Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 winter-friendly activities in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Historic Kansas City Water Department building constructed in 1904 is now office space and a breweryCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Missouri Army Veteran Vanished Two Days After His WeddingThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKansas City, MO
Before the Central Library of Kansas City found a home, other buildings were outgrown including the one built in 1897CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic neighborhood and streetcar suburb of Squier Park in mid-town Kansas City developed in the 1880sCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Photos: Smithville tops Kearney for Class 4 District 8 championship
The reigning Missouri Class 4 champions are one step closer to heading back to Columbia. The Smithville Warriors dominated Kearney 49-13 on Friday night in the Class 4 District 8 championship game to capture their third straight district title and fourth in five seasons. The No. 10 team ...
Missouri Week 11 football notebook: Kearney, Smithville to meet in district title clash
By Chris Geinosky and Nate Latsch Towns separated by only 12 miles, Kearney and Smithville have created quite the rivalry over time. Of course, it only adds fuel to the fire when the two football teams have played twice a year each of the past five seasons. The 10th game during the stretch will be ...
KOMU
Hair set to make history in district championship vs. Borgia
Blairs Oaks star quarterback Dylan Hair is on the verge of making history this weekend. Heading into the Falcons’ MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 championship matchup against St. Francis Borgia on Friday, Hair is just 69 passing yards away from eclipsing 10,000 for his high school career. If Hair reaches this milestone against the Knights, he will be the first Missouri high school quarterback to reach 10,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing.
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney student-equestrians earn riding awards
KEARNEY — Students Marshal Johnson and Tristen Holt demonstrated authoritatively that Bulldogs in Kearney School District play well with horses. Johnson, a sixth-grader at Kearney Middle School, and Holt, a ninth-grader at Kearney Junior High School, each came away with national awards after participating in the United Professional Horsemen’s Association’s Exceptional Challenge Cup Nov. 8 during the American Royal Horse Show at Hale Arena.
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville downs Kearney for district title
KEARNEY — A rivalry matchup was on tap for the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Friday, Nov. 11. Smithville headed east to face the Bulldogs of Kearney and show who was the best team in the area. The Warriors played clean and relentless football en route to a 49-13 victory over their rivals.
howellcountynews.com
Eagles Blast Indians 47-6
After earning the top seed and a first-round bye in Class 2 District 3, the Eagles took on the Strafford Indians at the Nest Friday night. It took just one play for Liberty to get on the board. Drew Ripko caught the opening kickoff at his own 21 and out-ran the Indian coverage team for the touchdown.
Firefighter dies in crash on rural Missouri highway
A man died after crashing into several trees near MO-23 Highway, south of Concordia, Missouri, Thursday night.
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney Middle School opens minds with adaptive sports
KEARNEY — Not being able to see was an eye-opening experience for Kearney Middle School seventh-grader Peter Jensen. Jensen wore a ski mask with taped-over lenses and attempted to strike a kickball under the guidance of his maskless partner in the KMS gym Oct. 31. The exercise proved challenging, but that was part of the point. It was all part of a two-day program to provide students with the experience of playing sports adapted for individuals with special needs.
mycouriertribune.com
Jewell's Hanson makes comeback for highly anticipated season
LIBERTY — It was a simple five-on-five drill where William Jewell was focusing on their ball screen offense and defense. It was intense, but nothing crazy. A long rebound went straight into the air and sophomore Luke Jordan tried grabbing the rebound. He was lifted up and fell to the ground.
Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash
A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
New Missouri River entertainment district includes areas for marijuana consumption
It's called the Smokey River Entertainment District and the plan is for it to be built in the small village of River Bend, Missouri along the Missouri River, north of Independence.
kshb.com
Weather Blog - A strong cold front & the rain that saved Kansas City
Hurricane Nicole has weakened and continues to weaken over Florida today. Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane at around 3 a.m. near Vero Beach, Florida. Now that it is over land, it is weakening as it has lost its energy source over the warmer waters. 7 a.m. radar:
kttn.com
Both vehicles demolished in crash on Highway 36 near Osborn
A Maysville woman was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Osborn. Seventy-three-year-old Becky Luna received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The other driver, 40-year-old Matthew Hull of Troutville, Virginia received a minor injury and declined treatment at the scene.
This Is The Most Festive City In Missouri
Thumbtack put together a list of the most festive cities in America.
Missouri woman hospitalized after 2-vehicle DeKalb Co. crash
DEKALB COUNTY—One person was injured in an accident just before 5p.m. Wednesday in DeKalb County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Nissan Rogue driven by Matthew A. Hull, 40, Troutville, Virginia, was eastbound on U.S. 36 at Osborn. The vehicle struck a northbound 2022 Ford Escape driven...
mycouriertribune.com
One Missouri county passes 10% business tax cut, another defeats 51% reduction
(The Center Square) – Voters gave mixed results to ballot initiatives to reduce commercial property taxes in two Missouri counties during Tuesday’s elections. In Laclede County, 60% of voters decided not to lower the tax rate from $1.03 to 51 cents per $100 assessed valuation – a 51% reduction – on all utility, industrial, commercial, railroad and other property that’s not residential or agricultural. In Clay County, 56% of voters approved the lowering of its commercial property tax rate by 10%, from $1.59 per $100 assessed valuation to $1.44.
mycouriertribune.com
Weekend events include walking fun, fundraising
CLAY COUNTY — Winter temperatures are not going to hold back the brave this weekend and there is plenty of fun things to do. At 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Liberty historian Chris Harris will offer a walking tour of the Jewell-Lightburne Historic District in Liberty. The tour begins in the parking lot south of Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas St. Harris said this tour will take participants on East Kansas Street, East Franklin Street, North Missouri and North Water Street. This tour was rescheduled from last Saturday. Participants should wear coats and comfortable shoes.
Worlds of Fun in Kansas City closes for season; no WinterFest again
Instead of one last weekend, Worlds of Fun has closed for the season, citing cold weather. The Kansas City amusement park won't host WinterFest.
Kansas City radio switches to full-time Christmas music for holidays
Christmas is still several weeks away, but you can already find Christmas music playing all day on one Kansas City radio station.
Former Kansas City TV anchor Mark Alford wins congressional seat
Former Kansas City television anchor Mark Alford has successfully traded a seat behind the anchor desk for a seat in Congress.
Comments / 0