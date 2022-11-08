KEARNEY — Not being able to see was an eye-opening experience for Kearney Middle School seventh-grader Peter Jensen. Jensen wore a ski mask with taped-over lenses and attempted to strike a kickball under the guidance of his maskless partner in the KMS gym Oct. 31. The exercise proved challenging, but that was part of the point. It was all part of a two-day program to provide students with the experience of playing sports adapted for individuals with special needs.

KEARNEY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO