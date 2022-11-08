Read full article on original website
cbs2iowa.com
Red wave in Iowa could impact Democrats chance of retaining first-in-the-nation status
DES MOINES, Iowa — In just weeks, the DNC is expected to make a decision on whether or not the Iowa caucuses will stay first, on the democratic side. The DNC's plans to restructure the 2024 presidential nominating calendar is expected to take place in early December, the 1st through the 3rd, after delaying it back in July until after the midterms.
KCRG.com
Republican candidate for state auditor plans to ask for recount
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Republican Todd Halbur said he plans to ask for a recount in the state auditor’s race. With 99 percent of the votes counted, Democrat incumbent Rob Sand currently has about 2,600 more votes than Halbur. Sand declared victory in the race, but the race...
How long does it take to finalize Iowa election results?
DES MOINES, Iowa — Visit this link for complete election results or text RESULTS to 515-457-1026. While many elections end up being called before election night is even over — the election process is far from over. Following election night, state officials have to canvass for both county...
kiwaradio.com
Iowa SOS Office: Gun Rights Amendment To Be Written Into Iowa Constitution
Des Moines, Iowa — We’re still in the early stages of adding it to the Iowa Constitution, but a gun rights amendment appears to have passed at this week’s election. It’s the first time that’s happened since 2010, when the Natural Resources and Outdoor Recreation Trust Fund was created.
KCRG.com
How the Iowa gubernatorial race was called so early
The University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls will add a new four-year degree for future students. Authorities release name of motorcyclist killed in crash with deer. We now know the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash involving a deer in Monticello. Biden to speak at United...
Rep. Axne has a challenge for Nunn after he defeated her
Four years ago, Cindy Axne made history. But after two terms as one of the first women elected to Congress in the state's history, she conceded defeat Wednesday afternoon.
KCRG.com
Iowa Sec. of State: Linn County Auditor’s Office did not follow basic election review process
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate announced that the administrative recounts his office requested have been completed following county issues with reporting on election night. According to the Secretary of State, there were approximately 2,000 uncounted ballots in Warren County and approximately 800 in Des...
KCRG.com
Sami Scheetz elected to Iowa legislature
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa will welcome its first Arab American to the state legislature this January. Voters in House District 78, which covers part of Cedar Rapids, elected Sami Scheetz. He won with 67 percent of the vote over his Republican challenger, Anne Fairchild, who had 32 percent.
Radio Iowa
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
bleedingheartland.com
Three quick hits on Iowa's 2022 early vote
The Iowa Secretary of State's office has released the final unofficial absentee ballot totals for the 2022 general election. These figures reflect all in-person early voting, which wrapped up on November 7, as well as all ballots that arrived in the mail or through drop boxes at the close of business on November 7. A later report will include all absentee ballots that arrive at county auditors' offices by 8:00 pm today.
KWQC
Iowa Republican Gov. Reynolds reelected over Democrat DeJear
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds won a second full term after campaigning on a record of tax cuts and conservative handling of the state’s economy. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre DeJear after a campaign in which the incumbent campaigned on her success in building...
Race projected for Nunn, giving GOP a sweep of Iowa’s federal races
Republican challenger Zach Nunn is projected to win over U.S. Rep. Cindy Axne in Iowa 3rd Congressional District race, the Associated Press reported, despite a pending recount in one of the district’s counties. Nunn had already declared victory twice. “This race changes the course of America,” Nunn said in a speech Tuesday night. Nunn has […] The post Race projected for Nunn, giving GOP a sweep of Iowa’s federal races appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Johnson Wins Open Seat for Iowa House District 67
Delaware County will have someone new representing them in Iowa House next year. For the past twelve years, Monticello Republican Lee Hein served as the area’s State Representative in Des Moines – but last year’s redistricting left an open seat in this year’s November General Election.
cbs2iowa.com
First Arab American elected to Iowa State House celebrates win
Sami Scheetz, 26, made history in Tuesday's election in Iowa's House District 78. Scheetz who is from Cedar Rapids became the first Arab American ever elected to the State Legislature. He says it's Fitting that he's now serving the district he's elected to. The oldest Mosque in North America is...
Here's why Iowa is doing more election audits this year
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A regularly-scheduled audit is underway in Scott County following the 2022 midterm elections, and this year, it's bigger than ever. According to Secretary of State Paul Pate, every county in Iowa is subject to a post-election audit in randomly-selected precincts to "help ensure the integrity of the vote" by making sure the numbers match with the total reported by ballot tabulators.
KCCI.com
Union Pacific denies veteran employees' request to have Veterans Day off
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Union Pacific Railroad did not allow its veteran employees in Iowa to take the day off on Veterans Day, even though it's Iowa law. State law says employers have to grant time off on Veterans Day, unless they notify the employee 10 days in advance.
ourquadcities.com
Iowa approves gun rights amendment
Iowa voters approved the constitutional amendment that strengthens gun rights in the state. Iowa will join Alabama, Louisiana and Missouri with constitutional language that requires courts to use what’s called “strict scrutiny” when considering gun restrictions. That standard would make it very difficult for courts to uphold limits on gun possession, ownership or use, such as future efforts to require more extensive background checks or outlaw some kinds of firearms.
Iowa Secretary Of State Calls For Audit Of 30,000 Ballots
(Des Moines, IA) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is calling for a recount involving 30-thousand ballots. Pate says due to technical problems, Des Moines and Warren counties officials are being told to recount their ballots. The fate of the State Auditor’s race likely hangs in the balance of the audited 30-thousand ballots as Democrat incumbent Rob Sand holds a three-thousand vote lead over Republican Todd Halbur.
kscj.com
SCHMILLEN HIRED AS IA NATIONAL GUARD PUBLIC AFFAIRS DIRECTOR
A FORMER SIOUX CITY TV PERSONALITY IS THE NEW DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS FOR THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. JACKIE SCHMILLEN WAS FORMERLY ON FOX 44 IN SIOUX CITY AND IN RECENT YEARS WAS AN ANCHOR FOR TWO DIFFERENT DES MOINES TV STATIONS. SCHMILLEN IS FROM CHEROKEE AND HAD WORKED IN...
voiceofalexandria.com
Newly-elected legislators J.D. Scholten, Kevin Alons among Iowa statehouse winning candidates with no challengers
SIOUX CITY — One said he ran to fight for Western Iowa, the other hopes to be a check on what he sees as overreach by the federal government under President Joe Biden. Both had chance to kick back a bit as election results came in on Tuesday. Sioux...
