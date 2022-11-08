Conde Nast sues Drake, 21 Savage over fake Vogue cover

Getty Images

Media conglomerate Conde Nast is suing rap stars Drake and 21 Savage over the artists’ usage of a fake magazine cover in promotional materials, according to multiple reports.

In the $4 million suit, Conde Nast is accusing the rap duo of trademark infringement, Vulture reported, noting that its lawyers are claiming the fabricated cover of Vogue Magazine, which the company owns, “damaged the goodwill and reputation” of the company.

Drake and 21 Savage have been using the art as they promote a new album titled “Her Loss.”

Several media outlets noted that the rap duo also staged fake media appearances, including fabricated stints on Saturday Night Live and NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series.

The faked appearance prompted NPR to publish a story last week with the headline, “No, Drake has not done a Tiny Desk, though we’re open to the possibility.”