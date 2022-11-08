The chief financial officer for Tyson Foods, who is also a fourth-generation relative of the company’s founder, was arrested in Arkansas after he allegedly broke into a home and was found sleeping in a stranger’s bed.John Tyson, 32, was arrested early Sunday on charges of public intoxication and trespassing after finding his way into the home of a woman who claims she didn’t know him, authorities said.The top executive at the multinational food company was booked into Washington County Jail, located about 10 miles south of the headquarters of Tyson Foods in Springdale.KNWA reported that the woman claims she...

SPRINGDALE, AR ・ 5 DAYS AGO