Brunswick, ME

WGME

State Road closed in West Bath

WEST BATH -- State Road, just east of New Meadows Road, is closed owing to a pipe failure during last night's storm. Maine Department of Transportation will be doing an emergency road closure on State Road which is likely to take a full week. Maine DOT said they were already planning to make repairs here next week, but the rain caused the failure first. Through traffic should use Route 1 as a detour.
WEST BATH, ME
wabi.tv

Woman crashes car through Walgreens in York County

CORNISH, Maine (WMTW) - A Walgreens in Cornish sustained major damage after a woman crashed her car into the building Thursday. Officials say Donna Letellier, 77, had left the store and got into her vehicle to drive away. According to deputies, Letellier placed her car into drive, instead of reverse,...
CORNISH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Missing Portland man spotted in Rockport area, police say

ROCKPORT, Maine — A missing man from Portland was recently seen in the Rockport area after being reported missing since Nov. 4. According to an update from the Portland Police Department, Rockport police received a tip at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Friday that 21-year-old Samuel Mugisha was last seen hitchhiking in the Rockport area.
ROCKPORT, ME
coast931.com

No one injured after overnight shooting in Biddeford

Police are investigating an overnight shooting in Biddeford. Biddeford police said officers responded to a 911 call around 12:15 a.m. Thursday about multiple shots fired near Pike Street. There were no injuries reported. Police said Friday witnesses were being interviewed, and the investigation is ongoing. No other details have been...
BIDDEFORD, ME
WGME

WGME

Maine man sentenced for crash that killed 3 pedestrians in Augusta

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- A man from Chelsea who fell asleep at the wheel and hit and kill three pedestrians last year in Augusta has been sentenced. According to the Press Herald, 58-year-old Robert Santerre, an Army veteran, was sentenced Wednesday on three counts of the civil charge of committing a motor vehicle violation resulting in death.
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

WGME

Missing Cape Elizabeth teen found

CAPE ELIZABETH (WGME) -- The Cape Elizabeth Police Department is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl with autism. She was last seen near Shore Road Friday night. The girl was last seen wearing a light blue "GAP" sweatshirt, navy blue pants and rain boots. If you have any information, please...
CAPE ELIZABETH, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

97.5 WOKQ

Yesterday’s Massive Crash on a Maine Highway Was Like An Action Movie Scene

It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
BRUNSWICK, ME
WGME

Investigators search for cause of explosive fire in Naples

NAPLES (WGME) -- Investigators are looking for the cause of an explosive fire in Naples Thursday. Investigators say it was a trailer that burned down. When crews arrived, they say not only was the home burning, but the yard and a neighbor’s yard across the street were also on fire.
NAPLES, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Biddeford man dies at Cumberland County Jail

PORTLAND, Maine — A Biddeford man died at Cumberland County Jail on Wednesday morning. The resident, Richard Putze, 62, was found unresponsive in his cell while a corrections officer was doing rounds in the medical unit, according to a news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. The corrections...
BIDDEFORD, ME
coast931.com

Power lines toppled by fire and explosions in Naples

One man suffered a minor injury after fire and explosions were reported in Naples on Thursday. The Naples Fire Department reported explosions and wires down in the area of 162 Gore Road on Thursday afternoon. That knocked out power to about 900 Central Maine Power customers in the Naples-Sebago area.
NAPLES, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Lewiston teen accused of abusing kitten

LEWISTON, Maine — A teenager has been charged with aggravated animal cruelty, a felony, for allegedly abusing a kitten. The Lewiston Police Department said in a release Thursday the incident was caught on camera, and the video was shared on social media. The cat, Harlow, is about 5 or...
LEWISTON, ME

