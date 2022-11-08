The Best CBD Products for Dogs And Cats In 2023

This is sponsored content. Us Weekly is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below. The use of THC in any capacity may lead to health concerns and users should consult medical personnel before consumption. Local and state laws for use and possession of THC vary by jurisdiction and should be reviewed before purchase.

Our pooches and kitties are so much more than furry friends. They’re full-fledged members of the family — and equally deserving of the love and care that would be extended to their human housemates.

And for a growing number of pet parents, this means helping their four-legged loved ones with the all-natural overall health booster CBD.

Cannabidiol has only been widely available for a few years, but scientists have already discovered so many ways the supplement can help both humans and their pets.

From less stress to better skin, CBD has the ability to perk up so many aspects of our fur babies’ lives. But the market can be an intimidating place, full of pseudo-science, aggressive advertising, or even just an overwhelming number of choices.

That’s why we’ve whittled down the field, to weed past the get-rich-quick schemers and highlight the formulas truly created with the intention to help Fido or Fifi live their best life.

Our favorite CBD pet products for 2023 include:

Best CBD Products for Dogs and Cats

Keep reading to see more about how we chose our winners and what it is we love about these companies in particular.

Best Overall CBD Product for Dogs: Penelope’s Bloom CBD Infused Peanut Butter

Penelope’s Bloom

Pros:

Domestically-grown hemp

Non-GMO ingredients

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Not for cats

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 300mg or 600mg per jar

Recommended Dose: 1 teaspoonful

When it comes to their CBD peanut butter for pets, Penelope’s Bloom subscribes to the philosophy that a spoonful of sugar really does help the medicine go down.

This is the perfect formula for any finicky eaters, or particularly snacky pets, combining dry-roasted peanuts, honey (which is a superfood for your pup, filled to the brim with antioxidants, vitamin and minerals) and all the benefits of CBD into a delicious and helpful treat.

And it’s also the perfect choice for finicky pet parents, as everything — from the CBD to the honey and even the peanuts — are grown organically, making for an especially safe snack.

Plus, the final product goes through all the rigorous testing required to ensure it’s toxin-free and just as safe as promised. And while it’s formulated with Fido in mind, this CBD snack is so safe, it could equally find its place on a hungry human’s piece of toast.

What Customers Love:

Users of this product were charmed by the novelty of it — and grateful for something their picky dogs would actually eat. Reviewers also noted how this PB helped with a variety of ailments, including stiff joints and separation anxiety. Others noted it’s a lifesaver when administering medication to their pups, and one even noted that it helped calm their pup during some routine toenail clipping!

Buy Now!

Most Potent CBD for Pets: Batch Pet CBD Oil Tincture

Batch

Pros:

Organically-grown hemp

Third-party lab tested

Comes in salmon or bacon flavors

Cons:

May be too powerful for some pets (so start with a lower dosage!)

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 750 mg CBD/bottle

Recommended Dose: 3-5mg per 10 pounds

On the other side of the spectrum are the larger dogs, and the typically more potent CBD they need to feel the formula’s full effect. Enter: Batch CBD.

This boutique brand gets its CBD straight from the source of an organic farm in Wisconsin, guaranteeing that their products have the safest and most high-quality start possible. Those plant parts are then expertly mixed and tested by a third-party lab for any toxins or other harmful chemicals before being added to the mix.

But where the company really shines is in its formula’s potency, and easy dosage calculator on their website, which makes dosing even the largest dogs and cats a cinch.

What Customers Love:

Customers with large dogs and cats were super appreciative of this formula, which was able to get through to their pets, helping with joint pain, anxiety and sleep schedules, according to comments. Plus, they said their pets lapped up this tasty mix.

Buy Now!

Fastest Working CBD Product for Pets: Sol CBD Liposomal CBD for Dogs and Cats

Sol CBD

Pros:

Organic, domestically-grown hemp

CO2 extraction method

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Proper dosage may be difficult to gauge in dropper

Specs:

Spectrum: Broad

Strength: 250 mg CBD/bottle

Recommended Dose: 0.25mL per 20 lbs

For those on the specific lookout for the best pet CBD oil, Sol covers all the important considerations and then some.

The company is thorough when it comes to quality, sourcing their CBD from organically-grown hemp plants, a rare and richly important step toward ensuring the safest product possible. From that great start, the plants are processed in GMP-certified facilities and third-party tested for posterity.

But the company has another trick up its sleeve. Sol utilizes liposomal technology when concocting their formula, which helps the CBD become super absorptive. That means your pet will be able to benefit from much more of the CBD they take, and feel its full effects up to 10-times faster than most other formulas.

What Customers Love:

Customers adored this formula for when their pet was in particular need of help. Many mentioned seeing the effects of the liposomal technology, with their pet responding better and faster to this mix than others they’d tried.

Buy Now!

Best for Separation Anxiety: FOMO Bones CBD Pet Tincture

FOMO Bones

Pros:

Domestically-grown hemp

National Animal Supplement Council (NASC)-certified

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding dogs

Specs:

Spectrum: Isolate

Strength: 17 mg CBD/dropper

Recommended Dose: 1/2-1 dropper full

FOMO Bones may have named their company after the fear of missing out, but their signature product aims to eliminate that worry for our furry friends.

The company’s CBD pet tincture is a simple and elegant solution to so many of our animals’ fears that we’ll never come back once we leave the house. And the high-quality cannabidiol can also help with the less-than-polite behaviors many of our pets stoop to when they’re experiencing this type of anxiety.

Plus, the company is serious about their work. All of their CBD comes from domestically-grown hemp plants, is processed at Good Manufacturing Practices-certified facilities, and is put through a third-party laboratory test to check for quality and safety before ever being mixed into a product.

What Customers Love:

Customers raved about the effectiveness of this potent formula, saying it helped their pets relax, and even sleep better. Plus, many said it was easy to use, requiring little more than a few drops mixed into a bowl of food.

Buy Now!

Best CBD Product for Dogs and Cats with Sensitive Skin: Honest Paws Wild Alaskan Salmon Oil + CBD

Honest Paws

Pros:

Organically-grown CBD

Third-party lab tested

Wild Alaskan salmon-flavored

Cons:

Only one flavor

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 4.2 mg CBD per 2 pumps

Recommended Dose: 2 pumps or as needed

Fur babies are just like human babies in many ways — including in how sensitive their skin can be. Many dogs and cats have skin that’s regularly itchy or dry, and a number of them even struggle with seasonal allergies.

If this type of struggle sounds all too familiar, you may want to look into Honest Paws’ CBD oil formula.

The mixture utilizes all the benefits of CBD — including its ability to soothe skin — with perks from a number of other thoughtfully-sourced ingredients, including Wild Alaskan salmon oil, which packs its own punch of healthy omega 3 fatty acids which are a boon to skin.

All told, Honest Paws ends up with a mixture that’s strong enough to help pets heal, but safe enough to lick.

What Customers Love:

Users of this brand are typically repeat purchasers, praising Honest Paws for living up to its name — using honest advertising and routinely coming up with reliable products.

Buy Now!

Best Soothing CBD Balm: The Anxious Pet Soothe Move CBD Soothing Balm

The Anxious Pet

Pros:

All-natural ingredients

Safe to eat

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

May be difficult to correctly dose

Specs:

Spectrum: Broad

Strength: 500 mg CBD/jar

Recommended Dose: 1 dollop (or as needed)

It may be created by a company called the Anxious Pet, but this formula is concocted to help your animals feel anything but.

A combination of all-natural beeswax, coconut oil and broad spectrum CBD work together to help create a product perfect for your pets skin issues, helping to relieve hot spots, inflammation and dry or cracked paws, noses and elbows.

Plus, the all-natural ingredients are safe enough for Fido or Fifi to lick at, in cases when they just aren’t able to resist, offering not just a pet but their parent(s) more peace of mind.

What Customers Love:

Customers were thrilled with the versatility of this formula, claiming it helped with everything from anxiety relief to joint pain help to a healthier and more predictable sleep schedule for their pet.

Buy Now!

Best CBD Topical for Hot Spots: Cannanine CBD Topical Skin Cream for Dogs & Cats

Cannanine

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Non-GMO ingredients

Good Manufacturing Practices-certified

Cons:

Could be messy to use

Specs:

Spectrum: Broad

Strength: 300 mg CBD/jar

Recommended Dose: Small dollop

Hot spots are one of the most frustrating problems to witness a pet dealing with. They almost can’t help themselves but to bite and scratch at sore or itchy areas, which only works to inflame the issue.

Hot spots are notoriously difficult to treat, as well, but Cannanine has cracked the code for putting together a formula that’s rich enough to soothe these sore areas, but safe enough to sink into our pets’ skin.

The CBD is cleanly sourced, extracted, and manufactured, and tested by a third-party lab to prove its credentials. Plus, Cannanine takes preventative measures into account when calculating their formula, utilizing extremely bitter ingredients that can help deter dogs and cats from continuing to lick these areas.

What Customers Love:

Users were happy to finally find a product that not only helped heal their pets’ hot spot wounds, but prevented them from continuing to lick at certain areas. And the company’s charitable efforts didn’t go unnoticed by fans — Cannanine donates a percentage of their profits to animal shelters.

Buy Now!

Best CBD Spritz: Koi Naturals CBD Pet Spray

Koi Naturals

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

Portion of proceeds go to IPittytheBull Foundation

Veterinarian-formulated

Cons:

None that we could find!

Specs:

Spectrum: Broad

Strength: 500 mg CBD/bottle

Recommended Dose: 1–4+ sprays, depending on size of pet, directly on food or in mouth

If you don't want to deal with oils (or your pet is a super picky eater), you might want to consider this spritz.

This unique product is unflavored and formulated with broad spectrum CBD oil and coconut oil, making it easy for you to just spray on your pets food and keep it moving.

Helping to ease anxiety, achy joints and just boosting overall health, it's the perfect supplement to add to your mealtime routines.

What Customers Love:

Users raved about how easy and effective this formula was, swearing that it helped with everything from a pup's arthritis after leg surgery, to being able to take one pet off of prescription anti-inflammatory medication.

Buy Now!

Best CBD Product for Smaller Cats and Dogs: Mission Farms Pet CBD Oil

Mission Farms

Pros:

Domestically-grown hemp

Third-party tested

Beef jerky flavored

Cons:

Not recommended for breastfeeding or pregnant dogs

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: 600 mg CBD/bottle

Recommended Dose: 5 drops per 10 pounds

They may be little, but they are fierce!

Our smaller furry friends may be more difficult to care for, since their tiny size can make normal doses of CBD feel overwhelming. But with their thoughtful formula, and easy-to-use dropper, Mission Farms offers some big benefits to our small pets.

Just a few drops is all you’ll need, but the company has detailed instructions for getting the most accurate dose out of their bottles. And that’s to say nothing of the CBD itself, which comes from high-quality crops grown in Bend, Oregon, is processed in safe facilities, and put through rigorous third-party laboratory tests before being mixed up into their tinctures.

What Customers Love:

Comments called out all sorts of ways this product helped, with customers saying the formula had an impact on everything from their pet’s joint pain to anxiety issues. Plus, small pet owners appreciated the ease of using this particular product.

Buy Now!

Best Moisturizing CBD Balm: Zatural CBD Pet Balm Paw and Nose

Zatural CBD

Pros:

Third-party lab tested

All-natural ingredients

Versatile formula

Cons:

May be messy to apply

Specs:

Spectrum: Full

Strength: n/a

Recommended Dose: One dollop of balm

With their Pet Balm Paws and Nose formula, Zatural attempts to cater to ground that very rarely gets covered—literally.

As its name suggests, the formula is crafted to care for some of our fur babies’ most sensitive areas, including their noses and pads of their paws. Noses, in particular, play an important role in the life of a pet, with a dog’s snout containing more than 50-times the number of receptors as a human’s. And a pet’s paws can take a particular beating, especially if they frequently walk on hot or rough surfaces.

But this balm is versatile enough to help in a number of topical issues, including hot spots and dry or cracked elbows. Plus, rubbing some into sore joints can help with inflammation.

What Customers Love:

Customers were routinely grateful for not only the uniqueness of this product, but its usability, saying they saw results after only a few applications.

Buy Now!

How We Chose Our Winners

They’re called fur babies for a reason — they’re so much more than cats and dogs. And that’s why it’s important to ensure any supplements our animals take are just as safe and effective as anything the two-legged members of the household would have.

But there are a number of factors that should be considered when evaluating CBD pet treats for dogs and cats, from the quality of ingredients to the morals of the company itself. And we take all of these elements into account when coming up with our list of winners.

Quality Sourcing & Processing

We know pet parents are serious about what they will or will not give their fur babies, which is why quality is at the top of our list. And when it comes to CBD dog treats and cat treats, what really makes up quality is where the hemp plants for these products were sourced, and how they were processed.

Organic, all-natural or domestically-grown sources are important indicators for the quality of hemp in particular. That’s because the plant has notoriously thirsty roots , which will suck up nearly everything in the soil around them, whether that’s helpful nutrients or harmful chemicals. And as the plant continues to grow from more toxic grounds, it’s not unusual for those chemicals to make their way into the hemp itself, and, eventually, any CBD oil for dogs or cats it becomes.

The way hemp is processed can further impact the safety and quality of the CBD oil that gets produced from it. The CO2 extraction method is an industry standard for safety, thanks to its clean reputation, and a Good Manufacturing Practices certification also indicates that the company is taking care to use the proper facilities and professionals to get the job done.

Ingredient Integrity

Still, it’s not just CBD that makes up pet CBD oil.

While cannabidiol comprises the main ingredient, there are a number of other components that typically go into the final product, whether it’s a CBD dog treat, CBD salve for a cat, or just a pared down CBD oil for pets.

Regardless of the product, we take the time to read through the entire ingredient list, ensuring each aspect is just as safe and high-quality as the CBD itself.

Efficiency

Quality ingredients aren’t the only indicators of whether a product is worthwhile, of course. Just like pets, sometimes a good pedigree still isn’t quite enough to make a champion.

The results of a third-party lab test go a long way toward telling the rest of the story. Generally, these examinations will reveal whether any toxic chemicals are present in the final product, and if the CBD involved is as strong and pure as advertised.

In the still-emerging CBD market, tests like this have yet to become mandatory, so when a company gets them done at all, it’s a good indication in their belief in the product and overall ethos.

And even in an age of such science, there’s still nothing quite like word-of-mouth to spread good—or bad—news. That’s why we also pay attention to a product’s ratings and review section, seeing what actual customers had to say about their experience, and whether they thought their CBD pet treats were worth it.

Brand Reputation

Finally, we consider brand reputation, which is particularly important in the world of CBD treats for dogs and cats.

That’s because products containing cannabidiol are still loosely regulated at best. Besides not having to officially test their products for toxic chemicals and CBD levels, companies can get away with saying very little about what their product actually does — or, equally as badly, offer misleading information. The whole thing leaves the industry open to scammers or get-rich-quick companies to take advantage of a trend.

To weed out these bad actors, we look out for brands that are known to do good work. When they go out of their way to get their products tested by a third-party lab — and proudly offer those results online—invest in charities or partake in other notable ventures, it only increases the odds that a company is truly in this field for the right reasons.

What Is CBD?

Cannabidiol — aka CBD — is a chemical component of the cannabis sativa plant , which is otherwise known as hemp. It belongs to a class of compounds called cannabinoids, and they, along with other plant parts called flavonoids and terpenes, work together to create the taste, texture, and scent profile of the plant.

But these compounds also have some seriously beneficial properties, not just for humans but for their doggie and kitty friends.

Scientists have recently discovered a bodily system in many animals called the endocannabinoid system (ECS). This structure is tasked with keeping all internal mechanisms in a state of balance, by monitoring bodily levels through a network of sensors.

If the ECS determines that certain hormone or other bodily fluid levels are out of whack, the system will ask the brain to send out the appropriate chemicals to bring things back into stasis.

And cannabidiol — along with most other cannabinoids, flavonoids, and terpenes — works directly with this system, plugging into these sensors and helping make them more efficient and sensitive.

That’s why CBD really can help with the wide variety of ailments and illnesses people say it helps with. Everything from chronic anxiety to sensitive skin is affected by fluctuating bodily levels, and the compound can help bring a steadying presence to these levels, creating a sense of inner peace and balance.

Types of CBD

While looking into CBD pet treats, you may have noticed words like “broad spectrum,” “full spectrum,” and “isolate.”

These labels confuse many people, but once you know what they mean, they’re easy to understand. In fact, the terms don’t refer as much to CBD directly as they do to how the compound is ultimately processed for a particular product.

CBD Isolate

The simplest version of CBD is CBD isolate. This mix will contain no other parts of the hemp plant aside from cannabidiol. In other words, that means all other flavonoids, terpenes, and cannabinoids are removed from the final mix.

Many pet owners — and even people — prefer this version of the product if they’re worried about allergies, sensitivities, or irritations. And the science on how these additional hemp plant parts affect humans, let alone dogs and cats, is still emerging, which leads many people to prefer this type of mixture.

Broad Spectrum CBD

Arriving at the middle ground of the mix is broad spectrum CBD. This version of the compound includes nearly all of the terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids found within the hemp plant — with one major exception.

Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, or the psychoactive component that makes you feel “high” when smoking marijuana, is pulled from the mix.

One major reason to skip out on this particular cannabinoid is the handful of scientific evidence that argues THC can have a toxic effect on dogs and cats.

But there may still be benefits to keeping most of the other parts intact.

Broad spectrum CBD is popular for believers in the entourage effect , which theorizes that the various terpenes, flavonoids and cannabinoids work together to create a whole greater than the sum of its parts. And while scientists are still working on determining whether the effect is real, followers of the theory say CBD can get a boost from its interaction with these other plant parts.

Full Spectrum CBD

On the other end of the spectrum, is full-spectrum CBD. This mix leaves everything all on the table: flavonoids, terpenes, cannabinoids — and even THC. However, in order to be sold legally in the United States, levels of THC must not be higher than 0.3%.

Typically, those who choose full-spectrum CBD for their kitty or pup are willing to take that chance, noting that the low levels of THC present in these products is nowhere near what it takes to create toxic effects.

What Is CBD Used For

Regardless of which version of pet CBD oil you use, it can help with any number of issues. And that’s once again thanks to the compound’s unique interaction with the body’s endocannabinoid system, which has a hand in nearly every bodily function.

A greater state of internal balance can help promote all kinds of physical responses, working to alleviate anxiety (which many pet owners rely on CBD for), promote better sleep, and simply enhance the feeling of wellbeing.

Greater hormonal balance can also contribute to shinier and stronger skin, fur, and nails. And CBD’s confirmed anti-inflammatory properties make it an ace at alleviating chronic pain, especially in the joints.

Some research has even suggested CBD can help with seizures and certain autoimmune diseases, though much more definitive work is needed to fully support those findings.

How to Choose CBD for Your Pet

Choosing the right CBD for your furry friend can be tricky. Aside from the fact that they can’t speak to report on how the product is making them feel, CBD’s effectiveness relies on a number of specific and even personalized factors, including:

How old your pet is

How much they weigh

The types and severity of problems they’re struggling with

Whether they’re currently taking any other medications or supplements

Their general lifestyle/activity level

It’s also important to keep in mind the brand itself, and look for any signals that it may be a more trustworthy company, including:

Third-party lab tests on their products

CBD that’s sourced from organic, all-natural, or domestically-based farms

Other ingredients that are equally healthy and safe for cats and dogs

Once you’ve zeroed in on the companies you like, it’s time to start product shopping. Things to keep in mind for this portion of the process include:

The strength of CBD your animal requires

The type (spectrum) of CBD you want to use

The type of product you want to use – i.e. balm vs. CBD oil

The specific type of problem your animal is struggling with

Remember: A little bit of research into the subject can go a long way. You should make sure this choice is an informed one, and may also want to consult your veterinarian before purchasing any products, to ensure it will be what’s best for your furry friends.

How to Give Your Dog CBD

How to give your animal CBD depends greatly on the type of CBD product you’ve chosen and on your animal’s particular wants, needs, and habits.

If you’re using CBD oil, the easiest way to give it to your cat or dog is by mixing the recommended amount into their food, or adding it into their water. Typically, dogs and cats will continue to eat or drink food that contains CBD drops, but if yours is particularly finicky, you might want to consider a pet CBD oil that uses flavoring to make the overall formula more appealing.

A number of CBD dog treats also come already in the form of a regular treat. In this case, you can simply offer the CBD dog treats to your dog the same way you would a regular treat.

Salves, lotions, and other topicals can be used by rubbing it into an animal’s mane. You can use your brush or your hand to ensure the formula is evenly spread, or concentrate on areas where an animal may be having problems, such as their hips.

Regardless, it’s important to make sure the formula actually comes in contact with their skin, and not just their fur. Otherwise, it won’t be absorbed into the body, and, in that case, it won't’ be able to actually help.

Yet regardless of how you give your dog or cat CBD, you should make sure to only give them the recommended daily dosage. Most products have instructions on how much certain animals should take, depending on their size and severity of need.

And, if you’re still unsure about how to give CBD to your cat or dog, you can contact your veterinarian for further advice.

Benefits of CBD for Your Pet

Just as CBD has been reported to produce a number of benefits for humans, so too can it be a boon to the health of your kitty or puppy.

Since dogs and cats both also have endocannabinoid systems, CBD works much the same way inside of their bodies, helping create a state of internal balance, which can cause a ripple effect of reduced anxiety, alleviated pain, or even shinier fur.

Animals with the most to gain from CBD pet treats are those who struggle with:

Skin conditions

Chronic pain or inflammation

Anxiety

Seizures

Restlessness

Loss of appetite

Glaucoma

Cancer

Still, even healthy fur babies can get a beneficial boost from all the flavonoids, terpenes, and cannabinoids found in CBD. Together, the group can help create a sense of all-around wellness, not just for pups but for people.

Plus, CBD offers a rare all-natural option for helping treat symptoms in dogs and cats, allowing the animals to step away from the potential issues arising in man-made compounds, and instead rely on the recipes of Mother Nature for their health.

Potential Side Effects of CBD

Yet, even with all it has to offer, CBD is not a perfect solution. The plant also has some potential downsides for animal users.

Generally, side effects of CBD for dogs are mild, and can include:

Dry mouth

Itchiness

Lethargy or sleepiness

Dizziness or discoordination

Upset stomach or vomiting

Some issues facing felines in particular include licking, pacing, gagging, drooling or over-salivating, and vomiting. Lethargy and irritability are also possible.

Still, every animal is different. Some have physiologies that do not mix quite as well with cannabidiol or other flavonoids, terpenes, and cannabinoids involved.

Sometimes, animals can also experience more severe side-effects of CBD, including:

Diarrhea

Tremors

Low blood pressure

Light-headedness, confusion, or upset stomach

Inhibited enzyme production in the liver .

It’s important to remember that CBD affects metabolism, which affects the production of liver enzymes and, subsequently, how other types of medications and supplements are processed in the body. If your animal takes any other medications, this type of reaction could potentially cause a complication, so it’s important to speak with a veterinarian before introducing them to CBD.

And finally, studies have shown that too much THC can be toxic for pups, while a very large amount can even be potentially deadly . Still, federal regulations ensure that CBD products contain no more than 0.3% THC, which is far lower than the levels needed to trigger that type of reaction.

Overall, side effects of any type are on the rare side. But it’s worth noting that studies on animals are also rare, and evidence is largely piecemeal and anecdotal. Results also vary depending on the potency and type of CBD used and the CBD oil dosage for cats.

If you’re concerned about any potential effects of CBD on your animal, it’s always best to consult your cat’s veterinarian.

FAQs

When it comes to the subject of CBD, people tend to have a lot of questions. Add in the welfare of a family member, and those questions only tend to multiply.

Will my dog get high from CBD?

Most likely not. Humans don’t even get high from CBD — at least, not in the way most people associate with marijuana.

CBD helps promote a state of balance, which makes the body feel good from the inside. This in turn prompts the brain to release small doses of feel-good chemicals, which can result in a relaxing, body high-type effect that can feel like euphoria, or a mild high.

But unlike what happens when you smoke marijuana, the impact is not psychoactive. The mind remains clear and unaffected by the outside chemical.

Even full-spectrum CBD doesn’t include enough THC to produce a psychoactive high. It’s just important to remember that dogs are much smaller than people, so it typically takes much less CBD to create any type of effect for them.

How much CBD should I give my pet?

This answer depends on a large number of individual factors, including your pet’s:

Age

Weight

Specific ailments

General health conditions and lifestyle

If your animal is currently taking other types of medication, that could also impact this answer.

And details about the CBD itself also play a role in determining the appropriate dose, with considerations including:

Strength

The type (spectrum) of CBD being administered

Whether it’s a topical, CBD oil, or other type of CBD pet treat

Many brands include dosing charts and other instructions and suggestions to help determine how much CBD you should offer your pet. But it’s always a good idea to ask or double-check with your veterinarian, to ensure you’re doing what’s best for your animal.

Can I give my dog CBD every day?

This answer also depends on many of the same factors listed above, especially those that have to do with your animal’s specific health conditions.

In most cases, it should be safe to give your cat or dog CBD oil every day. Indeed, many of the best CBD pet products are specifically formulated to make this possible.

But once again, it’s important to consult the brand’s specific charts and instructions, or the word of your own trusted veterinarian, for the best possible answer.

Cannabidiol may be the latest entrant in a crowded market of all-natural cures, but unlike many of those other products, there’s a good deal of promising science behind it.

That doesn’t mean that every CBD product is automatically worth your time and money. Unfortunately, the market is still full of less-than-reputable sellers trying to cash in on a trend.

But with a little bit of research, you should be able to find the perfect CBD pet treat for your fur baby, ensuring they get all the love and help they deserve.

