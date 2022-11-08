UK chief rabbi will sleep over at King Charles’ house to attend coronation, which falls on Shabbat

Read full article on original website
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, British financier and scion of banking dynasty, dies at 91
Sir Evelyn de Rothschild, the London head of the Jewish family Rothschild banking dynasty, died on Nov. 8. He was 91. Rothschild died after a stroke at home in London, according to a family statement cited by The Independent. Rothschild, whose net worth has been estimated to be in the...
Banksy unveils graffiti art in Ukraine town bombed by Russia
World-famous graffiti artist Banksy unveiled his latest mural in a war-torn Ukrainian city in an Instagram post. The British street artist posted a picture of a gymnast balancing on a pile of rubble in Borodianka. The town, located northwest of Kyiv, was heavily bombed in March, according to the Washington Post.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli president calls for ‘renewable Middle East’ at COP27, but some call it a pipedream
Israeli President Isaac Herzog went beyond reaffirming his country’s 2021 commitment to fight climate change at the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt at Sharm el-Sheikh. On Nov. 7, Herzog presented a far-reaching vision of a sustainable energy infrastructure serving as the foundation for Middle East...
Cleveland Jewish News
Borges’ love for Israel and Jewish culture on display at National Library of Argentina exhibit
BUENOS AIRES (JTA) — Jorge Luis Borges, one of South America’s canonized writers, wrote many poems in his esteemed career — including at least two about Israel. In 1967, after the Six-Day War, the Argentine poet, essayist and short story writer compared the Jewish state to a “man imprisoned and bewitched… a man doomed to be Shylock.” The poem, titled “Israel,” also referenced Baruch Spinoza, the Jewish Enlightenment philosopher, and Kabbalah.
Cleveland Jewish News
Modern anti-Semitism on agenda as Europe’s Jews mark Kristallnacht at Auschwitz
The European Jewish Association (EJA) on Wednesday visited Auschwitz-Birkenau to mark the 84th anniversary of Kristallnacht, or “Night of Broken Glass,” a Nazi pogrom that took place on Nov. 9-10, 1938. Conference attendees discussed measures to combat present-day anti-Semitism on the continent. “My sons were on the bus...
Cleveland Jewish News
Jewish composer Hugo Kauder remembered at Carnegie Hall
In 1938, composer Hugo Kauder stuffed two suitcases with some of his works and fled Vienna. A Jew, he knew he needed to get away from the Nazis. “He also stuffed some in a bookcase, but I don’t know that those will ever be found,” his granddaughter Helen told JNS.
Cleveland Jewish News
Yad Vashem releases rare photos of Kristallnacht pogrom
A newly discovered photo album recently donated to Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust Museum, features rare photos of the events of the November Pogrom of 1938, termed “Kristallnacht” by the Nazis. The museum released the photos to the public on Wednesday. The album contains photographs of vandalized Jewish...
Co-founder of Charter, designer featured in Vogue and more added to local Wall of Fame
They are all alumni of Granite City High School, which inducted them into the school’s Wall of Fame on Friday.
Cleveland Jewish News
Anti-Defamation League muscles up to fight threats to Israel on Wall Street
(JTA) — The Anti-Defamation League is bolstering its advocacy on Wall Street by absorbing JLens, an organization known for rating companies on their alleged support for the Israel boycott, according to an announcement on Thursday by the ADL. Founded in 2012, JLens was for years one of the only...
Cleveland Jewish News
In new miniseries ‘The Calling,’ an NYPD detective’s Judaism helps him solve crimes
(New York Jewish Week) — In “The Calling,” a new miniseries streaming on Peacock, a Jewish NYPD detective fights crime and solves mysteries by letting his Jewishness lead the way. Jeff Wilbusch plays Avraham Avraham, a detective whose Judaism is both central to his character — in...
Cleveland Jewish News
Before election, Israel approved $2.3 million plan to improve its image among Reform and Conservative Jews: Report
(JTA) — Concerned that progressive values widely held by American Jews were fueling growing skepticism about the Jewish state, the Israeli government launched an unprecedented plan to counter the trend, according to internal documents obtained by the Israeli watchdog newsroom Shomrim. The documents reveal a $2.3 million partnership between...
Comments / 0