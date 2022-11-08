Read full article on original website
Related
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Dangerous road conditions, breezy conditions, lingering snow
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Lower Clark Fork Region until 8PM. Heavy snow. Snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches from Superior eastward to Evaro Hill. Lesser accumulations up to 2 inches for areas west of the Superior/Thompson Falls region. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Potomac/Seeley Lake Region until 8PM...
NBCMontana
Weather Alert Day: Winter storm to impact areas along and south of I-90
SNOW SQUALL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 3:15 PM FOR CENTRAL LAKE COUNTY IN NORTHWEST MONTANA. At 220 PM MST, a dangerous snow squall was located near Kings. Point, or 7 miles northeast of Polson, moving northeast at 60 mph. Use extreme caution in the area!. Polson, Ravalli, Ronan, St. Ignatius,...
mtpr.org
Up to 9 in of snow is possible in parts of western & central Montana Wednesday
More snow — and dicey driving conditions — are on the way to western and central Montana. Via the National Weather Service Missoula Montana:. "A storm total snowfall range of 6 to 9 inches will be possible in areas shaded in the darkest blue, such as the southern Bitterroot valley west through Drummond/Deer Lodge/Butte."
NBCMontana
Snow-covered roads, near record cold tonight
Snow-covered roads will make for a slow commute this morning. We have a few lingering showers this morning as the winter storms shifts to the east. A northerly flow will take control later today. This will create lake effect snow on the south-east side of Flathead Lake. If your travelling highway 35, watch for sudden visibility reductions and changeable road conditions on the south-east side of the lake.
NBCMontana
Skiers in Utah are thrilled with a blast of early snow
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New numbers show Utah's snowpack is more than four times above normal for this time of year. The latest estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show the snow-water equivalent is hundreds – even thousands – of percent higher than the median amount for early November.
NBCMontana
Lookout Pass, Homestake Lodge, Great Divide to open to skiers this weekend
MISSOULA, Mont. — Lookout Pass Ski Area will open this weekend. The snow report says the ski area has 13 inches at the top and six inches at the base, with early season conditions to watch out for. The website says Lookout will just be open Saturday and Sunday...
Snow impacting Western Montana roads
Accidents and severe driving conditions are being reported on Wednesday across Western Montana as the snow continues to fall.
montanarightnow.com
Heavy snow creating severe driving conditions along I-90 in Missoula area
MISSOULA, Mont. - Heavy snow is creating severe driving conditions along I-90 in and outside Missoula Wednesday. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road map said there are severe driving conditions along US-93 between Junction Interstate 90 at West Missoula and Saint Ignatius:. at Junction Montana 200-Bonner and Milltown-Exit 109.
1st winter storm of season rolling through Montana, Dakotas
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The first winter storm of the season to blast off from the Rockies was unloading its energy Thursday primarily in North Dakota, where it could dump up to 18 inches (46 centimeters) of snow and kick up winds as high as 50 mph (80 kph), the National Weather Service said.
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-25, I-90; 60 mph winds in Wyoming ahead of heavy snowstorm
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 have black ice advisories in effect on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT is advising drivers of the possibility of black ice on I-25 between Glendo and Douglas and on I-90 between Buffalo and the South Dakota state line.
This Is When Western Montana Ski Areas Will Open in 2022
Snow is here which means skiing and snowboarding adventures are not far behind! The focus lately has been on roads and plowing and safety and wrecks, but let's focus on the fun! When we get snow in the valleys that can also mean that the powder is beckoning us to hit the mountains for an adventure. For those who ski and board, it is time to listen to the mountains!
Montana Highways: 7 Crashes/Hour in the Last 34 Hours
Snow, ice, and wind have been a disaster for Montana road conditions since Tuesday morning. The entire state has been affected by harsh driving conditions and the first responders have been VERY busy. Unfortunately, the weather for Wednesday will probably continue to be 'unpleasant' at best. Very gusty winds are...
Don’t Make These Monumental Mistakes in Montana During the Winter
Old man winter has officially arrived in Montana, and we have some important advice for drivers. If you've lived in Montana for a decent amount of time, you probably already know how treacherous driving conditions can get. Let's face it, winter in Montana is downright brutal, and it's going to get worse. Experts are predicting a harsh winter with frigid temperatures and a lot of snow.
Fairfield Sun Times
Series of road incidents reported across Montana
MONTANA - As winter weather continues to impact Montana roadways, several crashes are reported across the state Thursday morning. According to Montana Department of Transportations's 511 road report map:. A Jackknife semi-truck is creating partial blockage on I-94 eastbound 3.25-miles east of Hathaway-Exit 117 near Forsyth. A semi trailer slid-off...
Overdue hunter rescued in Graves Creek area near Missoula
Missoula County Search and Rescue was called out Thursday after receiving a report of an overdue hunter, in the Graves Creek area.
kjzz.com
Strong winter storm expected to impact roads across Beehive State, heavy snow in mountains
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A strong winter storm is expected to impact roadways throughout the Beehive State, including heavy snow in the mountains. The storm will hit around noon on Tuesday and last until Thursday morning. Monday, 9:00 p.m. - Storm Timeline, According To 2News Meteorologist Chase Thomason.
Fairfield Sun Times
Lawsuit seeks to halt Montana’s wolf hunting season
A gray wolf (Photo by MacNeil Lyons/United States Fish and Wildlife, Midwest Region via Flickr/CC-BY-SA 2.0) Two groups that previously filed a lawsuit challenging the way the State of Montana manages wolves also filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to stop the wolf hunting season for several reasons, including a flawed population estimating model as well as rules that they say were adopted without public input.
Check Out This Map of Montana’s Amazing Hot Springs
Montana is full of relaxing hot springs. Whether you're in search of a commercial hot spring resort, or an undeveloped hot spring, Montana has a little something for everyone. There is nothing like soaking in a nice soothing hot spring during the winter in Montana. The peaceful feeling of watching the snow falling from the sky while relaxing in a hot spring is unparalleled. Fortunately, you have a lot of options not far from Bozeman.
knau.org
High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
dakotanewsnow.com
Winter storm moving in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
Comments / 0