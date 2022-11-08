ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Shots fired near Texas A&M University cause possible threat to campus community

By Myra Sanchez
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 4 days ago
Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Police Department and Corpus Christi Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred near campus on Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a male subject was sitting at a bus stop on Islander Way when a vehicle approached him.

An unknown male exited the vehicle, walked towards the male subject sitting at the bus stop, and displayed a weapon.

"Upon leaving in the vehicle, the male subject fired two shots toward the victim. The victim was unharmed, and the suspect vehicle left the area away from university property," said investigators.

Both Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Police Department and Corpus Christi Police Department responded to the shots fired call.

Witnesses have been questioned, and this offense is currently under investigation.

If you have any information, please contact University Police at 361-825-4242.

