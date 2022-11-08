Joe Burrow offered up huge praise for Lamar Jackson earlier this week. The Bengals' star was asked about the former MVP during his appearance on Colin Cowherd's podcast. "Nobody moves like him," Burrow said. "He just moves different than everybody else. He's faster, he's more efficient, he's more agile. There's just something about it that is just unique."

