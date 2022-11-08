Read full article on original website
Fort Morgan Times
Predictions for game day: Northern Arizona likely has edge over Bears
UNC’s (2-7, 1-5 Big Sky) last senior day victory came in 2017, when it defeated Cal Poly, 42-0. The Bears’ last win this season was on homecoming against Idaho State. It’s possible that the score could go either way, based on both teams’ results this season. Northern Arizona’s (3-6, 2-4 Big Sky) recent performance against Montana State, however, could provide the Lumberjacks with an edge over the home team.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado men’s basketball spoils Texas A&M Commerce’s upset bid
When University of Northern Colorado freshman Caleb Shaw leapt up for a rebound with 31 seconds left in the game Friday night, dominating the glass, the fans in Bank of Colorado Area erupted. That board prevented Texas A&M-Commerce from attempting a put-back to tie the game. UNC coach Steve Smiley...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC volleyball sweeps Idaho State to split series, earns eighth straight win
UNC (16-8, 10-3 Big Sky) defeated Idaho State (13-13, 5-8 Big Sky) to split the series and earn a sweep (25-20, 25-22, 25-18). ISU beat Northern Colorado in five sets to start the conference schedule. “We’ve shown a lot of resilience,” said senior Rachel Hickman. “I think that’s a word...
Fort Morgan Times
UNC basketball coach Steve Smiley signs 5-year contract extension
University of Northern Colorado Board of Trustees approved on Friday a five-year contract extension for men’s basketball coach Steve Smiley. Smiley’s contract, pending any future changes, will run through April 30, 2027. UNC will notify Smiley on or before March 1, 2027, if it plans to enter negotiations for a new contract or renewal.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado athletics adds 2023 signees in multiple programs
Multiple University of Northern Colorado programs inked early signees, the athletic department announced this week. Signings for the upcoming academic year began on Wednesday. The Bears will add three to the 2023 roster, including one from Aurora. “We are very excited about this class,” Oates said in a statement. “We...
Fort Morgan Times
Two Mustangs ink their NIL to play college sports
Fort Morgan High School seniors Kourtney Smith and Katie Bell gathered Thursday evening in the FMHS library to sign their National Letter of Intent (NIL). The Mustang seniors, who recently finished playing together on the FMHS volleyball team, had all of the lights flashing in their direction as they signed their named on the NIL.
Fort Morgan Times
Northern Colorado football: Bernard’s story comes full circle on senior day
That’s the final line of senior Glenn Bernard Jr.’s commitment tweet when he signed with the University of Northern Colorado football program. Bernard Jr. considers LaPlace, Louisiana, as his hometown. He spent most of his childhood there – you can hear it in his voice – and his father remains in the area. Colorado, however, means more to him than most people know.
Fort Morgan Times
Border War a meaningful rivalry for CSU players, coaches
Dequan Jackson knows what it feels like to be on the winning side of the Border War. He also knows what it feels like to be on the losing side. Having been on both ends of the outcome, the graduate linebacker would much rather be hoisting the Bronze Boot on Saturday night instead of watching Wyoming celebrate with it at Canvas Stadium.
F-16 Fighting Falcons will fly over Colorado for Veterans Day
AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Air National Guard will fly a formation of F-16 Fighting Falcons on Friday to commemorate Veterans Day. The 140th Wing will launch the jets from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The flyovers will arrive in Fruita at 11 a.m....
They call it Denver's oldest bar — and the best burger around
DENVER • One recent Saturday night at My Brother’s Bar, Paula Newman flipped on a little-used light. Then she heard a complaint. “Someone was going, ‘This is a bar! Why is it so bright?” says Newman, the bar’s owner. “People are so funny. It’s things like that. They don’t want it to change.”
Westword
Denver's Most and Least Popular Radio Stations Now
The ratings for Denver radio stations have seen some significant shifts over the past three months, when a new outlet reached number one and other popular stations swapped places. Further down the roster, big gains were registered by a leading sports-talker, while a public-radio favorite that became a focus of controversy saw its audience share slide.
eatonredink.com
Eaton football to sets out to win the title again for a third time
The Eaton football team has always been well-known in Northern Colorado, but in the last three years, as well as this year, they have made a name for themselves. The team has won two back-to-back state championships in the 2A football league and hopes to do it again this year.
KDVR.com
Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in Colorado
Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Colorado Point of View: Future of Republicans in …. Guest state Sen. Paul Lundeen (R) talks about the GOP's role in 2022 elections. Denver weather: Warm weekend ahead of workweek temperature …. Enjoy the warm-up this...
This Is The Best Burrito In Colorado
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
KDVR.com
Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins
The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between Lauren Boebert (R) and Adam Frisch (D) has narrowed by the thousands since election night. Matt Mauro reports. Boebert-Frisch race narrows to razor-thin margins. The distance between the vote counts in the 3rd Congressional District race between...
What Are These Weird New Ships By Colorado Mountain Passes?
Aliens aren't invading Colorado, but there is some new technology making appearances near some Colorado mountain passes. According to a report from the Colorado Department of Transportation, some egg-shaped devices lined up around Eisenhower Tunnel, Berthoud Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass are actually avalanche mitigation devices. Gazex Avalanche Control Systems...
Powerball winners in Colorado include $100K and $50K winners
Even though the big jackpot from Powerball didn't go to anyone in Colorado, there are a couple of tickets that are winners in the state. Colorado Lottery posted to Facebook, "While we didn't get the "big one," we did get a lot of winners and support for the outdoors during the big run! We had two big winners last night, $100,000 PowerPlay from King Soopers #26 Fuel Center off Monaco in Denver and $50,000 from City Market #451 Fuel Center in Grand Junction. Thank you to our players." Powerball announced Tuesday that a single winning ticket was sold in California for a world-record $2.04 billion jackpot. The announcement came after a lengthy delay in revealing the winning numbers. The Colorado Lottery also posted an update in the comments section of the initial Facebook post, commenting to an inquiry that only two people in Colorado won, "We were surprised, but we did get eight big winners last drawing, and we will have had lots of smaller winners."
Colorado-based business opens wind-powered super bakery in Loveland
A Colorado business that started out of the founder's kitchen opened a super bakery in Loveland recently. Bobo's Oat Bars cut the ribbon on its new 123,000 square foot facility in the "Sweetheart City" on Wednesday.Bobo's will go from baking in just a few ovens to using 24 state-of-the-art ovens. They are big enough to fit a 6-foot baking rack inside.Plus, the facility is entirely powered by wind.The company says it's diverting more than 95% of solid waste from the landfill and hope to be carbon neutral by next month..
KDVR.com
Colorado House Republican leader lying in state
Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Hugh McKean (R) passed away from a heart attack before the elections. Gabrielle Franklin reports. Denver weather: Cold Friday, afternoon sun. Denver dipped into the teens this morning, making it the coldest morning this season....
2 Coloradans Win Big In $2.04 Billion Powerball Drawing: Are You A Winner?
Here's a list of locations where winning tickets were sold.
