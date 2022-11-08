ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Shares Why The Farmhouse Look Isn't As Chic As You Think

By Kourtney Borman
 4 days ago

It all looks peaceful... until it's not.

So by now most of us have seen that gorgeous farmhouse look. This style of interior design manages to combine practicality, simplicity, and rustic charm in a way that everything still looks great.

But one woman is pointing out that maybe our obsession with farmhouse chic isn’t all it is cracked up to be, and that there might, in fact, be some downsides to this cool look!

Meredith Steele , the creator of this video, has a farmhouse. A real one that is over two hundred years old and still has its original dirt floor down in the basement. Now you might be thinking that is really cool and, honestly, we did too when the conversation first came up.

Of course - there are some not-so-great qualities about having such an old house, especially in that style, as Meredith is all too familiar with and happy to share about. You see, Meredith not only has an old-style farmhouse, but she also has a couple of pets, cats especially, that take full advantage of that old space. These cats love to drag outdoor creatures inside and poor Meredith has the adventure to hunt down and disperse of said ‘gifts’.

And when we are talking about critters, we aren’t talking about a baby bird. No - picture running all around your house going after a rather large chipmunk that has already been traumatized by several cats and all it wants to do is hide in those tiny nooks and crannies that your old farmhouse is so well known for.

So next time you are thinking about going for farmhouse chic and that you would totally love an old farmhouse to ‘do something with’, maybe consider just going with some Rae Dunn instead!


