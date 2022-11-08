Read full article on original website
CBS News
One person rushed to hospital from Lincoln Park condo building fire
CHICAGO (CBS) -- One person was rushed to the hospital from a fire in a Lincoln Park condo building Friday night. The fire broke out on the third floor of the building at 835-37 W. Belden Ave., and the back porches were also on fire, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
oprahdaily.com
How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago
Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
thehinsdalean.com
Police discover early morning fire
Hinsdale police responded to a burglar alarm at 618 N. Washington St. early Sunday morning, and instead of a break-in, police found a fire had broken out. Hinsdale firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have started in a second floor laundry room. There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at about $500,000. Firefighters from the Clarendon Hills, Oak Brook, Western Springs and Westmont fire departments and Pleasantview fire protection district assisted with checking to see if the fire had spread, salvage efforts and cleanup. (Jim Slonoff photos)
Eater
Suburban Farm-to-Table Stronghold Farmhouse Evanston Is Closing
Farmhouse Evanston, the suburban farm-to-table restaurant and sister spot to River North’s now-shuttered Farmhouse Chicago, will permanently close in November after nine years in business. The team will hold its last service, the restaurant’s annual all-day Thanksgiving buffet, on Thursday, November 24, at 703 Church Street in Evanston.
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
My Favorite Wood Fired Pizza is Located in South Barrington
There was one restaurant in the Barrington area that I always neglected due to negative reviews. I had read that the restaurant was pretentious, overpriced, and the food mediocre. I ignored the bad reviews and decided to check this place out myself.
Here Are The Chicago-Area Referendum Results From the 2022 Midterm Election
Illinois voters had plenty to vote for this week, but they were also tasked with deciding ballot questions that could have huge impacts on their own neighborhoods and communities. There was only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but that remains too close to call.
Chicago holidays: Morton Arboretum winter light show returns for the 10th season
An immersive experience, Illumination: Tree Lights, is headed to The Morton Arboretum in Lisle this November 19 through January 7. (CHICAGO) November 2013 marked the first year The Morton Arboretum kicked off its unique holiday light show.
Lombard police investigating report of shots fired at Yorktown Center mall
There is a police presence at Yorktown Center in Lombard after police received a report of shots fired at the mall.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Shed fire spreads to Orland Park home
A fire believed to have started in a backyard shed quickly spread to the adjacent home Monday night in Orland Park. Orland Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a 911 call at 10:41 p.m. Monday in the 9800 block of Avenida Del Este. Firefighters said when they arrived there was...
Chicago bars in River North, Archer Heights close doors after 1 killed, 8 hurt in weekend shootings
Two Chicago bars have shut their doors after shootings broke out at both.
Couple robbed, carjacked while loading car with laundry on Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A Hispanic couple was loading their car with laundry to go to the nearby laundromat in Cragin when they were robbed and carjacked. Police say around 5 a.m. Saturday a husband and wife were in the 2300 block of North Lamon Avenue when three Black men took their car and their phones.
thechicagogenius.com
Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment
STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
wjol.com
Nearly Half A Dozen Nuns Already Moved Out Of OLA Ahead Of Official Announcement
It’s official, Our Lady of Angels is closing for good. As first reported on WJOL on October 18th, the 60 year old Retirement Home will be closing permenantely on February 28th, 2023. In a statement by Sister Jeanne Bessette, President of Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and Chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, “Following long and deliberate consideration, we regret to announce that Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home will close by February 28, 2023. This difficult decision is made for financial reasons alone. Put simply, despite our best efforts, OLA has been and will continue to lose a substantial amount of money, and we can no longer continue to operate as a stand-alone long term care facility.”
villageoflombard.org
Lombard Police Update - Nov.11th
UPDATE - 6:40 PM: Lombard Police have cleared the area. Since this is an active investigation, no further details are available at this time. We appreciate your patience and understanding. Nov. 11, 2022 - 4:15 PM: There is currently a police presence in the parking areas and ring road east/southeast...
2 dead after car crashes into Park Ridge home
Two people have died after a car crashed into a house in Park Ridge Tuesday morning. According to police, a 2007 Honda Sedan was observed by witnesses as traveling southbound on Cumberland approaching Oakton shortly after 11:00 a.m.
Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn
OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police. According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first […]
Recycling Today
General Iron facility to be demolished
General Iron’s Lincoln Park scrap yard and auto shredding facility on Chicago’s North Side has been slated for demolition, reports Block Club Chicago. The demolition comes following the site’s January 2021 closure after years of health-related complaints from neighboring residents and an ongoing battle with local legislators. Other incidents at the site include a 2020 explosion within the facility’s metal shredding process, which led to the company receiving an $18,000 fine. This was followed by a scrap fire later that year.
cwbchicago.com
Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say
Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
WSPY NEWS
St. Charles man charged with traveling to meet minor and grooming
A 24-year-old St. Charles man was arrested by the Braidwood Police Department for allegedly traveling to meet a minor and grooming on Monday. The Braidwood Police Department say Matthew Gosz traveled to Braidwood to meet a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of a sexual act in exchange for a cell phone.
