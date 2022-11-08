ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Business Insider

How to transform your business's payables and receivables to keep up with customer demand

Fueled by greater connectivity and faster transactions, the digital transformation of the payables and receivables landscape continues to reshape the outlook for treasury management. In what seems like a short period of time, we have come face to face with the realities of an automated, real-time post-paper world. The tools are within reach and businesses, especially in light of the COVID-19 crisis, are moving quickly to adjust their tactics and approach to technology.
marketplace.org

Tech layoffs show why managing growth can be so tricky for companies

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta, née Facebook, said in a letter to employees today that the company’s cutting 11,000 jobs. That’s about 13% of its workforce. ​Zuckerberg said he’d made a wrong prediction: that the big increase in revenue growth that started at the beginning of the pandemic would continue. It hasn’t.
Newsweek

Diesel Is Far From the Only Shortage U.S. Is Facing

Americans experienced the impact of labor and product shortages in earnest during the COVID-19 pandemic. More than two years later, shortages continue to arise and impact Americans. Earlier this month, Americans learned there was less than a month of diesel supply left in storage. It is the lowest storage supply...
Vox

How economists know whether inflation is getting better

Although inflation is still running uncomfortably high and many Americans are struggling to keep up with rising prices, new data showed that price gains eased last month. In October, prices rose 7.7 percent from a year before, according to a Consumer Price Index report released on Thursday. That’s slightly down from the previous month, when prices were up 8.2 percent. Prices rose 0.4 percent from September to October, the same rate as the previous month.
AdWeek

Nextdoor Names Tim Richards Head of Global Enterprise and Mid-Market Sales

Tim Richards joined Nextdoor as head of global enterprise and mid-market sales. Richards had been chief revenue officer at influencer marketing platform Linqia. At the neighborhood social network, he will lead global direct advertising sales strategy and market expansion with the aim of accelerating the company’s global growth and reinforcing its commitment to serving advertisers, partners and consumers.
marketplace.org

A sinking feeling about selling Twitter’s debt

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal speaks with The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell and The New York Times’s Ana Swanson about the consumer price index, rate hikes and consumer sentiment. Banks that helped finance Musk's Twitter purchase field low bids for debt. by Justin Ho. Nov 11, 2022. It's common...
US News and World Report

Dollar Plunges as U.S. Inflation Data Spurs Exodus From Crowded Trade

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Investors are stampeding away from the dollar, as softer-than-expected U.S. consumer price data raises hopes that the Federal Reserve may need to tighten monetary policy less than expected in its fight against inflation and bolsters the case for risky assets. Expectations of rising U.S. interest rates,...
marketplace.org

Better than expected, still a long way to go

Inflation cooled in October, but it's just one month. There's still a long way to go in easing prices, but some economists think inflation has peaked. More homes are sitting in Cleveland's real estate market, this broker says. by Amy Scott and Anais Amin. Nov 10, 2022. "The average days...
marketplace.org

Crypto exchange Binance walks away from FTX deal

Prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are spiraling for a second day as crypto exchange Binance announced it would not be taking over its closest rival, FTX. FTX counts Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen as investors, and Larry David as a spokesman. The CEO and founder of FTX, Sam...
money.com

Inflation Is Rising Slower Than Expected, and Stocks Are Soaring

Goldco can help you take control of your financial future. After several months of hotter-than-expected inflation numbers, it’s nice to finally see the latest report come in cooler than anticipated. The markets certainly seemed to welcome the latest inflation report: Stocks roared ahead with massive gains early on Thursday.
Motley Fool

Matterport Stock Pops 26% on Earnings Beat, Guidance Raise

The digital-twin platform operator's Q3 revenue grew 37% year over year, exceeding the 30% Wall Street had expected. Adjusted loss per share was $0.09, topping the analyst consensus of an adjusted loss per share of $0.13. Management notably increased its full-year earnings outlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Axios

Political volatility is becoming an economic risk

The world’s wealthiest economy — with the deepest and most liquid market — is a riskier place than it used to be for investors. And politics is a big reason. Why it matters: “Political risk” is an investment thesis used to evaluate developing economies with histories of weak governance and social instability.
CNBC

For CIOs, it’s a critical time to deliver value on IT investments

A Gartner survey of 2,203 CIOs found that they expect IT budgets to increase 5% on average in 2023—lower than the projected 6.5% global inflation rate. A "triple squeeze" of economic pressure, scarce and expensive technology talent, and ongoing supply challenges is heightening the need for tech investments to pay off.
Nymag.com

At Last, Some Good News on Inflation

Could it be? After a year and a half of false twilights on this period of runaway inflation — month after month of thwarted predictions that we’d be entering a period when costs stabilize as supply chains got fixed and rising interest rates sobered everyone up — the Labor Department released a report Thursday showing that prices are starting to come down in a meaningful and sustained way. In October, the annual inflation rate, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, was 7.7 percent, the lowest it’s been since January. Remember January? It was before the war in Ukraine instigated a crisis in oil, food, and the global money supply. That’s kind of like where we’re at now, except that, instead of things getting worse, things are actually, finally, hopefully — dare I say probably — going to get better.
US News and World Report

Chile Central Bank Likely to Start Easing Cycle in April - JPMorgan

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Chilean central bank will likely begin its easing cycle in April as inflation begins to slow, JPMorgan said in a research note. Data this week showed Chile's inflation slowed in October to its lowest level in eight months. The Wall Street bank said markets are...
