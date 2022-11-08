ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannon Falls, MN

mprnews.org

Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities

Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

State quarterfinal sweep: Bombers take care of Pipestone Area, advance to semis

The Cannon Falls Bombers volleyball team got off on the right foot Thursday afternoon in their first match of the Class AA state volleyball tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. The Bombers, who are the No. 2 seed, swept the unseeded Pipestone Area Arrows 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22) and will play in the semifinals against No. 3 Annandale this evening.
CANNON FALLS, MN
myaustinminnesota.com

Local results from Tuesday’s mid-term election

It was mid-term election day Tuesday in Mower County and across the state of Minnesota, and in local results from Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad will retain the seat he won in a special election in August in the U.S. 1st Congressional District as he defeated Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger of Austin with 159,558 votes, or 53.8% to Ettinger’s 125,345 votes, or 42.9%. Ettinger received more votes than Finstad in Mower County with 6,910, or 48.9% to Finstad’s 6,726, or 47,6%. In Senate District 23, Republican incumbent Gene Dornink won re-election over DFL challenger Brandon Lawhead of Austin Tuesday with 20,275 votes, or 60.7% to Lawhead’s 13,051 votes, or 39%. Dornink also received more votes in Mower County with 6,833, or 53.6% to Lawhead’s 5,869 votes, or 46.1%. For State Representative in District 23B, Republican incumbent Patricia Mueller retained her seat Tuesday with 8,336 votes, or 55% to Democratic challenger Tom Stiehm’s 6,786 votes, or 44.7%. Mueller also received more votes in Mower County Tuesday with 6,763, or 53% to Stiehm’s 5,957 votes, or 46.7%. In State District 23A, Republican incumbent Peggy Bennett easily won re-election Tuesday with 12,040 votes, or 65.7% to DFL challenger Mary Hinnenkamp’s 6,252 votes, or 34.1%.
MOWER COUNTY, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Schools get donations from electric company

Dakota Electric Association provided the school districts of 192, 252, 659 and Dakota County Technical College with donations from the unclaimed capital credits fund. Dakota Electric awarded a total of $47,000 of unclaimed capital credits money to the schools this year, which will be used to fund specific educational projects and reach district goals.
FARMINGTON, MN
iheart.com

This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State

Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather Alert: Snow showers northern Minnesota, temperatures drop across state

MINNEAPOLIS -- A NEXT Weather Alert issued Thursday continues into Friday as temperatures continue to drop around the state and snow showers the north.Winter weather advisories are still in effect for northern Minnesota through noon Friday as snow will start to taper off. Travel up north is expected to be difficult due to low visibility, blowing snow and slippery conditions.According to reports from the National Weather Service, Malung, Minnesota saw 11 inches of snow. Other areas in the northwestern part of the state, like Roseau, saw reports of 7.5 to 11 inches of snow.A little further south in Bemidji, WCCO...
MINNESOTA STATE
mygateway.news

Former Spring Valley Health and Rehab nurse charged with two felonies

SPRING VALLEY, WI – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Mary K. Brown, a former nurse employed by Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center was formally charged with two felonies; one count of physical abuse of an elder person, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of $100,000 and/or forty years imprisonment, and one count of mayhem, with an increased penalty for an elder person, also carrying a maximum penalty of $100,000 – or 40-years imprisonment.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
Bring Me The News

Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park

A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

(FINAL) Rochester, MN 2022 General Election Races and Results

The 2022 Rochester, MN city general elections are on Tuesday, November 8. The results of the 2022 election for Rochester Mayor, School Board, City Council, Olmsted County, State Senate (Rochester) and State House (Rochester) races will be posted below as they come in on election night. Interviews with the school board and mayoral candidates are also included below.
ROCHESTER, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Bomber football falls just short of the Bank

Thursday night saw the Cannon Falls football team fall just short of going to U.S. Bank Stadium yet again with a 34-30 loss to the Watertown-Mayer Royals in the Class AAA state quarterfinals. The Bombers held leads of 16 and 10 points at two different times during the game in...
CANNON FALLS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

One more match: Bomber volleyball to play for state championship Saturday

The Cannon Falls Bombers volleyball team will play for the Class AA state championship Saturday against top-seed Pequot Lakes in just the second state tournament in program history. Head coach Melissa Huseth, senior libero Kyra Schoenfelder and junior outside hitter Madi Burr were all smiles during the post-match press conference....
CANNON FALLS, MN
B102.7

Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes

There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
ROCHESTER, MN

