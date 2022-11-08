Read full article on original website
WGME
State Road closed in West Bath
WEST BATH -- State Road, just east of New Meadows Road, is closed owing to a pipe failure during last night's storm. Maine Department of Transportation will be doing an emergency road closure on State Road which is likely to take a full week. Maine DOT said they were already planning to make repairs here next week, but the rain caused the failure first. Through traffic should use Route 1 as a detour.
wabi.tv
Woman crashes car through Walgreens in York County
CORNISH, Maine (WMTW) - A Walgreens in Cornish sustained major damage after a woman crashed her car into the building Thursday. Officials say Donna Letellier, 77, had left the store and got into her vehicle to drive away. According to deputies, Letellier placed her car into drive, instead of reverse,...
Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say
ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
coast931.com
No one injured after overnight shooting in Biddeford
Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Biddeford. Biddeford police said officers responded to a 911 call around 12:15 a.m. Thursday about multiple shots fired near Pike Street. There were no injuries reported. Police said Friday witnesses were being interviewed, and the investigation is ongoing. No other details have been...
WGME
Police investigating shooting in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- Police say they are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday in Biddeford. The Biddeford Police Department says they received a 911 call around 12:15 a.m. about multiple gun shots fired near Pike Street. No one was hurt. Police say they have interviewed witnesses, and the investigation...
WGME
Maine man sentenced for crash that killed 3 pedestrians in Augusta
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A man from Chelsea who fell asleep at the wheel and hit and kill three pedestrians last year in Augusta has been sentenced. According to the Press Herald, 58-year-old Robert Santerre, an Army veteran, was sentenced Wednesday on three counts of the civil charge of committing a motor vehicle violation resulting in death.
WGME
'We heard screaming:' Neighbors worried after early morning shooting in Biddeford
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- A slew of gunshots in Biddeford has neighbors worried. Right now, Biddeford police detectives are investigating the early Thursday morning shooting in a neighborhood just east of downtown. Biddeford police say no one was shot or injured in the shooting, but that does little to ease concerns...
WGME
Maine woman crashes into Walgreens in Cornish
CORNISH (WGME) – The Walgreens in Cornish was significantly damaged after police say a 77-year-old Maine woman’s SUV crashed into the building on Thursday. The York County Sheriff's Office says the Limerick woman had just left the Walgreens on Maple Street and was trying to drive away in her Subaru.
WGME
Missing Cape Elizabeth teen found
CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The Cape Elizabeth Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl with autism. She was last seen near Shore Road Friday night. The girl was last seen wearing a light blue "GAP" sweatshirt, navy blue pants and rain boots. If you have any information, please...
Cape Elizabeth police searching for missing teen
CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Police are searching for a missing Cape Elizabeth teen after she was last seen Friday afternoon. A 16-year-old female with autism is missing after last being seen in the area of Shore Road in Cape Elizabeth around 4:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Cape Elizabeth Police Department.
One person injured in fire that destroyed a home in Naples
NAPLES, Maine — One person suffered minor injuries during a Thursday fire that destroyed a Naples home. Around 3 p.m., crews from the Naples Fire Department were called to a residence on Gore Road for a report of a structure fire, according to Naples Fire Chief Justin Cox. Crews...
Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene
It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
WGME
Investigators search for cause of explosive fire in Naples
NAPLES (WGME) -- Investigators are looking for the cause of an explosive fire in Naples Thursday. Investigators say it was a trailer that burned down. When crews arrived, they say not only was the home burning, but the yard and a neighbor’s yard across the street were also on fire.
WMUR.com
Farmington child hospitalized for RSV in Maine after family cannot find NH beds
PORTLAND, Maine — A Farmington mother could not find an available hospital bed in New Hampshire for her daughter battling RSV. Shannon Goodwin said her 3-month-old daughter Rou was placed on a ventilator and has been in the ICU for almost two weeks. When her daughter needed to be...
WGME
Fight over public's use of discontinued road in Whitefield leads to legal questions
WHITEFIELD (WGME) -- A small-town battle over land access is boiling over as private land owners seek to protect their property in the wake of complaints over vandalism. At the center of the dispute is a discontinued road in the town of Whitefield, which has now prompted legal questions as well as criminal charges.
Biddeford man dies at Cumberland County Jail
PORTLAND, Maine — A Biddeford man died at Cumberland County Jail on Wednesday morning. The resident, Richard Putze, 62, was found unresponsive in his cell while a corrections officer was doing rounds in the medical unit, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The corrections...
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
coast931.com
Power lines toppled by fire and explosions in Naples
One man suffered a minor injury after fire and explosions were reported in Naples on Thursday. The Naples Fire Department reported explosions and wires down in the area of 162 Gore Road on Thursday afternoon. That knocked out power to about 900 Central Maine Power customers in the Naples-Sebago area.
Lewiston teen accused of abusing kitten
LEWISTON, Maine — A teenager has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, for allegedly abusing a kitten. The Lewiston Police Department said in a release Thursday the incident was caught on camera, and the video was shared on social media. The cat, Harlow, is about 5 or...
WGME
Class B North Finals Falmouth vs Skowhegan
(Lewiston) Skowhegan held on for a wild 28-20 win over Falmouth to win the Class B North Championship. The River Hawks will meet Portland next Saturday for the Class B State Championship!
