Chicago Bulls Center Nikola Vucevic Is Quietly Finding His Groove

Chicago Bull center Nikola Vucevic has shown improvements through the Bulls first 12 games.

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic was used as a scapegoat last season. Many fans and media questioned his play and what the Bulls gave up in a trade due to his production. You see, Vucevic wasn't used to the role he was asked to play. After being the leading man in Orlando for almost a decade, he had to learn to adapt to being a third fiddle.

On the season, Vucevic is averaging 16.4PPG, 12.3RPG, 3.2APG, and 1BPG. Though his scoring has taken a bit of a dip, he has gotten his three-point average up to 38% on 4.5 attempts per game.

He's also playing better defense this year as well. When Nikola Vucevic is on the floor with his fellow Chicago Bulls starters, they rank fourth best in the NBA in defensive rating. Vucevic is also in the top 15 in the NBA in offensive rebounds per game and ranks first in the league in defensive rebounds per game.

Whether it's the attempted shot blocking, fighting for boards, or breaking up passing lanes, the big man is attempting to do it all to help his team win. After talking about the need to improve on media day , he is excelling in the role that he's been asked to play. Honestly, he's playing like an NBA All-Star again.

Sure, it's only been 12 games. Though, if the Bulls can get and stay healthy, the level that Vucevic is playing will certainly help them reach their goal of winning a playoff series this season. Vucevic's numbers may not jump off the stat sheet, but he's quietly impacting the game on both ends of the court.