Two Harbors Investments: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (AP) _ Two Harbors Investments Corp. (TWO) on Tuesday reported net income of $277.6 million in its third quarter.

The St. Louis Park, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $2.78 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 61 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that invests in mortgage-backed securities posted revenue of $94.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $11 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TWO