‘Wakanda Forever’ aims to recreate blockbuster magic. Disney and theaters are counting on it
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” hits theaters this weekend, and with it comes the type of anticipation and box office expectations that Hollywood has not seen in months. The Marvel film not only has to follow 2018’s “Black Panther,” one of the biggest blockbusters ever, but has the challenge of doing so without star Chadwick Boseman, who passed away in 2020. If all of that wasn’t enough, it arrives as theaters, and Disney, the company releasing the movie, really need a hit.
British Airways will let male staff wear makeup and piercings
British Airways is the latest airline to relax its rigid uniform rules in a bid to champion the individuality of its employees. Following a recent update in the airline’s uniform guidelines, pilots and cabin crew are now allowed to sport facial stubble, wear make-up, jewelry, and nail varnish of their choice — regardless of their gender.
New levels of luxury on planes, from double beds to high-walled suites
This week in travel: Europe’s most underrated destinations, the world’s spiciest foods and the airlines introducing double beds and high walls in business and first class. American Airlines is dropping first-class seats on international flights in favor of new-and-improved business class suites, and high-altitude, business-class fanciness is also on the rise elsewhere.
