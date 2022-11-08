Read full article on original website
Related
Why Disney needs "Wakanda Forever"
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is expected to break debut records this weekend when the film hits theaters. Why it matters: The “Black Panther” sequel is the final Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) release for the year — marking one of the last opportunities left for Disney and movie theaters to make up for a slow summer.
Paul Allen's art didn't outperform the stock market
You might have heard that art is a fantastic alternative asset class that has outperformed the S&P 500. Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, from beyond the grave, is here to say: Not so much. Driving the news: In the biggest and most blockbuster art sale of all time, a selection of...
"Wakanda Forever" dominates box office with huge Friday night
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" jumped out to a commanding lead at the weekend box office, securing $84 million across North America by Saturday. Why it matters: "Wakanda Forever" represents the final opportunity for Disney, and the general box office, to make up for a slow summer. Details: "Wakanda Forever" opened...
Marvel's mobile gaming hit doesn't nag players to pay
Red-hot mobile game Marvel Snap is riding a wave of praise — with the card-battling game drawing kudos as one of the most fun releases of the year as well as for its infrequent requests for players to spend money. Why it matters: So-called “free-to-play” mobile games, popular as...
Elon Musk tells advertisers they have to pay for blue badges
Elon Musk on Wednesday said brands and advertisers that want to remain verified on Twitter will need to pay $8 monthly to keep their blue badges, just like everyone else. Why it matters: Musk believes making verification badges accessible to anyone willing to pay will "level the playing field," but knowing how important advertisers are for Twitter's business, he still offered to personally pay for brands if they're "hellbent on not paying."
Musk warns Twitter of “arduous” road and ends remote work
Elon Musk Wednesday night warned the Twitter staffers who remain after massive layoffs that unless they boost subscription income, the company is at risk. What's happening: In a midnight email to staff, his first since taking control of the company two weeks ago, Musk also issued a new back-to-the-office mandate that, according to sources inside Twitter, will cause many employees to quit.
People Are Sharing The Most Romantic Lines Ever Spoken In The History Of Cinema
"This might say a lot about me and my lack of success when it comes to relationships, but I believe The Crow is one of the most romantic movies of all time..."
Meta's foundation is crumbling
Meta, formerly Facebook, once seemed an impenetrable fortress, but it's now showing big cracks. Why it matters: These problems run deeper than the current ad slowdown and won't be fixed by big layoffs announced Wednesday. Driving the news: Meta said it will lay off 11,000 jobs, or 13% of its...
Axios
Washington, DC
97K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0