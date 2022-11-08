ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Big snowfall forecasted, increasing resorts’ already above-average snowpack

By TownLift // Kevin Cody
TownLift
TownLift
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vP9lf_0j3XsiTZ00

Attention Summit County: A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 11 a.m. Thursday

PARK CITY, Utah — The monster winter storm on its way to Utah is forecasted to provide the footprint for many ski resorts across the west to open with a head start on their snowpack. In a typical year, a resort’s snow base is just starting to build at this point, but with the early winter storms, it’s fair to say that Utah and the rest of the Intermountain West have totals well above average, according to Powderchasers .

Forecasts for Utah continue to look more favorable, thanks to the expected path of the storm. The path is predicted to move inland from California into the state from the southwest and push northeast. Even if the storm isn’t supposed to stay over the area as long as the Sierras, which could receive as much as 5-6 feet at the highest elevations, significant snowfall for the Wasatch is expected.

Current projections have the initial wave bringing 8-12 inches of snow to the Cottonwoods. Resorts with a southward-facing slope, such as Deer Valley and Brighton, will likely receive the most moisture from the storm. Sometime early in the morning on Wednesday, a cold front will move in, allowing for even more snow to land producing another 8-12 inches in places, making the potential total from this storm to be between 16 and 24 inches of snow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hMj7o_0j3XsiTZ00
24hr Forecast showing snowfall over Utah; Courtesy of NOAA Weather Prediction Center

HIGH avalanche danger with 20″ at Deer Valley and 18″ at Park City Mountain


Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter

Comments / 1

Related
kslnewsradio.com

To accommodate more visitors, Pineview Reservoir to see upgrades

SALT LAKE CITY — Pineview Reservoir in the Ogden Valley of northern Utah will be getting some much-needed updates to accommodate increasing demand. During the past few summers, Pineview Reservoir has been filled to capacity with more visitors than ever. Weber County Commissioner Gage Froerer said the commission is...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
ksl.com

Why two housing experts disagree on how much Utah home prices will drop in 2023

SALT LAKE CITY — Looking ahead to 2023 and what it will bring to the housing market, two of Utah's leading housing experts are respectfully disagreeing with each other. While they both agree the market is in the midst of a price correction after two years of runaway demand amid the pandemic housing frenzy, they have differing outlooks for just how deep that price correction will run next year.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Winter storms hitting Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Winter storms are covering the Salt Lake Valley in rain and snow and are expected to last throughout Thursday night. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for parts of Utah until Thursday at 5 a.m. Wednesday morning brought a lot of snow and rain including a snow squall warning.
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Utah receives grant to study the indium deposit in West Desert

SALT LAKE CITY — Right now, there’s only one place in the United States considered to be an established, confident resource for indium. That’s a mineral that when combined with tin and oxide turns into the clear protective coating on smartphones and display screens. Manufacturers also use...
UTAH STATE
ABC 4

Heavy Rain and Snow Move into Utah Tuesday Evening

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Our active weather pattern continues for Election Day as a trough of low pressure starts to move through the Beehive State. Gusty winds remain over much of the region throughout the afternoon with the strongest winds along the West Desert and south through Iron County, a Wind Advisory remains in effect. The slow moving storm will continue to bring periods of valley rain and mountain snow showers through the region into the afternoon, becoming widespread and more intense this evening. Rain and snow intensities will increase tonight as a cold front sweeps through the state into Wednesday.
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

New State Flag for Utah Is Chosen

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- A new design for Utah's state flag will go before the state legislature in January. Yesterday, members of the Utah State Flag Task Force voted unanimously to send the design to state lawmakers. With a few minor changes, the current state flag design has remained untouched since 19-13. The new design features white mountains on a blue backdrop displayed over red rock canyons, which denotes Southern Utah. Besides the red-white-and-blue connection to the American flag, designers say the Utah flag's new colors represent symbols connected to the state. These include the color blue that represents Utah's rivers and lakes, and white that represents Utah's mountain landscapes.
UTAH STATE
TownLift

TownLift

Park City, UT
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
810K+
Views
ABOUT

TownLift is Park City’s and Summit County’s source for community news. We publish news and stories that directly affect your everyday life. We are a catalyst to strengthen community values and support local organizations.

 https://townlift.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy