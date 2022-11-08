ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Park, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oprahdaily.com

How the Owner of an Upscale Family Shop Uplifts the Entire City of Chicago

Ellen Stirling, the 73-year-old CEO and owner of The Lake Forest Shop, a local fashion institution in the Chicago area that’s celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, always planned to use her ample advantages to uplift her beloved city of Chicago. Her first major foray into philanthropy and improving...
CHICAGO, IL
thehinsdalean.com

Police discover early morning fire

Hinsdale police responded to a burglar alarm at 618 N. Washington St. early Sunday morning, and instead of a break-in, police found a fire had broken out. Hinsdale firefighters responded and quickly extinguished the blaze, which is believed to have started in a second floor laundry room. There was no one home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Damage is estimated at about $500,000. Firefighters from the Clarendon Hills, Oak Brook, Western Springs and Westmont fire departments and Pleasantview fire protection district assisted with checking to see if the fire had spread, salvage efforts and cleanup. (Jim Slonoff photos)
HINSDALE, IL
Eater

Suburban Farm-to-Table Stronghold Farmhouse Evanston Is Closing

Farmhouse Evanston, the suburban farm-to-table restaurant and sister spot to River North’s now-shuttered Farmhouse Chicago, will permanently close in November after nine years in business. The team will hold its last service, the restaurant’s annual all-day Thanksgiving buffet, on Thursday, November 24, at 703 Church Street in Evanston.
EVANSTON, IL
WGN News

Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs

CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Shed fire spreads to Orland Park home

A fire believed to have started in a backyard shed quickly spread to the adjacent home Monday night in Orland Park. Orland Fire Protection District firefighters responded to a 911 call at 10:41 p.m. Monday in the 9800 block of Avenida Del Este. Firefighters said when they arrived there was...
ORLAND PARK, IL
thechicagogenius.com

Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment

STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

Nearly Half A Dozen Nuns Already Moved Out Of OLA Ahead Of Official Announcement

It’s official, Our Lady of Angels is closing for good. As first reported on WJOL on October 18th, the 60 year old Retirement Home will be closing permenantely on February 28th, 2023. In a statement by Sister Jeanne Bessette, President of Sisters of St. Francis of Mary Immaculate and Chair of the Board for Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home, “Following long and deliberate consideration, we regret to announce that Our Lady of Angels Retirement Home will close by February 28, 2023. This difficult decision is made for financial reasons alone. Put simply, despite our best efforts, OLA has been and will continue to lose a substantial amount of money, and we can no longer continue to operate as a stand-alone long term care facility.”
JOLIET, IL
villageoflombard.org

Lombard Police Update - Nov.11th

UPDATE - 6:40 PM: Lombard Police have cleared the area. Since this is an active investigation, no further details are available at this time. We appreciate your patience and understanding. Nov. 11, 2022 - 4:15 PM: There is currently a police presence in the parking areas and ring road east/southeast...
WGN News

Woman fatally struck by SUV in Oak Lawn

OAK LAWN, Ill. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash Tuesday evening, according to police. According to police, a brown Toyota minivan driven by a woman turned from southbound Kostner Avenue onto westbound 95th Street and struck a female pedestrian in the roadway. The pedestrian was pinned under the vehicle, police say, before first […]
OAK LAWN, IL
Recycling Today

General Iron facility to be demolished

General Iron’s Lincoln Park scrap yard and auto shredding facility on Chicago’s North Side has been slated for demolition, reports Block Club Chicago. The demolition comes following the site’s January 2021 closure after years of health-related complaints from neighboring residents and an ongoing battle with local legislators. Other incidents at the site include a 2020 explosion within the facility’s metal shredding process, which led to the company receiving an $18,000 fine. This was followed by a scrap fire later that year.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Lakeview woman shot her neighbor after an afternoon of drinking, prosecutors say

Prosecutors said a Chicago woman shot another resident of her Lakeview apartment building after they spent the afternoon drinking together, but her defense attorney said she denies the allegations and it “might be a one-off situation.”. Lateaner Simmons, 39, was arrested by Chicago police on Tuesday afternoon, shortly after...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

St. Charles man charged with traveling to meet minor and grooming

A 24-year-old St. Charles man was arrested by the Braidwood Police Department for allegedly traveling to meet a minor and grooming on Monday. The Braidwood Police Department say Matthew Gosz traveled to Braidwood to meet a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of a sexual act in exchange for a cell phone.
BRAIDWOOD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy