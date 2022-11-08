Read full article on original website
Midterm results – live: Republicans projected to take House as Kevin McCarthy wins initial GOP speaker vote
Republicans are projected to have won a majority in the US House of Representatives with at least 218 seats, according to Decision Desk HQ. There are still 14 outstanding races, but it is believed that the GOP has taken the lower chamber of Congress.The final outcome will likely see a very slim majority for Republicans making things difficult for party leadership, but Kevin McCarthy has already cleared the first hurdle toward being elected speaker by winning the nomination. He now faces a weeks-long battle to quell right-wing objections likely by offering concessions to the Freedom Caucus.In an internal vote,...
Congressman Josh Harder wins California midterm in key clinch for House Democrats
The Turlock native has been in Congress since 2019. He defeated San Joaquin County supervisor Tom Patti
Judge orders end to Trump-era asylum restrictions at border
SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered the Biden administration to lift Trump-era asylum restrictions that have been a cornerstone of border enforcement since the beginning of COVID-19. U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan ruled in Washington that enforcement must end immediately for families and single adults, calling the ban “arbitrary and capricious.” The administration has not applied it to children traveling alone. Within hours, the Justice Department asked the judge to let the order take effect Dec. 21, giving it five weeks to prepare. Plaintiffs including the American Civil Liberties Union didn’t oppose the delay. “This transition period is critical to ensuring that (the Department of Homeland Security) can continue to carry out its mission to secure the Nation’s borders and to conduct its border operations in an orderly fashion,” government attorneys wrote.
Trump Running For President Again In 2024 Despite Criminal Probes Into Coup Attempt
"I am announcing my candidacy for president of the United States," the former president said at Mar-a-Lago. Polls say he could win the 2024 GOP nomination.
Fox News and CNN cut off ‘low energy’ Trump mid-speech as he announces 2024 bid
Fox News and CNN both cut off “low energy” Donald Trump midway through his speech to announce his 2024 White House run.Meanwhile, MSNBC did not even carry the speech from Mr Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, leaving right-wing Fox News as the only major cable news network to stick with it before they too went back to the studio.Daniel Dale, the CNN Trump fact-checker, took to Twitter during the speech and said: “Trump has not gotten more accurate.” “In order to make America great and glorious again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Mr Trump...
The 24 funniest reactions to Donald Trump announcing third presidential run
Donald Trump teased a “big announcement” at Mar-a-Lago - and he delivered on Tuesday night.Firing the starting pistol on his third presidential run, he shrugged off mid-term results that were lackluster for MAGA candidates and announced that he is the man to lead America.Moments before he took the stage, it emerged that he'd filed paperwork for a presidential run that will grip a divided nation.The run for office isn’t a huge surprise; in recent days he said that he would “very, very, very probably” run again and would be setting out his intentions “very, very soon.”Republican officials had urged him...
US Secret Service protection would follow Donald Trump to the slammer if he ever ended up there, former agents say
Former Secret Service officials are wondering exactly how agents would protect ex-President Donald Trump if he's ever sentenced to prison.
