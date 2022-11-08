ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

cbs2iowa.com

Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status

DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
KCRG.com

Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
We Are Iowa

How long does it take to finalize Iowa election results?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026. While many elections end up being called before election night is even over — the election process is far from over. Following election night, state officials have to canvass for both county...
KCRG.com

How the Iowa gubernatorial race was called so early

The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future students. Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed in crash with deer. We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash involving a deer in Monticello. Biden to speak at United...
KCRG.com

Sami Scheetz elected to Iowa legislature

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will welcome its first Arab American to the state legislature this January. Voters in House District 78, which covers part of Cedar Rapids, elected Sami Scheetz. He won with 67 percent of the vote over his Republican challenger, Anne Fairchild, who had 32 percent.
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race

It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
bleedingheartland.com

Three quick hits on Iowa's 2022 early vote

The Iowa Secretary of State's office has released the final unofficial absentee ballot totals for the 2022 general election. These figures reflect all in-person early voting, which wrapped up on November 7, as well as all ballots that arrived in the mail or through drop boxes at the close of business on November 7. A later report will include all absentee ballots that arrive at county auditors' offices by 8:00 pm today.
KWQC

Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Race projected for Nunn, giving GOP a sweep of Iowa’s federal races

Republican challenger Zach Nunn is projected to win over U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne in Iowa 3rd Congressional District race, the Associated Press reported, despite a pending recount in one of the district’s counties. Nunn had already declared victory twice. “This race changes the course of America,” Nunn said in a speech Tuesday night. Nunn has […] The post Race projected for Nunn, giving GOP a sweep of Iowa’s federal races appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67

Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
cbs2iowa.com

First Arab American elected to Iowa State House celebrates win

Sami Scheetz, 26, made history in Tuesday's election in Iowa's House District 78. Scheetz who is from Cedar Rapids became the first Arab American ever elected to the State Legislature. He says it's Fitting that he's now serving the district he's elected to. The oldest Mosque in North America is...
WQAD

Here's why Iowa is doing more election audits this year

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A regularly-scheduled audit is underway in Scott County following the 2022 midterm elections, and this year, it's bigger than ever. According to Secretary of State Paul Pate, every county in Iowa is subject to a post-election audit in randomly-selected precincts to "help ensure the integrity of the vote" by making sure the numbers match with the total reported by ballot tabulators.
ourquadcities.com

Iowa approves gun rights amendment

Iowa voters approved the constitutional amendment that strengthens gun rights in the state. Iowa will join Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language that requires courts to use what’s called “strict scrutiny” when considering gun restrictions. That standard would make it very difficult for courts to uphold limits on gun possession, ownership or use, such as future efforts to require more extensive background checks or outlaw some kinds of firearms.
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
kscj.com

SCHMILLEN HIRED AS IA NATIONAL GUARD PUBLIC AFFAIRS DIRECTOR

A FORMER SIOUX CITY TV PERSONALITY IS THE NEW DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS FOR THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. JACKIE SCHMILLEN WAS FORMERLY ON FOX 44 IN SIOUX CITY AND IN RECENT YEARS WAS AN ANCHOR FOR TWO DIFFERENT DES MOINES TV STATIONS. SCHMILLEN IS FROM CHEROKEE AND HAD WORKED IN...
