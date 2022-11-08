Read full article on original website
Related
marketplace.org
Seasonal job hiring has slowed, but when employers do make offers, they make them fast
We’ve heard all about the tight labor market — near-record job openings and employers struggling to hire. We’ve heard about consumers — still spending pretty strongly, even though they’re grumpy about high inflation and rising interest rates. For seasonal retail and e-commerce hiring, it all...
Business Insider
How to transform your business's payables and receivables to keep up with customer demand
Fueled by greater connectivity and faster transactions, the digital transformation of the payables and receivables landscape continues to reshape the outlook for treasury management. In what seems like a short period of time, we have come face to face with the realities of an automated, real-time post-paper world. The tools are within reach and businesses, especially in light of the COVID-19 crisis, are moving quickly to adjust their tactics and approach to technology.
marketplace.org
Tech layoffs show why managing growth can be so tricky for companies
Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, née Facebook, said in a letter to employees today that the company’s cutting 11,000 jobs. That’s about 13% of its workforce. Zuckerberg said he’d made a wrong prediction: that the big increase in revenue growth that started at the beginning of the pandemic would continue. It hasn’t.
Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing
Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Some relief for consumers: Prices on a few grocery items are actually coming down
Is there anything at your local grocery store (besides avocados) that's getting less — not more — expensive as families plan their upcoming Thanksgiving Day meals? Well, yes, but you have to look carefully.
The Fed's tightening will 'wallop' the US economy if inflation is cooling on its own anyway, a Lazard CEO says
The US economy won't feel the impact of the Fed's tightening until 2023, Peter Orszag told CNBC. If inflation is coming down anyway, it will be walloped by unneeded monetary policy, the Lazard CEO said. The lame-duck Congress needs to move on the debt limit soon — otherwise, it's "playing...
Vox
How economists know whether inflation is getting better
Although inflation is still running uncomfortably high and many Americans are struggling to keep up with rising prices, new data showed that price gains eased last month. In October, prices rose 7.7 percent from a year before, according to a Consumer Price Index report released on Thursday. That’s slightly down from the previous month, when prices were up 8.2 percent. Prices rose 0.4 percent from September to October, the same rate as the previous month.
It's looking more likely that any recession next year will be shallow and manageable
Inflation rose 7.7% year over year in October, slowing down from the previous month. This indicates the Fed's aggressive efforts to fight inflation might be working. That's good news for if a recession comes next year, as it may not be as bad as many might expect. Even if a...
AdWeek
Nextdoor Names Tim Richards Head of Global Enterprise and Mid-Market Sales
Tim Richards joined Nextdoor as head of global enterprise and mid-market sales. Richards had been chief revenue officer at influencer marketing platform Linqia. At the neighborhood social network, he will lead global direct advertising sales strategy and market expansion with the aim of accelerating the company’s global growth and reinforcing its commitment to serving advertisers, partners and consumers.
marketplace.org
A sinking feeling about selling Twitter’s debt
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks with The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and The New York Times’s Ana Swanson about the consumer price index, rate hikes and consumer sentiment. Banks that helped finance Musk's Twitter purchase field low bids for debt. by Justin Ho. Nov 11, 2022. It's common...
US News and World Report
Dollar Plunges as U.S. Inflation Data Spurs Exodus From Crowded Trade
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are stampeding away from the dollar, as softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price data raises hopes that the Federal Reserve may need to tighten monetary policy less than expected in its fight against inflation and bolsters the case for risky assets. Expectations of rising U.S. interest rates,...
Business Insider
The private sector is in a position to make a sustainable future possible. IBM has the resources to help.
With climate emergencies and disasters on the rise across the globe, private sector companies — particularly large companies with global reach — are in a unique position to make a difference in our collective fight to help build a more sustainable and equitable future. According to the World...
marketplace.org
Better than expected, still a long way to go
Inflation cooled in October, but it's just one month. There's still a long way to go in easing prices, but some economists think inflation has peaked. More homes are sitting in Cleveland's real estate market, this broker says. by Amy Scott and Anais Amin. Nov 10, 2022. "The average days...
marketplace.org
Crypto exchange Binance walks away from FTX deal
Prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are spiraling for a second day as crypto exchange Binance announced it would not be taking over its closest rival, FTX. FTX counts Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen as investors, and Larry David as a spokesman. The CEO and founder of FTX, Sam...
money.com
Inflation Is Rising Slower Than Expected, and Stocks Are Soaring
Goldco can help you take control of your financial future. After several months of hotter-than-expected inflation numbers, it’s nice to finally see the latest report come in cooler than anticipated. The markets certainly seemed to welcome the latest inflation report: Stocks roared ahead with massive gains early on Thursday.
Motley Fool
Matterport Stock Pops 26% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise
The digital-twin platform operator's Q3 revenue grew 37% year over year, exceeding the 30% Wall Street had expected. Adjusted loss per share was $0.09, topping the analyst consensus of an adjusted loss per share of $0.13. Management notably increased its full-year earnings outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Political volatility is becoming an economic risk
The world’s wealthiest economy — with the deepest and most liquid market — is a riskier place than it used to be for investors. And politics is a big reason. Why it matters: “Political risk” is an investment thesis used to evaluate developing economies with histories of weak governance and social instability.
CNBC
For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments
A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
Nymag.com
At Last, Some Good News on Inflation
Could it be? After a year and a half of false twilights on this period of runaway inflation — month after month of thwarted predictions that we’d be entering a period when costs stabilize as supply chains got fixed and rising interest rates sobered everyone up — the Labor Department released a report Thursday showing that prices are starting to come down in a meaningful and sustained way. In October, the annual inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, was 7.7 percent, the lowest it’s been since January. Remember January? It was before the war in Ukraine instigated a crisis in oil, food, and the global money supply. That’s kind of like where we’re at now, except that, instead of things getting worse, things are actually, finally, hopefully — dare I say probably — going to get better.
US News and World Report
Chile Central Bank Likely to Start Easing Cycle in April - JPMorgan
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Chilean central bank will likely begin its easing cycle in April as inflation begins to slow, JPMorgan said in a research note. Data this week showed Chile's inflation slowed in October to its lowest level in eight months. The Wall Street bank said markets are...
Comments / 0