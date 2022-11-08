What is the job of a U.S. senator?

The U.S Capitol is seen on Election Day in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. | Mariam Zuhaib, Associated Press

Nov. 8 is Election Day, when voters will decide on their senators, representatives and governors.

Senators play an important role in American politics. To better understand the role of U.S. senators, here’s a brief explainer on what qualifications one has to have to be a senator, what senators do and how much money senators make.

What qualifications does one need to be a U.S. senator?

According to the official website of the United States Senate , to be a U.S. senator, a person has to be at least 30 years of age. A person has to be a citizen of the United States for at least nine years before becoming a senator. Additionally, a person needs to be a resident of the state in which they are running.

What does a senator do?

The official White House website states that the U.S. Senate has 100 senators — two for each state. Senators are elected to six-year terms and approximately one-third of senators are elected every two years.

The U.S. Constitution describes the role of a senator. Senators can conduct impeachment proceedings for high ranking officials, are involved in confirming or denying ambassadorial and judicial positions, can introduce legislation and work with the sitting president on treaties.

How much money do senators make?

The United States Senate reports the income of senators on its website. Since 2009, U.S. senators earn $174,000 each year. Majority leaders, minority leaders and the president pro-tempore make $193,400 each year.