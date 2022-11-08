ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Impacts from late season Nicole

 4 days ago
November is beginning to look at lot more like early September with an incredibly warm stretch to start us off and now activity in the tropics. Tropical Storm Nicole continues to chug away towards the Atlantic coast of Florida, organizing and strengthening as it treks across the southwest Atlantic.

This late season storm is looking to make landfall in Florida on Thursday morning, but when looking at the track of this storm it will begin to race on up the east coast.

The National Hurricane Center is predicting that the Nicole will race up the eastern seaboard on Friday impacting Maryland.

Heavy rain, gusty winds, and even the chance of some severe weather is what we face with the remnants of Nicole.

For our rain amounts, we are expecting to see about an inch and a half to two and a half inches once Nicole moves on past us. Timing on the rain will be throughout Friday with our heaviest band of rain falling overnight.

Futurecast timing
Severe weather timing is still a little fuzzy as it will be track dependent with a more western track allowing for a better chance of instability to spark up the activity.

But that will not be the only thing we need to keep an eye on, winds will still be very much a concern during Friday with winds picking up to the 15 to 25 mph range and wind gusts reaching up to 45 mph. This paired with the heavy rain can cause some power outage issues.

Be sure to plan ahead of time as we still have time before we see any of these issue arise. Also, keep an eye on WMAR 2-News for the latest updates and forecasts.

