Read full article on original website
Mike Watts
3d ago
if your vote is swayed because someone wore a hat then you probably shouldn't be voting
Reply
10
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hometownnewsnow.com
96.7 the Eagle & HTNN Election Coverage Show
(LAPORTE, IN) - Listen in tonight as we give listeners up-to-date local election news and results for LaPorte County. We'll also have national updates from ABC News.
WNDU
South Bend dedicates park, trail to former Mayor Stephen Luecke
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - He was a trailblazing mayor while in office, now a South Bend city trail bears the name of Stephen J. Luecke. Ceremonies today added the Luecke name to Brownfield Park at Angela and Riverside, and to the Coal Line Trail that runs through the park.
WNDU
Voters split on Niles marijuana ordinance for retail establishments
Republican Rudy Yakym wins election to U.S. House in Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District. Yakym will succeed the late Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died in a car crash earlier this year with two of her staffers. Updated: 5 hours ago. Young’s win in Tuesday’s election came after he followed a...
abc57.com
Brownfield Park to be renamed Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Brownfield Park is set to be renamed on Friday. The park will now be named as the Stephen J. Luecke Park after former South Bend Mayor. Mayor Luecke was the longest serving mayor in South Bend history, garnering re-election three times from 1997 to 2011. The...
WNDU
Elkhart Area Marines distribute 4,500 toys to Ukrainian refugees
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A pair of members of Elkhart Area Marines are back on U.S. soil after spending 18 days in Estonia where they distributed toys to 3,500 Ukrainian refugee children. In July, WNDU reported on the group’s efforts to collect money in order to buy toys for...
abc57.com
Elections are secure, Elkhart County Clerk assures voters
It's video you've probably seen several times by now. St. Joseph County Clerk and registered Democrat Rita Glenn entering the absentee ballot room by herself the day before the 2022 primary election in May. After leaving the room, she's then seen throwing away what looks like rolls of paper. Republicans...
lakeshorepublicradio.org
Republicans win several Porter County races
Porter County voters chose Republicans for most county offices. Valparaiso Police Chief Jeff Balon was elected county sheriff, beating Democrat David Reynolds II by a margin of 55-to-45 percent. Republicans were also elected for Porter County auditor, recorder, coroner and assessor, according to the unofficial results from the Clerk's Office.
panoramanow.com
Frank Mrvan Wins Congressional Race Over Newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green
Although newcomer Jennifer Ruth Green won in Porter County and also LaPorte County, Frank Mrvan’s long history of service in Lake County tipped him over the top, serving as North Township Trustee for 16 years, and leaving that position to run for office as Representative in 2021. Lake County had a higher voter turnout of 36.85%.
Times-Union Newspaper
Smith, Voelz, Ciriello Win County Races
Republicans came out in full force Tuesday as the GOP swept all the contested election races in Kosciusko County. Jim Smith won the sheriff’s race over Independent James Marshall, while Brad Voelz defeated Democrat Travis McConnell for prosecutor and Tony Ciriello bested Libertarian David Lewis for County Council District 3.
thetouristchecklist.com
30 Best & Fun Things to Do in Warsaw (Indiana)
Warsaw is a small city in Indiana State and the county seat of Kosciusko County, United states. It had a population of thirteen thousand five hundred and fifty-nine after the 2020 census. The city is proclaimed the world’s Orthopedic Capital as it produces Orthopedic machines while numerous longstanding makers of...
95.3 MNC
South Haven, Niles Townships differ on pot proposals
Pot proposals had mixed results in Michigan on Election Day. South Haven Charter Township approved a ballot proposal to allow recreational marijuana facilities, repealing their prohibition of cannabis establishments and setting up guidelines for retailers. In Niles Township, a proposal narrowly failed that would have permitted four retail establishments and...
abc57.com
South Bend Common Council to consider $2.7 million loan for Dinosaur attraction
The South Bend Common Council will discuss a potential $2.7 million loan for a proposed dinosaur museum, at its next regular meeting on Monday. Mark Tarner, owner of South Bend Chocolate Company and fore-front of the project, wants to bring the prehistoric tourist attraction and a chocolate factory to the 68-acre site off US 20 and US 31.
warricknews.com
Republican wins Indiana Senate seat representing Lake County
Two experienced politicians competing in a redrawn district generated some of the most excitement, and anguish, of any Indiana Senate contest anywhere in the state this year. In the end, it appears that District 1 voters decided to award Lake County Councilman Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, a four-year term representing Highland, Griffith, Dyer, Schererville, St. John, unincorporated Calumet Township and southwestern Merrillville.
panoramanow.com
Lake County Indiana Democrat Sometimes Votes Republican
A life long Democrat who sometimes votes for Republicans. This is Tommy O. Penson Jr. He is a VETERAN, cowboy, Buffalo Soldier, and President/CEO of StageCoach Productions. SCP is a non-profit 501C3 that mentors at-risk youth and advocates for homeless veterans in Northwest Indiana. Tommy O is a lifelong Democrat.
abc57.com
South Bend Police investigating firearm found at Riley High School
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating a firearm found at Riley High School Friday morning. According to SBPD, school officials received a tip about a possible firearm in the building around 9A.M. this morning. School security staff and the South Bend Police School Resource Officer...
WNDU
School millage proposals don’t pass on Michigan ballot
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Buchanan Community Schools and Edwardsburg Public Schools are two school systems that are in need of renovations, but results from the midterm election, showed that many did not approve of the school’s millage proposals. Despite proposals not having passed, both schools are still determined...
abc57.com
69-Unit apartment complex planned in South Bend
A new, $27.6 million apartment complex could be coming to South Bend. A now-vacant property on North Notre Dame Ave, across the street from Saint Joseph High School, is set to become a 69-unit development. There’s a former medical office on the site that's been empty since 2014. The South...
abc57.com
Costello wins District 2 seat on South Bend school board
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Three seats were open for districts 1, 2, and 5 in the South Bend Community School Corporation School Board. Kate Lee won in district 1. She is currently the Executive Director for Education and Workforce and has served on the South Bend Education Foundation Board and Career and Technical Education Advisory Board. Her children went through the South Bend Community School Corporation.
Kalamazoo-area election results for Nov. 8, 2022
KALAMAZOO, MI — Voters in Kalamazoo County and across the state head to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 8, to cast their ballots in the midterm election. In the election, local voters will weigh in on partisan races for Congress and the state legislature, county commissioners, judicial races, school boards and local ballot proposals. Statewide ballot proposals and candidates for governor, attorney general, secretary of state and other offices will appear on ballots across Michigan on Nov. 8 as well.
in.gov
Lake County Board of Elections and Registration: 2022 General Election Results
For election results by precinct (when available), please visit Election and Voter Registration Board home page. Don't forget to download our official mobile app to view election results on your smartphone. Click HERE, for Apple phones. Click HERE, for Android phones.
Comments / 15