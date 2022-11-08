To the depths... (USA TODAY Network) Freshwater and Brackish water lakes dot the continents from North America to the far reaches of Asia, many of which provide more than just a water source; the oldest lakes hold snapshots of history, displaying geological shifts and progressions that took place millions of years ago. And getting to the bottom of these aquatic artifacts to understand their specific origins can be quite a daunting task—literally, when considering these 10 lakes, which are the deepest in the world...10. Lake Matano (Indonesia) (AP, File) Max Depth: 1,936 feet9. Crater Lake (United States) (Syndication: Salem) Max Depth: 1,943 feet8. Great Slave Lake (Canada) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images) Max Depth: 2,015 feet7. Issyk-Kul (Kyrgyzstan) (VYACHESLAV OSELEDKO/AFP via Getty Images) Max Depth: 2,192 feet6. Malawi (Mozambique, Tanzania, Malawi) (ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images) Max Depth: 2,316 feet5. O'Higgins/San Martin Lake (Chile, Argentina) (Photo by JOHAN ORDONEZ/AFP via Getty Images) Max Depth: 2,742 feet4. Lake Vostok (Antartica) (File) Max Depth: minimum estimate is 2,950 feet3. Caspian Sea (Iran, Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan) IATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images) Max Depth: 3,362 feet2. Tanganyika (Tanzania, Burundi, Congo, Zambia) (FEDERICO SCOPPA/AFP via Getty Images) Max Depth: 4,826 feet1. Baikal (Russia) (ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images) Max Depth: 5,369 feet11

