Police searching for 2 suspects involved in string of vehicle burglaries, stealing credit cards

KSAT 12
New Braunfels police searching for suspect in restaurant burglary
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The New Braunfels Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a restaurant burglary suspect. Surveillance camera video shows a man breaking into the 7 Monks Café restaurant on the 400 block of North Seguin Avenue around 2:50 a.m. on Tuesday.
fox7austin.com
Austin police searching for man involved in 2 armed bank robberies
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said the suspect was involved in two armed bank robberies. The latest robbery happened Nov. 8 at the Bank of America at 9701 Research Blvd. The suspect, who wore a...
CBS Austin
Family of murdered 16-year-old seeking justice
Police are searching for the suspect that shot and killed a 16-year-old Manor student in southeast Austin last month. Alan Guillen passed away on Nov. 4 after spending 10 days in the hospital. His family told CBS Austin that Guillen was out with his friends at lunch when someone started...
CBS Austin
Hays County Sheriff's Office searching for car used to commit mail thefts
The Hays County Sheriff's Office is searching for a car used to commit numerous mail thefts in the Bridlewood Ranches subdivision. The thefts happened on Nov. 3 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. ALSO | Man wearing fake beard robs another Austin bank. Two men were inside the vehicle, which...
Man commits 2 bank robberies in Austin while wearing fake beard
The Austin Police Department asked for help identifying a man connected to two armed bank robberies—one in northwest Austin and the other in southwest Austin.
fox7austin.com
APD looking for man last seen at The Domain
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man last seen at The Domain in North Austin earlier this month. 34-year-old Justin Haden was last seen on Nov. 1 and was reported missing on Nov. 7. It is currently unknown why it took six days for him to be reported missing.
APD, TABC investigate reported assault inside 6th Street bar; friends say victim is in hospital
The Austin Police Department the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) are investigating a reported assault at The 512 on 6th early Sunday morning.
CBS Austin
Police seek help locating missing man last seen in North Austin
Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen in North Austin over a week ago. The Austin Police Department says 34-year-old Justin Haden was last seen Tuesday, Nov 1, in the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing at The Domain. He is described as:. White...
fox7austin.com
21-year-old killed in Killeen, police investigating
KILLEEN, Texas - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Killeen earlier this week. The Killeen Police Department says that officers responded to a call Nov. 9 around 9:45 p.m. about a shooting victim in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man, later identified...
fox7austin.com
$5K reward offered for information on Fort Hood soldier's death
KILLEEN, Texas - A $5,000 reward has been offered for credible information in the August death of a Fort Hood soldier. Investigators are looking for the vehicle that struck Sgt. Jesse Cruz in Killeen on August 13. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan...
Man with 7 warrants arrested in East Austin following SWAT callout
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in custody following a SWAT callout in East Austin on Tuesday morning. According to the Austin Police Department, a 911 call came in at around 11:20 a.m. reporting a man with warrants at an apartment in the 2500 block of Anken Drive. Nearly...
fox7austin.com
Residents hope for more action regarding homeless man with chainsaw
AUSTIN, Texas - On Wednesday, FOX 7 brought you the story of neighbors who are concerned because they say a homeless man has been cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. This is the Westgate and Stassney Lane area in South Austin. The neighborhood association president says this has been...
CBS Austin
Pedestrian killed in overnight crash involving 2 vehicles on I-35 NB at Parmer
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles on Interstate 35 overnight in north Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS, APD officers, and Austin firefighters responded to the auto-pedestrian collision in the 12700 block of N I-35 northbound at Parmer Lane at around 11:29 p.m.
Silver Alert discontinued for missing Round Rock woman
ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department has discontinued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old woman last seen Thursday night. Authorities say Penny Coolidge is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved, oversized red shirt, blue jeans and a jacket, and she was carrying a black purse.
Person killed in crash near Parmer Lane; train hits truck in separate crash on other side of Parmer
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that the train involved in the crash was a Capital Metro freight train. However, CapMetro clarified that it was not one of their trains. Thursday night was a dangerous one on Austin roads. First, around 11:30 p.m....
fox44news.com
Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found 21-year-old Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life-saving...
Woman charged with intoxication manslaughter after man hit, killed by car on Riverside Drive
A woman was charged with intoxication manslaughter after a man was hit and killed by a car while walking on a sidewalk along East Riverside Drive on Friday.
Central Texas family 'pleads for justice' in unsolved murder of 19-year-old
"Who gave you the right to take the life of somebody else for your own pleasure?" A Central Texas family is still pleading for justice in the unsolved murder of 19-year-old Alondra Santiago.
fox7austin.com
Man arrested following SWAT situation in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a SWAT situation in Southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department (APD) said around 11:56 a.m., officers arrived to the 2500 block of Anken Drive attempting to serve a warrant for a man in an apartment. Shortly after, the man barricaded himself inside.
Shooting at car wash leaves one person with non-life-threatening injuries early Tuesday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — A man is in the hospital after being shot at a car wash in North Austin early Tuesday morning. According to the Austin Police Department (APD), two men got into an argument around 1:45 a.m. on Nov. 8 at a car wash on Cameron Road. The person of interest was asking for a ride before he shot the victim in the leg.
