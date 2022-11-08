Rochester man accused of selling crack cocaine in Batavia

Tyshon McCullough

A 27-year-old Rochester man who goes by the nickname "Fatboy" is facing 10 felony charges related to alleged dealing after a six-month investigation by the Local Drug Task Force.

Tyshon McCullough, of Bradburn Street, Rochester, is charged with five counts of criminal sale of a controlled substance in the third degree and five counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. Both charges are a Class B felony.

McCullough was taken into custody on a warrant stemming from a sealed indictment on Friday while he was at City Court on a separate matter.

He is accused of selling crack cocaine to an agent of the task force in the City of Batavia on five separate occasions.

Following arraignment in County Court, McCullough was released on his own recognizance.

The task force was assisted by uniformed deputies and the District Attorney's Office.