'I made a mistake': Billionaire Tyson Foods heir, 32, apologizes in company memo for drunkenly falling asleep in female stranger's bed - one month after taking reins of family's $24BN chicken dynasty
John R. Tyson - a great grandson of Tyson Food's founder - was arrested and charged with public intoxication and trespassing after a college-aged woman found him asleep in her bed at 2am and called the police. Tyson, 32, said in the memo that his behavior was 'inconsistent with [his]...
Tyson Foods CFO is arrested after woman woke up to find him ‘drunk’ and asleep in her bed
The chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, who is also a fourth-generation relative of the company’s founder, was arrested in Arkansas after he allegedly broke into a home and was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.John Tyson, 32, was arrested early Sunday on charges of public intoxication and trespassing after finding his way into the home of a woman who claims she didn’t know him, authorities said.The top executive at the multinational food company was booked into Washington County Jail, located about 10 miles south of the headquarters of Tyson Foods in Springdale.KNWA reported that the woman claims she...
