Related
WVNews
Dolores Ann Beall Shelton
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mrs. Dolores Ann Beall Shelton, 86, of Bridgeport, WV passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Mon Health Hospital, to go on with her life-long love of 67 years, Marvin P. Shelton, who passed away October 21, 2022. She was born April 5, 1936,...
WVNews
5 students, including 4 from West Virginia, named Mountaineers of Distinction
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Recognized for their exemplary academic achievement and extracurricular involvement, Matthew Hudson, Giana Loretta, Sonia-Frida Ndifon, Trevor Swiger and Callyn Zeigler have been named the West Virginia University 2022 Mountaineers of Distinction, a Mountaineer Week tradition. The honorees, representing a range of disciplines while sharing impressive academic...
WVNews
Saturday Salutes
Editor’s note: The Saturday Salutes feature runs each week to mark the positive efforts of West Virginians. — Clarksburg Police Detective Sgt. Joseph Michael “Mike” Walsh, who served the city well in both the Patrol and Detective divisions during a career that lasted over 20 years. Walsh retired recently.
WVNews
An investment that requires upkeep
As the Harrison County Commission appears to be moving full-speed ahead with a plan to fully connect the rail-trail system in the county and with the Parkersburg-to-Pittsburgh project, a couple thoughts. First, those who have read my columns before know where I stand on rail-trail systems: They can work in...
WVNews
NMHS 21 LHS 23.jpg
RACHEL, W.Va. (WV News) — During a constant downpour Friday in Rachel during the Class AA pl…
WVNews
WVU volleyball falls in straight sets at Kansas
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The West Virginia University volleyball team fell to Kansas at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, Kansas, 25-14, 25-19, 25-16, on Saturday, Nov. 12. Freshman outside hitter Bailey Miller led the Mountaineers with seven digs. She was followed by junior libero Skye Stokes, who tallied six...
WVNews
Greene shines in relief, Legg's FG lifts WVU over Oklahoma
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Backup quarterback Garrett Greene ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third score, and Casey Legg's 25-yard field goal as time ran out lifted West Virginia to a 23-20 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) beat the Sooners for...
WVNews
Greenbrier West blanks South Harrison, 35-0, in muddy conditions
CHARMCO, W.Va. — Every football player secretly loves to play in the mud. Friday night South Harrison and Greenbrier West were afforded that opportunity on the biggest stage thanks to Mother Nature.
WVNews
Inside the Matchup: West Virginia hosts Oklahoma on Saturday at noon
When the schedule hits November, roster depth becomes one of the more important aspects of the college game. With injuries and attrition, the play of backups and role performers becomes more important than ever, and that’s one of the key factors to watch in this game. Of course, every...
WVNews
Black Diamond Derby: West Virginia hosts Virginia Tech to open NCAA tournament
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The No. 7-seed West Virginia University women’s soccer team begins its 22nd NCAA Tournament appearance with a first-round matchup against Virginia Tech on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 1 p.m. ET, at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown. West Virginia (10-4-7, 4-1-4 Big 12) is set...
WVNews
Quick start, big plays propel No. 7 Fairmont Senior to 2nd round
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) – The No. 7-seeded Fairmont Senior Polar Bears used their offense to get out of the gates quickly, then generated a pair of pick-6s in the fourth quarter to cement a 42-20 victory over the No. 10 Chapmanville Tigers in the first round of the Class AA playoffs at East-West Stadium.
WVNews
McCabe leads way as WVU cross country qualifies for nationals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Redshirt junior Ceili McCabe of the No. 29 West Virginia University cross country team earned first-place at the 2022 NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional Championship at Blue and White Golf Course, hosted by Penn State University on Friday, Nov. 11. McCabe finished the 6k with a time of...
WVNews
A pack of Polar Bears pull down Brody Dalton for a short gain.JPG
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — If not for a late Chapmanville score that had no bearing on the …
WVNews
Sooners trying to battle back after a difficult stretch
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — If West Virginia is ever going to knock off Oklahoma, 2022 is likely its best chance … maybe its last chance, since OU is soon headed to the SEC. The Mountaineers, who have major issues to resolve, are undoubtedly the underdogs in Saturday’s matchup in Morgantown, but this year’s OU team is far different from any other that West Virginia has seen over the past decade.
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers - Pittsburgh Panthers
PITTSBURGH -- Photos from West Virginia's 81-56 blowout of Pitt at the Petersen Events Center. The Mountaineers, 2-0 on the season, shot 52% for the game. Pitt fell to 1-1 overall. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you...
WVNews
Polar Bears keep Tigers off board with big defensive plays
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — If not for a late Chapmanville score that had no bearing on the outcome of the game, Fairmont Senior’s defense would have finished the night with the same number of touchdowns as its opponent’s offense. It was that kind of day for...
