Montana State

NBCMontana

Snow-covered roads, near record cold tonight

Snow-covered roads will make for a slow commute this morning. We have a few lingering showers this morning as the winter storms shifts to the east. A northerly flow will take control later today. This will create lake effect snow on the south-east side of Flathead Lake. If your travelling highway 35, watch for sudden visibility reductions and changeable road conditions on the south-east side of the lake.
NBCMontana

Skiers in Utah are thrilled with a blast of early snow

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — New numbers show Utah's snowpack is more than four times above normal for this time of year. The latest estimates from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show the snow-water equivalent is hundreds – even thousands – of percent higher than the median amount for early November.
UTAH STATE
montanarightnow.com

Heavy snow creating severe driving conditions along I-90 in Missoula area

MISSOULA, Mont. - Heavy snow is creating severe driving conditions along I-90 in and outside Missoula Wednesday. The Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road map said there are severe driving conditions along US-93 between Junction Interstate 90 at West Missoula and Saint Ignatius:. at Junction Montana 200-Bonner and Milltown-Exit 109.
MISSOULA, MT
oilcity.news

Black ice on I-25, I-90; 60 mph winds in Wyoming ahead of heavy snowstorm

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstates 25 and 90 have black ice advisories in effect on Wednesday morning, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. WYDOT is advising drivers of the possibility of black ice on I-25 between Glendo and Douglas and on I-90 between Buffalo and the South Dakota state line.
WYOMING STATE
Newstalk KGVO

This Is When Western Montana Ski Areas Will Open in 2022

Snow is here which means skiing and snowboarding adventures are not far behind! The focus lately has been on roads and plowing and safety and wrecks, but let's focus on the fun! When we get snow in the valleys that can also mean that the powder is beckoning us to hit the mountains for an adventure. For those who ski and board, it is time to listen to the mountains!
MONTANA STATE
Newstalk KGVO

Montana Highways: 7 Crashes/Hour in the Last 34 Hours

Snow, ice, and wind have been a disaster for Montana road conditions since Tuesday morning. The entire state has been affected by harsh driving conditions and the first responders have been VERY busy. Unfortunately, the weather for Wednesday will probably continue to be 'unpleasant' at best. Very gusty winds are...
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Don’t Make These Monumental Mistakes in Montana During the Winter

Old man winter has officially arrived in Montana, and we have some important advice for drivers. If you've lived in Montana for a decent amount of time, you probably already know how treacherous driving conditions can get. Let's face it, winter in Montana is downright brutal, and it's going to get worse. Experts are predicting a harsh winter with frigid temperatures and a lot of snow.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Series of road incidents reported across Montana

MONTANA - As winter weather continues to impact Montana roadways, several crashes are reported across the state Thursday morning. According to Montana Department of Transportations's 511 road report map:. A Jackknife semi-truck is creating partial blockage on I-94 eastbound 3.25-miles east of Hathaway-Exit 117 near Forsyth. A semi trailer slid-off...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Lawsuit seeks to halt Montana’s wolf hunting season

A gray wolf (Photo by MacNeil Lyons/United States Fish and Wildlife, Midwest Region via Flickr/CC-BY-SA 2.0) Two groups that previously filed a lawsuit challenging the way the State of Montana manages wolves also filed a motion for a preliminary injunction to stop the wolf hunting season for several reasons, including a flawed population estimating model as well as rules that they say were adopted without public input.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Check Out This Map of Montana’s Amazing Hot Springs

Montana is full of relaxing hot springs. Whether you're in search of a commercial hot spring resort, or an undeveloped hot spring, Montana has a little something for everyone. There is nothing like soaking in a nice soothing hot spring during the winter in Montana. The peaceful feeling of watching the snow falling from the sky while relaxing in a hot spring is unparalleled. Fortunately, you have a lot of options not far from Bozeman.
MONTANA STATE
knau.org

High winds and snow expected as storm moves into Northern Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for most of the region today. The advisory will be in effect from 11 a.m. today through 5 a.m. Wednesday as another cold front moves into Northern Arizona. NWS says the Flagstaff area, Prescott, Williams and the Grand Canyon should expect...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
dakotanewsnow.com

Winter storm moving in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings, Winter Storm Warnings, Ice Storm Warnings, and Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for much of the area, which includes Pierre and Aberdeen, through Friday morning. As more moisture moves in Wednesday night, this will change into a wintry mix and...
ABERDEEN, SD

