Chicago, IL

Chicago man thought, 'Oh, the blood moon, cool.' Then realized the red glow was his neighbor's house on fire

By Mitch Dudek, Sophie Sherry
fox32chicago.com
 4 days ago
Related
WGN News

Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Would-be robber shot dead by customer at South Shore store; clerk also wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – A customer with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man trying to rob a grocery store in South Shore Friday night.A beloved store clerk was also critically injured in the shooting.The shooting took place at the El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street off South Shore Drive, on the ground floor of the 7300 Venture Apartments building.A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.The robber pointed the gun at the 64-year-old clerk who is also believed to be the owner of the store, police...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Robbers target food vendors just trying to make a living all around Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Street food vendors say they are the target of armed robberies – and face dangers every day as they try to make a living.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Friday night, the most recent incident was captured on camera in Back of the Yards.Ald. George Cardenas (12th) said he is working with police at the Deering (9th) District station on the latest robbery, but he said it is an ongoing issue – not just in Back of the Yards, but throughout the city. Surveillance video posted online captured a moment a street vendor took cover inside a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

17 shots fired at house after man yells out window at catalytic converter thieves

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Adrian Munoz heard something out the window of his West Lawn neighborhood house early Thursday – and he went and looked to find out what the commotion was.As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported, that almost cost Munoz his life. Thieves blasted his home with shot after shot.A total of 17 bullets were fired into the house after Munoz got up and looked out the window in the middle of the night. He saw someone trying to steal a catalytic converter from a neighbor's car parked out front – and the violent response from the thieves left his...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Mr. Dad's Father's Club gives away free coats in 3 South Side communities

CHICAGO - A local organization is giving away thousands of coats at three locations in Chicago today. Mr. Dad's Father's Club is traveling through communities on the South Side to share donations with those in need. Executive director of the group, Joseph Williams says the club is working to visit...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old shot in leg on South Side: police

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire on the South Side Friday night. Police say the victim was walking in the 7000 block of South King Drive in Greater Grand Crossing around 9:46 p.m. when he was shot by someone in a red SUV. The boy was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wounded in shooting in Heart of Chicago

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in the Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side early Saturday morning. Police say a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old were outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when they were shot at. The 22-year-old man was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
Block Club Chicago

Whole Foods’ Decision To Close Englewood Store Inspires Resident To Build Thriving Community Garden

ENGLEWOOD — When Whole Foods announced its Englewood store would close, an Englewood native had an idea to galvanize young people for community good. Kenneth Griffin, a police officer, chef and founder of nonprofit No Matter What, built a fence with a local teen around a vacant lot at 6505 S. Bishop St. Then, with no experience in gardening, he gathered more teens and police officers and built a thriving community garden on the land this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

3 Shot, One Fatally Outside McDonald’s On Chicago’s South Side

In Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, three people were shot, one fatally. According to authorities, shots were fired by an unidentified offender at two men and a woman who were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald‘s at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue about 2:47 p.m. A 29-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police: Man fatally shot in Armour Square

CHICAGO - A 31-year-old man was shot and killed Friday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Around 1:15 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 200 block of West 38th Place when he sustained a gunshot wound to the body. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old shot inside moving car in Pilsen: police

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old was riding in the passenger seat of a car in Pilsen Thursday night when a man on the street began firing at the car. Police say the victim saw a man and woman standing on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of South Carpenter Street around 8:42 p.m. when the man reached into the woman's purse and pulled out a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 66, carjacked in Bucktown after man snatched her keys

CHICAGO - A 66-year-old woman's car was stolen in Bucktown Thursday night. Chicago police say the victim was getting out of her car in the 1600 block of North Oakley Avenue around 10:11 p.m. when a man came up and snatched her keys right from her hands. The offender drove...
CHICAGO, IL

