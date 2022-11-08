ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

16-year-old shot in leg on South Side: police

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was wounded by gunfire on the South Side Friday night. Police say the victim was walking in the 7000 block of South King Drive in Greater Grand Crossing around 9:46 p.m. when he was shot by someone in a red SUV. The boy was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Would-be robber shot dead by customer at South Shore store; clerk also wounded

CHICAGO (CBS) – A customer with a concealed carry license shot and killed a man trying to rob a grocery store in South Shore Friday night.A beloved store clerk was also critically injured in the shooting.The shooting took place at the El Barakah Supermarket on 73rd Street off South Shore Drive, on the ground floor of the 7300 Venture Apartments building.A man attempted to rob the supermarket at gunpoint right before closing time around 6:20 p.m., according to Chicago Police.The robber pointed the gun at the 64-year-old clerk who is also believed to be the owner of the store, police...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 men wounded in shooting in Heart of Chicago

CHICAGO - Two men were shot in the Heart of Chicago on the Lower West Side early Saturday morning. Police say a 22-year-old and a 19-year-old were outside in the 2300 block of South Damen Avenue around 2:10 a.m. when they were shot at. The 22-year-old man was taken to...
CHICAGO, IL
theeastcountygazette.com

3 Shot, One Fatally Outside McDonald’s On Chicago’s South Side

In Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, three people were shot, one fatally. According to authorities, shots were fired by an unidentified offender at two men and a woman who were on the sidewalk outside the McDonald‘s at 95th Street and Lafayette Avenue about 2:47 p.m. A 29-year-old...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

16-year-old shot inside moving car in Pilsen: police

CHICAGO - A 16-year-old was riding in the passenger seat of a car in Pilsen Thursday night when a man on the street began firing at the car. Police say the victim saw a man and woman standing on the sidewalk in the 2000 block of South Carpenter Street around 8:42 p.m. when the man reached into the woman's purse and pulled out a gun.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Suspect shot man multiple times in Park Manor

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in Park Manor Thursday night. At about 7:47 p.m., a 37-year-old man was on the sidewalk in the first block of East 75th Street when a vehicle pulled up and an unknown offender inside fired multiple shots at the victim, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman, 66, carjacked in Bucktown after man snatched her keys

CHICAGO - A 66-year-old woman's car was stolen in Bucktown Thursday night. Chicago police say the victim was getting out of her car in the 1600 block of North Oakley Avenue around 10:11 p.m. when a man came up and snatched her keys right from her hands. The offender drove...
CHICAGO, IL

