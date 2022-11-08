ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Viral Bergen County TikToker Drops Cookbook

By Cecilia Levine
 4 days ago

A Bergen County TikToker with more than 1.3 million followers has announced the release of her cookbook.

Tara Ippolito-Lafontant, who you may know as Al Dente Diva , has long created simple yet delicious recipes — which helped land her a spot on Netflix's new cooking competition "Easy Bake Battle." You can watch her on Episode 3.

The Norwood resident was inspired to compile her cookbook "Fast. Simple Delicious," after realizing that others seemed to over-complicate recipes, she said.

The ingredients weren’t things she'd typically have on hand and the instructions were long and tedious.

Creamy lemon and herb salmon pasta from "Fast. Simple. Delicious."

Christina Branco

Eggplant meatballs with spicy marinara from "Fast. Simple. Delicious."

Christina Branco

"I felt there was a real need for a cookbook that provided quick and easy recipes to busy people just like myself who love to cook but can’t spend all day in the kitchen," she said.

Ippolito-Lafontant fell in love with cooking through her love of entertaining.

"I really enjoy being around people and realized early on that the two go hand in hand," she said. "If I want to have friends and family over all the time I have to feed them well. It’s all about the shared experience for me."

While Ippolito-Lafontant can't name just one recipe to call her favorite, she especially loves the ones in the Food Gone Famous chapter.

"These are recipes like Fettuccini Alfredo, Vodka Sauce and Tamale Pie that I really enjoy making because everyone just loves them when I do," she said.

Greek turkey burger with tzatziki from "Fast. Simple. Delicious."

Christina Branco

Click here to buy "Fast. Simple. Delicious" for $21 on Amazon.

