Nicole strikes Florida as rare November hurricane; weakens to tropical storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Nicole made landfall at 3 a.m. on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach in Florida, bringing heavy rain and high winds. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed after they were electrocuted by downed power lines caused by the storm.
Nicole sets new record on late-season hurricanes hitting Florida's east coast
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (WPEC) — Hurricane season may run from June 1 through Nov. 30, but storms don't have calendars and the east coast of Florida has been hit by at least one hurricane when the season was winding down in November. Nicole made landfall on the east...
How 'Red' is South Carolina? Examining the Republican-Democratic divide in the Midterms
(WPDE) — Just how "Red" is South Carolina? The Palmetto State is widely regarded as a Republican stronghold -- but a deeper dive into voting numbers from Tuesday's Midterm elections shows the red and blue divide isn't as steep as you may think. For those of you who follow...
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson considering presidential run in 2024
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson has signaled his intent to run for President of the United States of America. Hutchinson said he plans to spend time with his wife, Susan, and their six grandchildren when he leaves the governor's office in January, 2023. After that, he...
SC military retirement pay now exempt from state Income Taxes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — All military retirement pay is exempt from South Carolina Individual Income Tax beginning in tax year 2022, one of many tax breaks offered to veterans and military in South Carolina. According to the South Carolina Department of Veteran's Affairs (SCDVA), almost 400,000 military veterans live...
Pennsylvania Democrat wins reelection despite passing away in October
HARRISBURG, Penn. (TND) — A state representative in Pennsylvania who died in October following a battle with lymphoma won his midterm reelection Tuesday. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca passed away at the age of 85 on Oct. 9. He had previously beaten lymphoma twice, according to CBS 21 News. DeLuca...
