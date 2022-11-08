Rihanna, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 34, enjoyed a romantic date night out in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. The famous duo dined at a European-inspired restaurant called Issima, before they were pictured at an ice cream shop, where they cozied up to one another as they indulged in the delicious dessert. RiRi and A$AP sat next to each other on a small chair and ate their ice cream out of a small pink cup. They looked so in love and seemed to be enjoying the night out for themselves, which is rare these days since they welcomed their first child together, a son, in May.

