over 60 crafters and artisans each day. New for this year, the Holiday Market is now a two-day event....
Newfound Lake is the 8th clearest lake in the United States
New Hampshire has a multitude of lakes that draw visitors and vacation homeowners from all over the country. The most well-known are Winnipesaukee and Squam; however, I remember a geography project I was doing in high school on Newfound Lake in the 1960s; back then, it was called one of the cleanest lakes in the country by National Geographic. When I was in grammar school, my parents would bring my siblings and I to Wellington State Park Beach and I always remember how crystal clear the bottom of the lake was from the swim raft.
Dosa Kitchen wins WCEDP Business Plan Competition
REGION – “It’s all about your go-to-market strategy,” stated Jeffery Thomas, Executive Director of Lever Inc. and one of the judges for the 2022 WCEDP Business Plan Competition, in addressing the finalists before the winner was announced. When the judges convened after the conclusion of the last pitch, the winner’s go-to-market strategy was a key differentiator.
Who Has the Best Pizza in Vermont?
Hazel is a neighborhood cafe that serves unique, delicious food. Hazel offers BBQ pizza, ribs, poutine, and key lime pie located near the Southern Vermont Children's Discovery Center. Hazel also offers a full bar with an extensive wine list. The atmosphere is casual, and the service is excellent.The food is top-notch, with in-house smoked barbecue and stellar wings and ribs. There's also an extensive drink menu, which features a variety of local brews and wines. The staff is friendly and helpful, and the atmosphere is laid-back, making Hazel the perfect place to catch up with friends.
Vermont’s 8084 celebrates 4 decades of hard rock
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - For such a small state, Vermont has turned out its fair share of talented musicians and groups over the years. And one of those groups is celebrating 40 years of rock this weekend. Our Elissa Borden takes us through four decades of 8084. Rehearsals are underway...
Vermont rifle season to begin Saturday
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s deer rifle season kicks off Saturday, The two-week season runs from November 12th to the 27th. Hunters may take one legal buck if they did not already take one during archery deer season. After they bag a buck, hunters are required to bring the deer to a big game reporting station.
Small Vermont Ski Hills Offer Affordable Winter FunNovember 09, 2022
In the early days of New England skiing, winter enthusiasts flocked to small Vermont ski hills like Northeast Slopes in East Corinth, Gilbert’s Hill in Woodstock (home of the first rope tow in the United States), and Prospect Mountain in Woodford. Vermont skiing has come a long way since...
Vermont passes Article 22, reproductive liberty
REGION – As of Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, the State of Vermont has enshrined rights to reproductive liberties within its borders; that is, voters in Vermont elected to pass Article 22, also known as Proposition 5. The Article passed into Vermont Constitution as of Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. It...
St. Albans' New Hard'ack Pool Makes a Splash — Even in the Winter
Early on a chilly morning in late October, three cars sat in the otherwise empty parking lot of the Hard'ack Recreation Area in St. Albans. In a few short months, maybe even weeks, the lot would be full, and the echo of chirping crickets would give way to the clatter of sledders, skiers and snowboarders on Aldis Hill, a popular winter destination for Franklin County families.
No Warming Up Your Car in Massachusetts This Winter and Other Ridiculous State Laws
No Warming Up Your Car This Winter and Other Ridiculous Massachusetts Laws. Did you know warming up your car in Massachusetts can be illegal?. This is one of the ridiculous laws on the books here in Massachusetts. The law, Chapter 90, Section 16A, states that “No person shall cause, suffer,...
Vermont’s regular season for deer hunting begins tomorrow
Remnants of Hurricane Nicole are expected to impact our region starting Friday night and into Saturday morning. Today is the annual Free Fishing Day in New York. Veteran runs 100 miles to raise awareness for support resources. Updated: 5 hours ago. This morning one Marine veteran is on the second...
Feds allow Vt. extension of $40M in unspent pandemic cash
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are looking to extend emergency rent and utility relief for low-income Vermonters. Pandemic relief cash has supported numerous housing and social support programs, but many are coming to an end. Now, federal officials are giving Vermont an extension to use $40 million for programs including eviction protections, transitional housing, and the Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
Vermont homicide rate highest in 3 decades
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A deadly shooting in Rutland this week marked the 20th Vermont homicide so far this year, the highest number since 1992 when there were 21. Going back as far as 2013, there were only 10 homicides in Vermont, according to FBI data. That number climbed to 17 in 2017. The lowest number in this period was last 2021, with nine homicides.
By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger
Opponents argued that joining with New England Federal Credit Union would bring an end to VSECU’s historical vision. Read the story on VTDigger here: By a narrow margin, Vermont State Employees Credit Union members approve a merger.
Vermont police investigating after teen shot
NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating after a teen was shot on Wednesday. Vermont State Police say just before 7 a.m., Kalil Laboy, 19, of Springfield, Massachusetts, arrived at the North Country Hospital in Newport with a gunshot wound. They say he was assaulted and shot but that his injuries were not life-threatening.
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Massachusetts was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
How Democrats secured a historic majority in the Vermont House
Democrats have never held this many seats in the lower chamber, and no single party has controlled this many districts in the chamber since 1966, according to state records. Read the story on VTDigger here: How Democrats secured a historic majority in the Vermont House.
This 14-Year-Old Dog Hiked the 48 4,000-Footers of New Hampshire
Climbing all 48 4,000 footers in New Hampshire is no easy feat. Heck, climbing one of them isn't easy. I've only done one and I am still bragging to people about it. Climbing a 4,000 footer takes a ton of planning, energy both physical and mental, and time. But once you hit the summit and gaze out at that gorgeous view it all feels worth while. Until you realize then you have to hike down the damn thing.
