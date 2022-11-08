ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DeSantis' administration won't allow Justice Department monitors inside Florida polling places, saying his secretary of state will watch the 3 Democratic strongholds instead

By Rebecca Cohen
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
Ron DeSantis.

James Gilbert/Getty Images

  • The DeSantis administration blocked DOJ-appointed election monitors on Monday.
  • A letter from Florida Department of State General Counsel Brad McVay said they are legally not allowed inside.
  • McVay said Florida's own inspectors will monitor the three locations — all Democratic strongholds.

The DeSantis administration blocked federal election monitors from going inside South Florida polling places, saying in a Monday letter that Department of Justice monitors aren't allowed "under Florida law."

The Department of Justice had announced it would send monitors to 64 jurisdictions on Election Day, including three in Democratic strongholds in Florida: Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach counties.

"Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters," the Justice Department said in a statement.

But according to Brad McVay, General Counsel for the Florida Department of State, "the presence of federal law enforcement inside polling places would be counterproductive and could potentially undermine confidence in the election."

McVay wrote that while law enforcement officials are allowed inside polling places, Department of Justice monitors do not qualify.

McVay said in the letter that Florida would send its own monitors to "the three targeted jurisdictions."

"These monitors will ensure that there is no interference with the voting process," McVay said. The monitors will be run through the state's secretary of state office — a DeSantis appointee.

But on Tuesday, the DOJ said it had received the DeSantis Administration's letter and it would still be sending monitors to watch outside polling places in the three Florida counties.

"They can certainly be outside of the polling places," Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd said of the monitors at a press conference Tuesday .

"None of the counties are currently subject to any election-related federal consent decrees," McVay added. "None of the counties have been accused of violating the rights of language or racial minorities or of the elderly or disabled."

Republicans — including former President Donald Trump — have repeatedly claimed without evidence that voter fraud is a rampant problem in the country; experts say voter fraud is rare and happens too infrequently to influence elections.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 562

ecos
3d ago

the only thing they're undermining is by not allowing Democratic observers and authority is the Republican staking claim and ownership over voting. if that's not corruption I don't know what is

Reply(49)
192
Marie Bellamy
3d ago

Now y'all no it's some crookiness going on in Florida. The polls just closed and they already done announce Desantis and Rubio the winners...these people in need to stop.

Reply(35)
107
Dean Epperson
3d ago

Knew this whole election would be a circus… let it begin. Such a shame we can’t just have an election without the crap from dark maga thinking.

Reply(10)
70
