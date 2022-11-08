ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

Rochester man accused of selling crack cocaine in Batavia

By Howard B. Owens
The Batavian
The Batavian
 5 days ago
Tyshon McCullough

A 27-year-old Rochester man who goes by the nickname "Fatboy" is facing 10 felony charges related to alleged dealing after a six-month investigation by the Local Drug Task Force.

Tyshon McCullough, of Bradburn Street, Rochester, is charged with five counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree.  Both charges are a Class B felony.

McCullough was taken into custody on a warrant stemming from a sealed indictment on Friday while he was at City Court on a separate matter.

He is accused of selling crack cocaine to an agent of the task force in the City of Batavia on five separate occasions.

Following arraignment in County Court, McCullough was released on his own recognizance.

The task force was assisted by uniformed deputies and the District Attorney's Office.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo man arrested for gun possession, has four previous felonies

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police announced that a 54-year-old Buffalo man was arrested Saturday and charged with multiple felonies. Buffalo Police say an investigation was opened after a community member alerted police to an unknown subject making concerning comments. The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit say they immediately began an investigation and identified Sean Brown […]
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Walmart shop lifter arrested in Clarence

On November 10, 2022, Troopers out of SP Clarence arrested Amanda L. Armatys., 28, of Alden, NY, for Petit Larceny. Troopers responded to a petit larceny complaint at Walmart on Transit Road in the town of Clarence. Troopers worked with Walmart loss-prevention. Armatys took merchandise valued at $472.00 and passed all points of purchase without paying. Armatys was transported to SP Clarence for processing. Armatys was issued an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Clarence court at a later date.
CLARENCE, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: Man in vehicle fatally shot during ambush

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit is investigating a homicide that took place Saturday evening on Norton Street in Rochester. Officers with the RPD say the incident happened at around 10:30 p.m. Officers say the man was shot multiple times and he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving to the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD looking for stolen vehicle after driver fled

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Saturday before 10 p.m. Rochester Police found a vehicle that was taken by force early Saturday morning in the Lake Avenue area. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver refused to stop. A short pursuit was initiated, but soon canceled due to speeds and conditions. RPD is trying to locate the vehicle and investigate the incident.
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Convicted in a Kidnapping and Homicide

A jury has convicted a Rochester man in a kidnapping and homicide. 50-year-old Raymond Dukes was convicted of second degree murder, two counts of kidnapping, and assault. Co-defendant William Crenshaw was convicted of kidnapping and assault. Victim Tim Lewis was beaten with a baseball bat in February 2020 on Smith...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Cheektowaga man injured in shooting sentenced for drug possession

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cheektowaga man who was shot and later found to be in possession of drugs was sentenced Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Alexis Rivera, 27, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance on Oct. 6, 2022 and was sentenced to three-and-a-half years in prison and […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Oswego County man charged with raping Monroe County teen

FULTON, N.Y. — A man from Oswego County is charged with four counts of rape after police say he raped a teenager from Monroe County. The Fulton Police Department said that Bernard P. Hammond III, 35, met the victim on social media, picked her up from her school in Irondequoit on Monday, and took the victim to his residence in Fulton.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man recovering from overnight shooting at Genesee Valley Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police are investigating a shooting that took place overnight. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday, Rochester police officers responded to Strong Hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. When police got there, they were directed to the victim, a 22-year-old man from Henrietta suffering from at least one gunshot wound. His...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Search warrant executed at Greece residence on Alfonso Drive

Greece, N.Y. — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office has reported that their SWAT team executed a search warrant at a residence on Alfonso Drive with the assistance of Greece PD on Friday. Police say there will be more to follow in the days to come, but nothing of concern...
GREECE, NY
The Batavian

Grand Jury Report: Local man accused of stealing and trying to pawn what he stole

Andrew J. Draper is indicted on a count of falsifying business records in the first degree, a Class E felony. Draper is accused of signing a fraudulent bill of sale on June 22 at Pawn Kings on Veterans Memorial Drive in Batavia. He is also indicted on counts of criminal contempt in the first degree, a Class E felony, and harassment in the second degree, a violation.  Draper is accused of violating an order of protection and taking physical action against another person on June 17 at a location on Miller Avenue, Batavia.
BATAVIA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigating fatal shooting of 27-year-old man on Norton Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A 27-year-old man was shot to death Saturday night on Norton Street. Rochester police are currently investigating it as a murder. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the victim arrived at Rochester General Hospital in a personal car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Batavian

The Batavian

Genesee County, NY
846
Followers
1K+
Post
98K+
Views
ABOUT

The Batavian covers news of Genesee County, NY.

 https://www.thebatavian.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy