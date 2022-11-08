Read full article on original website
UPDATE: Missing Sioux City teen found
Sioux City Police Department located the missing Sioux City teen Friday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing autistic teen from Sioux City located
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say that 17-year-old Zack Hoselton-McCarthy was located on Friday afternoon. Zack went missing on Tuesday from the 800 block of S Cornelia St.
Leeds stabbing suspect allegedly admits to ‘sticking’ woman
Documents reveal that the man who was accused of stabbing the mother of his child had prior convictions of domestic abuse in Woodbury County.
Sioux City homicide suspect formally charged with murder
SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City teenager suspected of fatally shooting his cousin and a friend has been formally charged with murder. Assistant Woodbury County Attorney James Loomis on Tuesday filed trial information charging Joseph Cruz with two counts of second-degree murder. District Judge Robert Tiefenthaler scheduled arraignment for Nov....
Former Nebraska teacher now facing charges in Federal Court
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A man originally charged with trying to solicit sex from a 14-year-old girl in Sioux City is now facing federal charges. A federal grand jury has indicted Andrew Heller of Sergeant Bluff a now-former teacher in Wynot, Nebraska with attempted enticement of a minor and attempted human trafficking.
Crews respond to house fire in Winnebago
WINNEBAGO, Neb. — Several fire departments are on the scene of a house fire in Winnebago, Nebraska. The fire started about 7: 15 a.m Friday morning on the 300 block of Bluff Street in Winnebago. Home and Winnebago fire departments responded and the home is a total loss.
Siouxland News anchor graduates from Sioux City Citizens Police Academy
Sioux City, IOWA — You may have noticed that our Katie Copple has been on assignment on Thursday nights for the past few months. That assignment ended as she graduated from the Sioux City Police Department's Citizen's Police Academy along with 17 other community members who took part in the 11-week course.
CITY POLICE TO TARGET ABANDONED VEHICLES
OVER THE NEXT COUPLE OF WEEKS THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT WILL BE INCREASING THEIR EFFORTS TO REMOVE ABANDONED MOTOR VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS. THESE EFFORTS WILL TARGET VEHICLES ON CITY STREETS THAT ARE DISABLED OR OBVIOUSLY INOPERABLE AND HAVE NOT HAD LICENSE PLATES OR CURRENT REGISTRATION FOR AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF TIME.
Trucker injured attempting to avoid deer
SHELDON—One person was injured in a commercial motor vehicle accident 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, on Highway 18, one-quarter mile west of Sheldon. Forty-two-year-old Daniel Longey of Sioux Falls, SD, was driving a east when he reported he swerved to avoid a deer on the highway and lost control of his 2012 Freightliner M2 straight truck, which entered the north ditch and rolled onto its side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
TWO INJURED IN MONONA COUNTY CRASH
BOTH DRIVERS WERE INJURED IN A TWO VEHICLE COLLISION IN MONONA COUNTY DURING THE NOON HOUR WEDNESDAY. THE IOWA STATE PATROL SAYS AN EASTBOUND PICKUP DRIVEN BY 82-YEAR-OLD LARRY DAVIS OF WOODBINE CROSSED THE CENTER LINE ON HIGHWAY 175 EAST OF MANGO AVENUE AND STRUCK AN ONCOMING S-U-V DRIVEN BY 52-YEAR-OLD BRADY BAKKER OF IDA GROVE.
Two arrested after joy ride on tractor
PRIMGHAR—Two residents of the Pride Group facility near Primghar were arrested about 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, after taking a small tractor for a joy ride the previous day. The arrests of 59-year-old Neal Quinn Lynch and 23-year-old Michael James Fondell stemmed from them entering a Pride Group shed, taking a 2001 John Deere 2305 tractor and driving it off the property west of Primghar about 9:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 7, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux Center woman cited for overbilling
SIOUX CENTER—A 28-year-old Sioux Center woman was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 8, on charges of second-degree theft and two counts of second-degree fraudulent practice. The arrest of Blanca Castro Ramos stemmed from her overbilling a Sioux Center business for services, according to the Sioux Center Police Department. On Aug. 12,...
Ireton Woman Taken To Sioux City By Helicopter After Accident
Sioux Center, Iowa — An Ireton woman was flown to a Sioux City hospital after a crash near Sioux Center on Saturday. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office has just released information that states that about 6:25 a.m. that day, 21-year-old Stephanie Jimenez of Ireton was driving a 2012 Ford Focus southbound on Harrison Avenue at the southeast corner of the Sioux Center city limits, when she lost control of the vehicle, which entered the east ditch, struck a light pole and rolled.
AUTISTIC TEEN MISSING FROM RESIDENCE AGAIN
AN AUTISTIC 17-YEAR-OLD IS MISSING AGAIN FROM HIS SIOUX CITY RESIDENCE. POLICE SAY PROJECT LIFESAVER CLIENT ZACK HOSELTON-MCCARTHY WENT MISSING AROUND 8:30 A.M. TUESDAY AFTER CUTTING OFF HIS ANKLE MONITOR AGAIN. ZACK LIKES TO FREQUENT THE WEST SIDE OF SIOUX CITY, AND WAS LAST FOUND IN THE 800 BLOCK OF...
Game delayed after school bus breaks down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a big weekend at the DakotaDome as the high school football championships are underway. But some excitement came early for one team on the way to Vermillion. A West Central School bus broke down driving to Friday night’s game. Our news...
SCHMILLEN HIRED AS IA NATIONAL GUARD PUBLIC AFFAIRS DIRECTOR
A FORMER SIOUX CITY TV PERSONALITY IS THE NEW DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC AFFAIRS FOR THE IOWA NATIONAL GUARD. JACKIE SCHMILLEN WAS FORMERLY ON FOX 44 IN SIOUX CITY AND IN RECENT YEARS WAS AN ANCHOR FOR TWO DIFFERENT DES MOINES TV STATIONS. SCHMILLEN IS FROM CHEROKEE AND HAD WORKED IN...
Crews quickly extinguish fire at Sioux City business
Sioux City fire crews quickly extinguished a fire after being called Tuesday morning.
Day care deserts cause crisis in N'West Iowa
SIOUX CENTER—When Rock Valley resident Carrie Vande Kamp couldn’t find adequate child care for her two young children, she took an unprecedented step — she opened her own day care. Vande Kamp and her husband, who are both 29, have two young children, 3-year-old Adeline and 1-year-old...
Men from Woodbine and Ida Grove injured in Highway 175 crash
(Onawa) The Iowa State Patrol reports a head on collision in Monona County that resulted in injuries to both drivers. The accident happened at 12:22 p.m. on Wednesday. 82-year-old Larry Davis, of Woodbine, was traveling east on Highway 175 just east of Mango Avenue when his 2003 Ford F-250 crossed the center line and entered the west bound lane. The pickup struck a west bound 2022 Ford EC4 driven by 52-year-old Brady Bakker, of Ida Grove.
