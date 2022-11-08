ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty, MO

KOMU

Hair set to make history in district championship vs. Borgia

Blairs Oaks star quarterback Dylan Hair is on the verge of making history this weekend. Heading into the Falcons’ MSHSAA Class 2 District 2 championship matchup against St. Francis Borgia on Friday, Hair is just 69 passing yards away from eclipsing 10,000 for his high school career. If Hair reaches this milestone against the Knights, he will be the first Missouri high school quarterback to reach 10,000 passing yards and 5,000 rushing.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney student-equestrians earn riding awards

KEARNEY — Students Marshal Johnson and Tristen Holt demonstrated authoritatively that Bulldogs in Kearney School District play well with horses. Johnson, a sixth-grader at Kearney Middle School, and Holt, a ninth-grader at Kearney Junior High School, each came away with national awards after participating in the United Professional Horsemen’s Association’s Exceptional Challenge Cup Nov. 8 during the American Royal Horse Show at Hale Arena.
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville downs Kearney for district title

KEARNEY — A rivalry matchup was on tap for the Class 4 District 8 Championship on Friday, Nov. 11. Smithville headed east to face the Bulldogs of Kearney and show who was the best team in the area. The Warriors played clean and relentless football en route to a 49-13 victory over their rivals.
SMITHVILLE, MO
howellcountynews.com

Eagles Blast Indians 47-6

After earning the top seed and a first-round bye in Class 2 District 3, the Eagles took on the Strafford Indians at the Nest Friday night. It took just one play for Liberty to get on the board. Drew Ripko caught the opening kickoff at his own 21 and out-ran the Indian coverage team for the touchdown.
STRAFFORD, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney Middle School opens minds with adaptive sports

KEARNEY — Not being able to see was an eye-opening experience for Kearney Middle School seventh-grader Peter Jensen. Jensen wore a ski mask with taped-over lenses and attempted to strike a kickball under the guidance of his maskless partner in the KMS gym Oct. 31. The exercise proved challenging, but that was part of the point. It was all part of a two-day program to provide students with the experience of playing sports adapted for individuals with special needs.
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Jewell's Hanson makes comeback for highly anticipated season

LIBERTY — It was a simple five-on-five drill where William Jewell was focusing on their ball screen offense and defense. It was intense, but nothing crazy. A long rebound went straight into the air and sophomore Luke Jordan tried grabbing the rebound. He was lifted up and fell to the ground.
LIBERTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Concordia Man Killed in Johnson County Crash

A Concordia man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday night in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2022 Dodge Ram 2500, driven by 31-year-old Adam C. Williams of Concordia, was on Route E, just west of Missouri 23 (halfway between Concordia and Knob Noster) around 6:15 p.m., when the truck traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck several trees before coming to rest.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Both vehicles demolished in crash on Highway 36 near Osborn

A Maysville woman was taken to a hospital following a two-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon near Osborn. Seventy-three-year-old Becky Luna received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. The other driver, 40-year-old Matthew Hull of Troutville, Virginia received a minor injury and declined treatment at the scene.
OSBORN, MO
mycouriertribune.com

One Missouri county passes 10% business tax cut, another defeats 51% reduction

(The Center Square) – Voters gave mixed results to ballot initiatives to reduce commercial property taxes in two Missouri counties during Tuesday’s elections. In Laclede County, 60% of voters decided not to lower the tax rate from $1.03 to 51 cents per $100 assessed valuation – a 51% reduction – on all utility, industrial, commercial, railroad and other property that’s not residential or agricultural. In Clay County, 56% of voters approved the lowering of its commercial property tax rate by 10%, from $1.59 per $100 assessed valuation to $1.44.
CLAY COUNTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Weekend events include walking fun, fundraising

CLAY COUNTY — Winter temperatures are not going to hold back the brave this weekend and there is plenty of fun things to do. At 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, Liberty historian Chris Harris will offer a walking tour of the Jewell-Lightburne Historic District in Liberty. The tour begins in the parking lot south of Second Baptist Church, 300 E. Kansas St. Harris said this tour will take participants on East Kansas Street, East Franklin Street, North Missouri and North Water Street. This tour was rescheduled from last Saturday. Participants should wear coats and comfortable shoes.
LIBERTY, MO

