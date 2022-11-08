Even though the big jackpot from Powerball didn't go to anyone in Colorado, there are a couple of tickets that are winners in the state. Colorado Lottery posted to Facebook, "While we didn't get the "big one," we did get a lot of winners and support for the outdoors during the big run! We had two big winners last night, $100,000 PowerPlay from King Soopers #26 Fuel Center off Monaco in Denver and $50,000 from City Market #451 Fuel Center in Grand Junction. Thank you to our players." Powerball announced Tuesday that a single winning ticket was sold in California for a world-record $2.04 billion jackpot. The announcement came after a lengthy delay in revealing the winning numbers. The Colorado Lottery also posted an update in the comments section of the initial Facebook post, commenting to an inquiry that only two people in Colorado won, "We were surprised, but we did get eight big winners last drawing, and we will have had lots of smaller winners."

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO