On this Election Day, Tuesday, of the ICT Newscast, we continue our Native vote coverage from San Bernardino, California. The director of the US Census Bureau talks about counting Indigenous people. New data shows Native people worked from home less than others. Meet creative native Jhon Goes In Center.

The U.S. Census is carried out every 10 years. It is an important factor for the government to learn data about Americans — and ultimately its data is used for things like funding. Robert Santos is the director of the U.S. Census. He talked about how it was rolled out in Native communities.

New data shows that fewer Native Americans worked at home during the pandemic than any other ethnic group. ICT’s Mark Trahant talked to the authors of a new report called “Native Americans are getting left behind in the remote work economy.” Robert Maxim and Matthew Gregg’s work was published last month by the Brookings Institution and the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.

He’s many things to many people, but artist is not a term he uses. Jhon Goes In Center has a studio at Racing Magpie in Rapid City, South Dakota. ICT’s Shirley Sneve has this interview.

A slice of our Indigenous world

It’s election day in the United States. All seats in the House of Representatives are up for election this year, as well as around a third of the U.S. Senate. ICT reports 87 Native candidates are on the November ballot in state and national offices, spread across 20 states. There are 11 Indigenous candidates running for U.S. Congress in states like Virginia and North Carolina as well as Wyoming and California.

The Supreme Court hears a major case involving Native children on Wednesday. Arguments in the highly anticipated Brackeen versus Haaland case will be heard by the justices regarding the status of The Indian Child Welfare Act.

The feeling of getting back into the powwow arena for the first time after a while—that’s what happened for more than 500 people over the weekend at the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Community in the Phoenix area. Here’s ICT’s Pacey Smith-Garcia with the story.

