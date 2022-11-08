It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.

