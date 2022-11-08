Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
American bison have returned to Spring Lake Park Reserve in Hastings, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCHastings, MN
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
ABC7 Chicago
'Divine Intervention': How a Bible led to justice for murdered farmer Earl Olander
CARVER COUNTY, Minn. -- When 90-year-old farmer Earl Olander was found murdered in his rural Minnesota home in 2015, investigators had very little evidence and no leads for weeks. That all changed when a family Bible belonging to Olander was discovered and led to police cracking the case and arresting...
Another New Restaurant Opening Soon Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A small town in Southeast Minnesota is getting quite the boom in new business lately. Just the other day, we heard that a new restaurant and bar, Tammy's Place, will be opening up in the spring. Now, news of another new place opening in Kasson, Minnesota has popped up on social media.
mprnews.org
Reelected Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz outlines second term priorities
Tim Walz, the former member of congress from Mankato can now put two term governor of Minnesota on his resume. Walz defeated GOP challenger former state senator Scott Jensen by an eight-point margin: some 192,000 votes. He did so in part by winning strong support in the core Twin Cities...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
State quarterfinal sweep: Bombers take care of Pipestone Area, advance to semis
The Cannon Falls Bombers volleyball team got off on the right foot Thursday afternoon in their first match of the Class AA state volleyball tournament at the Xcel Energy Center. The Bombers, who are the No. 2 seed, swept the unseeded Pipestone Area Arrows 3-0 (25-22, 25-19, 25-22) and will play in the semifinals against No. 3 Annandale this evening.
myaustinminnesota.com
Local results from Tuesday’s mid-term election
It was mid-term election day Tuesday in Mower County and across the state of Minnesota, and in local results from Tuesday, Republican Brad Finstad will retain the seat he won in a special election in August in the U.S. 1st Congressional District as he defeated Democratic challenger Jeff Ettinger of Austin with 159,558 votes, or 53.8% to Ettinger’s 125,345 votes, or 42.9%. Ettinger received more votes than Finstad in Mower County with 6,910, or 48.9% to Finstad’s 6,726, or 47,6%. In Senate District 23, Republican incumbent Gene Dornink won re-election over DFL challenger Brandon Lawhead of Austin Tuesday with 20,275 votes, or 60.7% to Lawhead’s 13,051 votes, or 39%. Dornink also received more votes in Mower County with 6,833, or 53.6% to Lawhead’s 5,869 votes, or 46.1%. For State Representative in District 23B, Republican incumbent Patricia Mueller retained her seat Tuesday with 8,336 votes, or 55% to Democratic challenger Tom Stiehm’s 6,786 votes, or 44.7%. Mueller also received more votes in Mower County Tuesday with 6,763, or 53% to Stiehm’s 5,957 votes, or 46.7%. In State District 23A, Republican incumbent Peggy Bennett easily won re-election Tuesday with 12,040 votes, or 65.7% to DFL challenger Mary Hinnenkamp’s 6,252 votes, or 34.1%.
fox9.com
After weeks delay, mentally ill inmate in Scott County to get transfer to psychiatric facility
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A mentally ill man, wrongfully jailed in Scott County, is finally scheduled to be transferred to a state-run Community Behavioral Health Hospital weeks after he should have been moved because of his condition. A district court judge faulted Minnesota’s Department of Human Services for violating...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Schools get donations from electric company
Dakota Electric Association provided the school districts of 192, 252, 659 and Dakota County Technical College with donations from the unclaimed capital credits fund. Dakota Electric awarded a total of $47,000 of unclaimed capital credits money to the schools this year, which will be used to fund specific educational projects and reach district goals.
iheart.com
This Minnesota Bakery Serves The Best Cupcakes In The State
Cupcakes come in all shapes and sizes, but not all are created equal. The best cupcakes have to have the perfect texture, moisture level and cake to frosting ratio. While this might be a tall order for some, it's no match for this Minnesota bakery. Eat This, Not That! recently...
NEXT Weather Alert: Snow showers northern Minnesota, temperatures drop across state
MINNEAPOLIS -- A NEXT Weather Alert issued Thursday continues into Friday as temperatures continue to drop around the state and snow showers the north.Winter weather advisories are still in effect for northern Minnesota through noon Friday as snow will start to taper off. Travel up north is expected to be difficult due to low visibility, blowing snow and slippery conditions.According to reports from the National Weather Service, Malung, Minnesota saw 11 inches of snow. Other areas in the northwestern part of the state, like Roseau, saw reports of 7.5 to 11 inches of snow.A little further south in Bemidji, WCCO...
mygateway.news
Former Spring Valley Health and Rehab nurse charged with two felonies
SPRING VALLEY, WI – On Thursday, November 3, 2022, Mary K. Brown, a former nurse employed by Spring Valley Health and Rehab Center was formally charged with two felonies; one count of physical abuse of an elder person, a charge that carries a maximum penalty of $100,000 and/or forty years imprisonment, and one count of mayhem, with an increased penalty for an elder person, also carrying a maximum penalty of $100,000 – or 40-years imprisonment.
Minnesota couple finds 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
A Minnesota couple vacationing for their 10th anniversary found a 1.90-carat diamond at Arkansas's Crater of Diamonds State Park on Friday. Jessica and Seth Erickson, of Chatfield, were visiting the United States' only public diamond mine while road-tripping through 11 states for their anniversary. Arkansas State Parks said the two were sifting through the dirt when Seth found the gem in the bottom of his screen after about an hour of searching.
(FINAL) Rochester, MN 2022 General Election Races and Results
The 2022 Rochester, MN city general elections are on Tuesday, November 8. The results of the 2022 election for Rochester Mayor, School Board, City Council, Olmsted County, State Senate (Rochester) and State House (Rochester) races will be posted below as they come in on election night. Interviews with the school board and mayoral candidates are also included below.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Bomber football falls just short of the Bank
Thursday night saw the Cannon Falls football team fall just short of going to U.S. Bank Stadium yet again with a 34-30 loss to the Watertown-Mayer Royals in the Class AAA state quarterfinals. The Bombers held leads of 16 and 10 points at two different times during the game in...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
One more match: Bomber volleyball to play for state championship Saturday
The Cannon Falls Bombers volleyball team will play for the Class AA state championship Saturday against top-seed Pequot Lakes in just the second state tournament in program history. Head coach Melissa Huseth, senior libero Kyra Schoenfelder and junior outside hitter Madi Burr were all smiles during the post-match press conference....
Only One Minnesota City List Of Wealthiest Zip Codes
There is one Minnesota city that made the list of Top 50 Wealthiest Zip Codes In The United States. Chances are if you live here you know it. When I lived in Minnesota it is safe to say none of the neighborhoods where I resided were anywhere close to making this list.
State Of The Art Attraction Opening Soon In Minnesota’s Mall of America
Some people love shopping - I am not one of those people. When I go to the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota I hit up Lids and maybe one or two other stores and then I spend the rest of the day following my wife around... Fun times. Sometimes...
KAAL-TV
Austin family offers reward for information regarding August burglary
(ABC 6 News) – An Austin couple is offering a reward for information that will lead to a conviction in the burglary of their home. The Pedersen’s home was ransacked back in August while they were working at their stand at the mower county fair. Valuables, documents, and...
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
Hotel Room Rates Are Skyrocketing in Minnesota’s Biggest City
There are lots of great reasons to visit Minneapolis any time of the year, but with the holiday shopping season fast approaching and the Vikings' and Timberwolves' seasons in full swing, this is a particularly popular time to head to Minnesota's largest city. But if you're planning on grabbing a...
