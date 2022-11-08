ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Steven Spielberg Criticizes Shift Away From Theaters And Toward Streaming

Steven Spielberg has weighed in with his thoughts on the shift away from theatrical releases in favor of streaming. Speaking to The New York Times, Spielberg said the pandemic created an opportunity for media executives to throw filmmakers under the bus and then pay them off to help promote their upstart streaming services.
John Wick 4 Trailer Shows Keanu Reeves Kicking Ass

Lionsgate has released the first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4, and it's a treat. In the fourth installment in the action series, Wick (Keanu Reeves) learns of a way to defeat the High Table, but it won't be easy. He's now fighting against a "new enemy with powerful alliances" in a story that Lionsgate says will include friends turning into foes.
Every Black Panther In Marvel Comics (Other Than T'Challa)

T'Challa might be the most famous Black Panther of all time, but he's definitely not the only one. Like any superhero mantle, the Black Panther name gets passed between people on a semi-regular basis, for all kinds of reasons. In Wakanda proper, succession is the most common–it's traditional for the king to also take up the Panther habit and become the avatar of Bast. But there have been plenty of other reasons, too, from character death to mistaken identities to space-age empires coming to conquer Earth.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: Who Is Ironheart?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a whole lot going on--not only does it have to deal with the real-life passing of star Chadwick Boseman, establish a new Black Panther, and introduce both Namor and his own kingdom to the MCU, it has to establish a new hero in the mix as well. Riri Williams, played by Dominique Throne, will be getting her own TV show on Disney+ as Ironeart–but that doesn't tell us much about who she is and what we should expect from her as Phase 5 pushes forward.
The Weird Al Yankovic Movie Is Practically Perfect, If You're In On The Joke

In the world of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, polka parties were the quickest way for rebellious teens to get back at their parents, and Michael Jackson's "Beat It" is a parody track of Weird Al's 100% original song "Eat It." The Al Yankovic Story, like the career of Weird Al that it takes many huge liberties with, is a series of winking parodies that fans of the original material will immediately get, but at a cost--if you don't know the source material, you might not always be in on the joke.
Marvel Snap Decks - Best Pool 2 Decks

Marvel Snap’s Pool 2 has the fewest cards of all current pools but brings in powerhouses such as Jubilee and Hobgoblin. These cards are unlocked throughout Collection Levels 222 to 474. This guide will detail some of the best Marvel Snap decks and tactics you can implement that will have you reign supreme over your opponents using all Pool 2 decks.
Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt #1 - Chapter One: Haunted

The origins of Kraven finally revealed! J.M. Dematteis continues to spin new webs within the past, this time partnered with artist Eder Messias! Revealing secrets and answering mysteries Spidey fans have been waiting for — prepare to explore the depths of what made Kraven the Hunter the powerhouse villain he was! As Peter Parker and Mary Jane prepare for their new lives in Portland, a man from Kraven’s past stalks them. Who is this mystery man, and what does he want with Spider-Man? Find out when we return to the time period after Spider-Man: The Final Adventure when Peter Parker was powerless!

