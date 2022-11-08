ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Police searching for 2 suspects involved in string of vehicle burglaries, stealing credit cards

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
 4 days ago
fox7austin.com

Austin police searching for man involved in 2 armed bank robberies

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is asking for the community's help identifying an armed robbery suspect. Police said the suspect was involved in two armed bank robberies. The latest robbery happened Nov. 8 at the Bank of America at 9701 Research Blvd. The suspect, who wore a...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Family of murdered 16-year-old seeking justice

Police are searching for the suspect that shot and killed a 16-year-old Manor student in southeast Austin last month. Alan Guillen passed away on Nov. 4 after spending 10 days in the hospital. His family told CBS Austin that Guillen was out with his friends at lunch when someone started...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

APD looking for man last seen at The Domain

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking the public's help in locating a man last seen at The Domain in North Austin earlier this month. 34-year-old Justin Haden was last seen on Nov. 1 and was reported missing on Nov. 7. It is currently unknown why it took six days for him to be reported missing.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Police seek help locating missing man last seen in North Austin

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man last seen in North Austin over a week ago. The Austin Police Department says 34-year-old Justin Haden was last seen Tuesday, Nov 1, in the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing at The Domain. He is described as:. White...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

21-year-old killed in Killeen, police investigating

KILLEEN, Texas - A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in Killeen earlier this week. The Killeen Police Department says that officers responded to a call Nov. 9 around 9:45 p.m. about a shooting victim in the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue. Officers arrived and found a man, later identified...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

$5K reward offered for information on Fort Hood soldier's death

KILLEEN, Texas - A $5,000 reward has been offered for credible information in the August death of a Fort Hood soldier. Investigators are looking for the vehicle that struck Sgt. Jesse Cruz in Killeen on August 13. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Residents hope for more action regarding homeless man with chainsaw

AUSTIN, Texas - On Wednesday, FOX 7 brought you the story of neighbors who are concerned because they say a homeless man has been cutting down trees, sometimes with a chainsaw. This is the Westgate and Stassney Lane area in South Austin. The neighborhood association president says this has been...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Pedestrian killed in overnight crash involving 2 vehicles on I-35 NB at Parmer

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian and two vehicles on Interstate 35 overnight in north Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS, APD officers, and Austin firefighters responded to the auto-pedestrian collision in the 12700 block of N I-35 northbound at Parmer Lane at around 11:29 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Silver Alert discontinued for missing Round Rock woman

ROUND ROCK, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department has discontinued a Silver Alert for a 75-year-old woman last seen Thursday night. Authorities say Penny Coolidge is diagnosed with a cognitive impairment. She is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved, oversized red shirt, blue jeans and a jacket, and she was carrying a black purse.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox44news.com

Late night shooting results in Killeen’s 17th murder

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Killeen Police are investigating a deadly shooting that took place Wednesday night around 9:45 p.m. Officers went to the 200 block of East Bryce Avenue after getting a call about gunshots. They found 21-year-old Abkhir Abdel Neville with a gunshot wound. Paramedics performed life-saving...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested following SWAT situation in SE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A man was arrested following a SWAT situation in Southeast Austin. The Austin Police Department (APD) said around 11:56 a.m., officers arrived to the 2500 block of Anken Drive attempting to serve a warrant for a man in an apartment. Shortly after, the man barricaded himself inside.
AUSTIN, TX

