WEST BATH -- State Road, just east of New Meadows Road, is closed owing to a pipe failure during last night's storm. Maine Department of Transportation will be doing an emergency road closure on State Road which is likely to take a full week. Maine DOT said they were already planning to make repairs here next week, but the rain caused the failure first. Through traffic should use Route 1 as a detour.

WEST BATH, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO